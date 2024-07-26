SUMMARY

This Conflict-Free Gold Report ("Report") has been produced to conform with the World Gold Council's Conflict-FreeGold Standard (the "Standard"). Our assessment confirms that all gold and gold-bearing materials produced at our operating site have been extracted in a manner that does not cause, support or benefit unlawful armed conflict or contribute to serious human rights abuses or breaches of international humanitarian law.

This Report has been independently assured as per the requirements of the World Gold Council.

BACKGROUND

The Conflict-Free Gold Standard is comprised of a four-partassessment, A-D,plus Part E, the Management Statement of Conformance.

Part A - Conflict Assessment

Part B - Company Assessment

Part C - Commodity Assessment

Part D - External Sources of Gold Assessment Part E - Management Statement of Conformance