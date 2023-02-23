Centerra Gold : 2022 Q4 Summary

NEWS RELEASE Centerra Gold Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results All figures are in United States dollars. All production figures reflect payable metal quantities and are on a 100%-basis, unless otherwise stated. For references denoted with NG, refer to the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" disclosure at the end of this news release for a description of these measures. Toronto, Canada, February 23, 2023: Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra" or the "Company") (TSX: CG and NYSE: CGAU) today reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results. Significant financial and operating results of the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 included: Net loss for the quarter of $130.1 million or $0.59 per common share (basic), including a non-cash impairment loss on the Kemess Project of $138.2 million (net of tax). The Kemess Project impairment loss was recorded as

The Company's 2022 full-year results on a continuing basis, and previously disclosed full-year 2022 guidance are summarized below: 2022 2022 2022 2022 Full-Year Full-Year Guidance Guidance results results Mount Mount Consolidated Consolidated Milligan Milligan Production Total gold production (Koz) 190 - 210 189 245 - 265 244 Total copper production (Mlb) 70 - 80 74 70 - 80 74 Costs Gold production costs ($/oz) 775 - 825 767 675 - 725 681 All-in sustaining costs on a by-product basisNG ($/oz) 775 - 825 630 1,000 - 1,050 860 All-in costs on a by-product basisNG ($/oz) 825 - 875 704 1,225 - 1,275 1,201 All-in sustaining costs on a co-product basisNG ($/oz) 1,000 - 1,050 956 1,175 - 1,225 1,112 Copper production costs ($/lb) 1.55 - 1.70 1.70 1.55 - 1.70 1.70 All-in sustaining costs on a co-product basisNG ($/lb) 2.25 - 2.40 2.12 2.25 - 2.40 2.12 CEO Discussion Paul Wright, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Centerra stated, "In 2022, the Company continued to demonstrate that safety remains Centerra's top priority, with a number of our sites achieving milestones without a lost time injury. We put a strategy in place to improve safety performance at the Mount Milligan Mine during the year and subsequent to the year-end, the Mount Milligan Mine's team achieved one million hours worked without a lost time injury." "Despite all other challenges in 2022, I want to highlight Mount Milligan Mine's record annual mill throughput in 2022 of 21.3 million tonnes. The Company continues to optimize the life of mine plan for Mount Milligan and anticipates increases in both gold and copper production for 2024 and 2025 when compared to the annual figures included in the most recent Technical Report for the mine. To streamline our corporate structure, we recently implemented changes that will lead to the closure of our regional Prince George office and reduced workforce levels at the corporate office in Toronto." "I'm also pleased to say that steady progress is being made at the Öksüt Mine toward a restart of operations. The retrofit of the ADR plant at the Öksüt Mine, was completed early in 2023, and we continue to work with the Turkish officials on the restart of gold room operations at the ADR plant as well as an updated EIA for the mine. We have received a 10-year operating license extension for the Öksüt Mine as well as the approval of an enlarged grazing land permit. The people of Türkiye continue to deal with the devastating impact of the earthquakes and aftershocks that occurred in the southeastern portion of the country in early February. An emergency response team from the Öksüt Mine assisted the Turkish state emergency preparedness authorities and regional disaster response organizations during the search and rescue stage. The Company continues to provide equipment and material support to the ongoing recovery activities where possible. Centerra offers its condolences to the people of Türkiye and all those that have lost loved ones in this natural disaster." Update on Öksüt Mine Operations In March 2022, Centerra announced it had temporarily suspended gold doré bar production at the Öksüt Mine due to mercury detected in the gold room at the ADR plant. From the date of suspension of gold room operations through to August 2022, the Company continued to process ore into gold-in-carbon and had approximately 100,000 recoverable ounces of stored gold-in-carbon as of December 31, 2022, having incurred substantially all associated production costs (excluding royalty charges). In addition, the Öksüt Mine had approximately 200,000 recoverable ounces of gold in ore stockpiles and on the heap leach pad as at December 31, 2022. The Company has completed construction of a mercury abatement system to allow processing of mercury-bearing ores with capital costs below the original $5 million budget and it continues to work with relevant authorities to obtain the required approvals to restart gold room operations at the

ADR plant. Once operations resume, the ADR plant is expected to have sufficient production capacity to process up to approximately 35,000 ounces of gold per month. Permitting Following inspection by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change (the "Ministry of Environment") and several further discussions, the Company determined that an updated EIA should be prepared and submitted to clarify various production and other capacity limits and to align the EIA production levels with current operating plans. The Öksüt Mine suspended leaching of ore on the heap leach pad and ceased using activated carbon on site effective late August 2022 though mining, crushing and stacking activities continued in line with existing EIA limits for the remainder of 2022. The Öksüt Mine has built substantial inventories of gold-in-carbon, ore stacked on the heap leach pad and ore stockpiles and has therefore paused crushing and stacking activities. The Öksüt Mine is currently focusing mining activities on the Phase 5 pit wall pushback to expand the Keltepe pit. The Öksüt Mine's application to update its EIA was submitted to regulators at the end of August 2022 and the new updated EIA was submitted in January 2023. The Company is working with Turkish officials and other stakeholders on the regulatory review and approval of its EIA and other permits that may be required to allow for a timely full restart of all operations. In January 2023, the Öksüt Mine received notice of approval of its operating license extension application for a period of 10 years as well as approval of an enlarged grazing land permit to allow expansion of the Keltepe and Güneytepe pits as planned. Exploration Update Exploration activities in the fourth quarter of 2022 included drilling, surface sampling, geological mapping and geophysical surveying at the Company's various projects and earn-in properties, targeting gold and copper mineralization in Canada, Türkiye, and the United States of America. Exploration expenditures in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $16.2 million. The activities were primarily focused on expanded drilling programs at the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye, the Goldfield Project in Nevada, and greenfield projects in the USA and Türkiye. At the Mount Milligan Mine, 27 diamond drill holes, totalling 10,516 metres, were completed in the fourth quarter of 2022, including brownfield exploration drilling (8,003 metres in 17 drill holes) and resource expansion drilling (2,513 metres in ten drill holes). The 2022 drill programs at the Mount Milligan Mine targeted porphyry-stylegold-copper mineralization below and adjacent to the current ultimate open-pit boundary, as well as continued to test targets with potential for shallower porphyry-stylegold-copper mineralization and high gold-low copper style mineralization peripheral to the current pits. The planned 2023 exploration drilling programs at the Mount Milligan Mine are expected to commence late in the first quarter of 2023, targeting porphyry-stylegold-copper mineralization on the northern and southwestern margins of the current ultimate open pit, and peripheral greenfield targets within the Mount Milligan claim block. At the Öksüt Mine, 43 diamond drill holes and 18 reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes, totalling 15,840 metres, were completed in the fourth quarter of 2022. Exploration drilling activities were mainly undertaken at the Keltepe, Güneytepe, Keltepe North, Keltepe Northwest, and Keltepe North-Northwest deposits with the aim of expanding known oxide gold mineralization resources. Drilling also continued testing peripheral targets, such as the Yelibelen, Büyüktepe, and Boztepe prospects. The planned 2023 exploration drilling programs at the Öksüt Mine are expected to commence early in the second quarter of 2023, targeting oxide gold mineralisation proximal to the known deposits and the potential for porphyry-style gold- copper mineralization at depth within the property. At the Goldfield Project, 21 diamond drill holes and 134 RC drill holes, totaling 35,259 metres of drilling, were completed in the fourth quarter of 2022. Completed holes include 26,590 metres in 117 exploration, infill, and resource

