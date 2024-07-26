CENTERRA GOLD
2023
CONFLICT-FREEGOLDREPORT
JULY 18, 2024
CENTERRA GOLD CONFLICT-FREE GOLD REPORT 2023
SUMMARY
This Conflict-Free Gold Report ("Report") has been produced to conform with the World Gold Council's Conflict-FreeGold Standard (the "Standard"). Our assessment confirms that all gold and gold-bearing materials produced at our operating site have been extracted in a manner that does not cause, support or benefit unlawful armed conflict or contribute to serious human rights abuses or breaches of international humanitarian law.
This Report has been independently assured as per the requirements of the World Gold Council.
BACKGROUND
The Conflict-Free Gold Standard is comprised of a four-partassessment, A-D,plus Part E, the Management Statement of Conformance.
Part A - Conflict Assessment
Part B - Company Assessment
Part C - Commodity Assessment
Part D - External Sources of Gold Assessment Part E - Management Statement of Conformance
Part A of the Standard requires all companies to investigate whether international sanctions are applicable to their operations and whether they are operating in "conflict-affected or high-risk" areas. Under the Standard's guidelines, if a company's operating site within the last two years has been ranked as 5 (war) or 4 (limited war) in the Heidelberg Conflict Barometer, it is classified as "conflict-affected or high-risk." For companies not operating in "conflict- affected or high-risk" areas and where gold is not transported through a "conflict-affected or high-risk" area while in the company's custody, the Standard requires only Part D and Part E to be completed. For companies operating in "conflict-affected or high-risk" areas, all parts of the Standard must be completed.
REPORTING BOUNDARY
This Report summarises how Centerra Gold (herein, "Centerra" or "the company") conforms to the requirements of the Standard as of December 31, 2023, unless otherwise indicated. Our assessment includes all gold mining and processing operations that are under the control of and managed by Centerra, namely Mount Milligan Copper-Gold Mine in British Columbia, Canada and Öksüt Gold Mine in Kayseri, Türkiye.
PART A. CONFLICT ASSESSMENT
SECTION A1. INTERNATIONAL SANCTIONS
Centerra conducted a review of international sanctions in March 2024 and determined that there are no applicable international sanctions imposed on Türkiye or Canada.
Below is a summary of the authoritative supra-national bodies which demonstrate that there are no applicable sanctions in any of Centerra's operating countries. The sources included Global Affairs Canada, the European Union Sanctions Database, U.S. Department of State database and the United Nations Security Council.
AUTHORITATIVE SUPRA-NATIONAL BODIES COUNTRY
SANCTION
IMPACT TO CENTERRA
Global Affairs Canada
No sanctions in any of Centerra's operating countries.
Accessed here
European Union
Türkiye
Restrictive measures
Not applicable to
Sanctions Database
in view of Türkiye's
Centerra
Accessed here
unauthorized drilling
activities in the Eastern
Mediterranean
U.S. Department of
Türkiye
Turkish entities and
Not applicable to
Treasury (Office of
individuals are sanctioned
Centerra
under the CAATSA-
Foreign Assets Control)
RUSSIA, DPRK, FSE-IR,
Accessed hereand here
FTO, SDGT, GLOMAG,
ISFR, NPWMD, SDGT,
IRAN, IRAN-EO13846,
IRAN-HR, RUSSIA-
EO14024, SDNTK, SYRIA,
SYRIA-EO13894, TCO,
VENEZUELA-EO13850
programs.
United Nations Security
No sanctions in any of Centerra's operating countries
Council
Accessed here
SECTION A2.
RECOGNITION OF CONFLICT EVIDENCE
Centerra reviewed two primary external sources to confirm that none of the areas in which it operates are considered to be "conflict-affected or high-risk":
- Conflict Barometer,Heidelberg Institute for International Conflict Research, 2022, 2021, 2020.
- The Indicative, Non-ExhaustiveList of Conflict-Affectedand High-RiskAreas(CAHRAs), RAND Europe under the contract of the European Commission Directorate General for Trade, 2023.
TÜRKIYE
Through our review of Türkiye in the Heidelberg Conflict Barometer indicates that in 2022 and 2021 Türkiye was classified as level 3 on the conflict intensity scale (Violent Crisis). In 2020, it was classified as experiencing a level 4 conflict (Limited War).
The regional analysis of the Conflict Barometer data highlights an absence of conflict in Kayseri province in the years 2022, 2021, and 2020. The 2022 report mentions Ağri, Van, Hakkâri, Diyarbakır, Şanlıurfa, and Şırnak provinces as affected by a conflict. Şırnak is also classified as a conflict-affected area in the 2023 CAHRAs. Conflicts in these provinces along the border with Syria, Iraq, and Iran affect Türkiye's national conflict intensity ranking. It does not, however, affect Centerra's operations in the country as Kayseri is located in the center of the Anatolia peninsula, and Centerra does not transport gold through the aforementioned regions.
These assessments have also concluded that the Öksüt Mine is not impacted by conflict in the southeastern Turkish region identified by both the Heidelberg Conflict Barometer and 2023 CAHRA Report. This analysis also corroborates the Company's own knowledge and experience operating in the region.
As such, Centerra concludes that its Öksüt Mine is not considered to be in a "conflict-affected or high-risk" area.
CANADA
When reviewing Canada in the Heidelberg Conflict Barometer on a national level, Canada has been classified as a "no conflict" country from 2020 to 2022. Through a regional analysis of the Heidelberg Conflict Barometer, on a subnational the province of British Columbia was also classified as a "no conflict" region from 2020 to 2022. Canada does not appear in the 2023 CAHRAs. As such, Centerra concludes that its Mount Milligan Mine is not considered to be in a "conflict-affectedor high-risk"area.
In conclusion, Centerra has determined that all its mines are not considered to be in a "conflict-affected or high-risk" area (see below).
ON A NATIONAL LEVEL:
COUNTRY
2022
2021
2020
Canada
2 (Non-
1 (dispute)
1 (dispute)
Violent
Crisis)
Türkiye
3 (Violent
3 (violent
4 (limited
Crisis)
crisis)
war)
ON A SUBNATIONAL LEVEL:
PROVINCE/
REGION
2022
2021
2020
British
No conflict
No conflict
No conflict
Columbia
Kayseri
No conflict
No conflict
No conflict
TRANSPORTATION ROUTE OF CENTERRA'S GOLD
The review of the regional conflict data showed that all of Centerra's mines are not considered to be in "conflict-affected or high-risk" areas. Following that, Centerra undertook a review of transportation routes of its gold and gold-bearing material in compliance with the Standard. The review of transportation routes revealed that it does not travel through "conflict-affected or high-risk" areas while in the company's custody.
Centerra has determined that neither the area where our mines are located, nor any areas through which the gold or gold-bearing material is transported while in the custody of the Company, are considered to be "conflict-affected or high-risk."
PART B. COMPANY ASSESSMENT
As per the conclusions of Centerra's assessment in Part A, none of the Company's mines are located in an area assessed to be "conflict-affected or high-risk;" as such, Centerra is not required to complete Part B
of the Conflict-Free Gold Standard.
PARTC. COMMODITY ASSESSMENT
As per the conclusions of Centerra's assessment in Part A, none of the Company's mines are located in an area assessed to be "conflict-affected or high-risk;" as such, Centerra is not required to complete Part C
of the Conflict-Free Gold Standard.
PART D. EXTERNALLY SOURCED GOLD
In 2023, both Mount Milligan and Öksüt mines did not source any gold or gold-bearing material from external suppliers.
PART E.
MANAGEMENT
STATEMENT OF
CONFORMANCE
Centerra has produced the appropriate Management Statement of Conformance which has been sent
to our refiners, the next participant in the chain of custody, as required by Part E.
A copy of the Management Statement of Conformance is provided in Appendix 1.
APPENDIX 1. CENTERRA MANAGEMENT STATEMENT OF CONFORMANCE
Centerra commits to not supporting unlawful armed conflict and to respecting human rights and, where relevant, international humanitarian law.
Centerraconfirms,tothebestofitsknowledge,thatthegoldorgold-bearingmaterialthathas been produced by the Company'soperating mines has the appropriatesystems and controls inplace to conform with theWorld Gold Council'sConflict-FreeGoldStandard.These systems andcontrolsaredescribedintheCompany's 2023ESGReportandincludesecuritypersonnel training on the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights, implementation of grievances mechanisms, and stakeholder and group engagement processes.
To support transparency in the jurisdictions where we operate, Centerra annually publishes payments made to governments through its Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act report.
The Company's latest Conflict-Free Gold Report relates to the 12 months ending on December 31, 2023 and was subject to independent assurance. The Conflict-Free Gold Report and the independent assurance report can be viewed at https://sustainability.centerragold.com/transparency-hub.
Nothing has come to our attention to indicate any non-conformance since that date. This Statement of Conformance is provided by Centerra as part of the conformance requirements for the World Gold Council's Conflict-FreeGold Standard and in order to provide a good faith representation to the next participant in the chain of custody.
Paul Tomory
President and Chief Executive Officer
Centerra Gold
July 18, 2024
Conflict Free Gold Standard (CFGS)
Independent Limited Assurance Report
Introduction
Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra"; or the "Company") retained Cedar Water Strategy and its associates ("Cedar Water Strategy") to provide independent, limited assurance in relation to Centerra's conformance with the World Gold Council's Conflict Free Gold Standard (CFGS) for the calendar year 2023. Our role is to provide an independent opinion to validate Centerra's conformity statements on CFGS implementation during the reporting period.
Assurance Scope
The scope of this independent limited assurance consisted of a review of Centerra's 2023 public Environmental/Social/Governance (ESG)-related disclosures (https://sustainability.centerragold.com/), including its public commitment to achieving conformance with the Conflict Free Gold Standard and Centerra's Conflict-Free Gold Report.
Responsibilities
Centerra is responsible for ensuring that the Company designs, implements, operates and monitors activities, processes and controls to achieve compliance with policies and procedures that conform with the requirements of the CFGS. Centerra is also responsible for preparing and presenting annual reports on CFGS conformance.
Cedar Water Strategy, in its role as a third-party assurance verifier/provider, is responsible for undertaking a limited assurance engagement, to render a conclusion based on the progress towards conformance with the CFGS. We conducted our assurance engagement in accordance with industry best practices, including specific elements related to limited assurance in the International Standard of Assurance Engagement (ISAE) 3000, and the guidance outlined in the Conflict-FreeGold Standard's Guidance for Assurance Providers.
Limited Assurance Procedure
We conducted our independent evaluation between March and May of 2024. Our evaluation comprised the following activities:
- interviews with management and relevant staff at corporate and site level to understand the Report information collection and reporting processes;
- a review of publicly-available ESG information, including, but not limited to, the CFGS' application to its operations in CENTERRA GOLD 2023: ESG Report (https://sustainability.centerragold.com/transparency-hub);
- a review of the Company's internal CFGS self-assessments at both the corporate and site levels, with supporting documentation; and,
- a week-long site visit - including Centerra staff interviews - at Centerra's Oksüt Mine in Türkiye.
Centerra's activities during 2023 met the requirements expected of companies in the maintenance and on-going continual improvement related to RGMP implementation.
Conclusion
Based on the procedures conducted, and evidence obtained, nothing has come to our attention to indicate that Centerra's Conflict-Free Gold Report, and its activities as described in CENTERRA GOLD 2023: ESG Report, as of May 31, 2024, is not fairly stated, in all material respects as at the date of our report. This conclusion is to be read in the context of the remainder of this report.
Amiel Blajchman, M.Sc., P.Ag.
President
ISO 14001, 14064, 14065 Auditor,
Mining Association of Canada TSM Verification Service Provider, The Copper Mark certified Auditor
Cedar Water Strategy Toronto, Ontario, CANADA June 2024
