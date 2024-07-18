We are committed to upholding high ESG standards by focusing on our employees, the environment and the communities where we operate. Our approach starts from the ground up, ensuring that decisions and actions align with our core principles.

Recently, we received independent assurance of our adherence to the Responsible Gold Mining Principles (RGMPs), a testament to our commitment to responsible mining practices.

As we reflect on 2023, I am proud to share the progress Centerra has made, highlighting significant achievements in several key areas across the organization.

Workplace Health & Safety

Safety leadership is our foremost priority as we cultivate an environment where employees actively engage in understanding potential safety hazards and demonstrating leadership in safety practices daily. We value every team member's contribution in speaking up, reporting hazards and collaborating on necessary changes to maintain a safe workplace. I am pleased to highlight our achievements in health and safety performance, including a 17% reduction in reportable incidents in 2023 from 2022, which reflects our dedication to maintaining and enhancing workplace safety standards across Centerra.

Climate Achievements

In 2023, our work to advance Centerra's Climate and Nature Strategy remained on track. We conducted scenario analysis workshops to evaluate how climate-related transitional and physical risks can impact our business and where we can build resilience on a local level. Moving forward, our immediate focus is on identifying practical emission reduction pathways and initiatives. In 2024 we will be evaluating site-based decarbonization opportunities and potential GHG reduction pilot projects and targets.