Centerra Gold : 2022 Second Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast - Form 6-K

PU
GL
AQ
07/20/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
Centerra Gold 2022 Second Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast

TORONTO, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra" or "the Company") (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the 2022 second quarter operating and financial results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The results are scheduled to be released before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

  • North American participants should dial the toll-free number +1 (800) 764-8268
  • International participants may access the call at +1 (416) 981-9010

The conference call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ceh9c5zy. Presentation slides of the second quarter results will also be accessible on Centerra's website at www.centerragold.com.

An audio recording of the call will be made available after the call via telephone until midnight Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. The recording can be accessed by calling + 1 (416) 626-4100 or (800) 558-5253 and using the passcode 22019868. In addition, the webcast will be archived on Centerra's website under: www.centerragold.com/investor/events-presentations.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. While the Company still owns the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, it is currently no longer under the Company's control. The Company also owns the Goldfield District Project in Nevada, United States, the Kemess Underground Project in British Columbia, Canada, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol CG and on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol CGAU. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For more information:

Toby Caron
Treasurer and Director, Investor Relations
(416) 204-1694
toby.caron@centerragold.com

Shae Frosst
Manager, Investor Relations
(416) 204-2159
shae.frosst@centerragold.com

Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company's website at www.centerragold.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available athttp://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4fe0f72c-706b-4d1f-9ef2-dc63d3e3aeb2



Disclaimer

Centerra Gold Inc. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 21:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
