2023

ESG REPORT

Centerra Gold 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Message from Our CEO

2023 ESG Highlights

Governance

Health and Safety

Environmental Stewardship

Climate Change

Social

Performance Data

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MESSAGE FROM OUR CEO

2023 ESG HIGHLIGHTS

ABOUT THIS ESG REPORT

ESG Materiality Assessment

ABOUT CENTERRA GOLD

Operational and Asset Map

Vision and Values

Our Approach to Responsible Mining

GOVERNANCE AND TRANSPARENCY

Board of Directors

Executive and Senior Leadership Commitment

Business Ethics

ESG Risk Management

Annual Transparency Reporting

WORKPLACE HEALTH AND SAFETY

Building a Zero-Harm Culture

Work Safe | Home Safe Program

Protecting Employee and Community Health

Health & Safety Performance

ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP

Environmental Compliance and Permitting

Air Quality

Water Stewardship and Management

Waste Management

CLIMATE CHANGE AND NATURE

Climate and Nature Strategy

Climate Change Governance

Climate Mitigation

Climate Adaptation

Nature and Biodiversity

SOCIAL PERFORMANCE

Our Approach

Creating a People-First Culture

Human Rights

Community Engagement

Indigenous Relations

Strategic Community Investments and Donations

Local Procurement

PERFORMANCE DATA

Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and

Responsible Gold Mining Principles (RGMPs) Index

Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures

(TCFD) Index

Responsible Gold Mining Principles (RGMPs)

Independent Limited Assurance Report

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information contained in this Report that are not statements of historical fact, and the documents incorporated by reference herein, may be "forward-looking information" for the purposes of Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. For a detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see the Company's most recent Management's

Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and Annual Information Form, both of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Centerra believes that the assumptions inherent in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the reader should not place undue reliance on these statements. Centerra disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required

by applicable laws.

MESSAGE FROM OUR CEO

At Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra" or the "Company"), we recognize that environmental, social and governance (ESG) contributes to the long-term sustainability, profitability and growth of our Company. Our dedication to ESG is an important aspect of our corporate identity, endorsed by our Board of Directors and our senior management team.

We are committed to upholding high ESG standards by focusing on our employees, the environment and the communities where we operate. Our approach starts from the ground up, ensuring that decisions and actions align with our core principles.

Recently, we received independent assurance of our adherence to the Responsible Gold Mining Principles (RGMPs), a testament to our commitment to responsible mining practices.

As we reflect on 2023, I am proud to share the progress Centerra has made, highlighting significant achievements in several key areas across the organization.

Workplace Health & Safety

Safety leadership is our foremost priority as we cultivate an environment where employees actively engage in understanding potential safety hazards and demonstrating leadership in safety practices daily. We value every team member's contribution in speaking up, reporting hazards and collaborating on necessary changes to maintain a safe workplace. I am pleased to highlight our achievements in health and safety performance, including a 17% reduction in reportable incidents in 2023 from 2022, which reflects our dedication to maintaining and enhancing workplace safety standards across Centerra.

Climate Achievements

In 2023, our work to advance Centerra's Climate and Nature Strategy remained on track. We conducted scenario analysis workshops to evaluate how climate-related transitional and physical risks can impact our business and where we can build resilience on a local level. Moving forward, our immediate focus is on identifying practical emission reduction pathways and initiatives. In 2024 we will be evaluating site-based decarbonization opportunities and potential GHG reduction pilot projects and targets.

Environmental Progress

I am pleased to highlight two significant achievements that demonstrate Centerra's commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible mining practices. Our Mount Milligan Mine has been honoured with the Mine Reclamation Award in the Metal Mine Category by the British Columbia Technical and Research Committee on Reclamation. This recognition reflects our proactive efforts in sustainable mine closure practices, which aim to minimize environmental impact and support local ecosystems. Additionally, in early 2024, the Öksüt Mine attained certification from the International Cyanide Management Institute, confirming the site's adherence to the guidelines of the International Cyanide Management Code. We continue to prioritize initiatives that prevent, minimize and mitigate the environmental footprint of our operations, ensuring sustainable practices that align with our commitment to corporate responsibility.

Positive Social Impact

As part of our global Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA) strategy, Centerra has remained committed to our multi-year action plan aimed at advancing IDEA initiatives. Our efforts have prioritized increasing female representation and equity across the organization, fostering awareness and education on IDEA topics, and promoting inclusive behaviours through training and visible leadership support. We take pride in our progress in gender diversity, with women now holding 14% of total leadership positions globally (supervisor level and above), with 28% of these positions specifically in mid-level leadership roles.

"We are committed to upholding high ESG standards by focusing on our employees, the environment and the communities where we operate. Our approach starts from the ground up, ensuring that decisions and actions align with our core principles."

Looking Ahead With Confidence

2023 was a year of meaningful progress in our sustainability journey, marked by significant achievements across the organization. This commitment is implemented across our global team. As we look ahead, we are dedicated to continuing our efforts to drive sustainable value and positive impact.

Paul Tomory

President and Chief Executive Officer

2023 ESG HIGHLIGHTS

ENVIRONMENTAL

The Öksüt Mine attained certification from the International Cyanide Management

Institute, confirming complete adherence to the International Cyanide Management Code.

The Mount Milligan Mine was awarded a Mine Reclamation

Award from the British Columbia Technical and Research Committee on Reclamation.

SOCIAL

Reduced the total number of reportable incidents by 17%.

Increased our local procurement spend in British Columbia by 29% and continued to strengthen our relationships with local suppliers.

$106 million in local procurement spend across all our operations.

GOVERNANCE

Centerra achieved its 2026 gender diversity goal two years ahead of schedule. The Company

has female representation among directors and officers of 38% and 33%, respectively.

Centerra received independent assurance

of its conformance with the 51 Responsible Gold Mining Principles.

CLIMATE

In 2023, emissions per ounce of gold produced

at our two main operating sites, Mount Milligan and Öksüt,

was 0.22 carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e).

In 2023, we expanded our GHG inventory

to include all operating sites and those in care and maintenance. Our global Scope 1 and 2 emissions

totalled 141,174 CO2e.

In 2023, Centerra's

Contributed over

talent review targeted

$3.2 million in

demographic gaps

community

in employee

investments and

representation at

donations across

various levels in

our operations.

efforts to increase

female representation

throughout the

organization.

The Öksüt Mine continues working toward ISO 50001 energy management system certification

with full compliance anticipated by the end of 2024.

Qualitative scenario analyses were conducted on

Company-wide physical and transitional risks

to further our Climate and Nature Strategy.

ABOUT THIS ESG REPORT

Centerra's 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report reflects our health, safety, environmental, social and governance performance for the 2023 year ending December 31, 2023. This ESG Report focuses on the Company's two operating mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Central Anatolia, Türkiye. For the Molybdenum Business Unit and our sites on care and maintenance, information is provided on relevant environmental and social topics. Disclosure concerning our tailings facilities at applicable sites is included in the Waste Managementsection of this Report.

Financial amounts are reported in U.S. dollars (USD) unless otherwise stated. References herein to "Centerra" or the "Company" refer to the consolidated company unless the context suggests otherwise. This Report has been prepared in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals & Mining Industry Standard. SASB has been selected as the primary reporting framework as it presents comparable, consistent and financially material ESG disclosures by the industry. The Performance Datasection of this Report provides a table summarizing our alignment with the Responsible Gold Mining Principles (RGMPs) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). For topics not adequately covered in the SASB Metals & Mining Industry Standard, Centerra has included additional metrics from the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards to provide external stakeholders and groups with a more comprehensive overview of our operations.

ESG MATERIALITY

ASSESSMENT

In 2023, Centerra updated its ESG Materiality Assessment to help identify and validate its material ESG topics. Our issues assessment has been updated to reflect the changing landscape of key ESG matters important to our business and stakeholders. While the Company has presented each material topic in comparison to others, our reporting adheres to SASB and TCFD standards, which pre-define a list of the most common material issues for the mining industry.

Centerra targets the completion of assessments every three years, together with limited annual reviews to ensure new and emerging topics are considered.

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

PHASE 4

Mapping Potential

Review and

Draft Materiality

Validation

Material Issues

Benchmarking

Assessment

Exercise

Centerra updates its ESG Materiality Assessment every three years to validate its ESG materiality and importance to our business and stakeholders. Our reporting adheres to SASB and TCFD standards, which pre-define the most common material issues for the mining industry.

PHASE 1: MAPPING POTENTIAL MATERIAL ISSUES

A risk-based approach was used to identify ESG topics that could pose risks to Centerra's operations, financial performance, reputation, social licence to operate, investor appeal and future growth. Building off prior assessments, a comprehensive desktop review considered inputs from sites to refine the list of ESG risks and opportunities.

PHASE 2: REVIEW AND BENCHMARKING

A mix of consultant and investor reports, rating agency profiles, reporting agency materiality lists and industry peer ESG reports were reviewed to supplement the desktop research done in Phase 1. Additional insights from this review and benchmarking exercise were integrated into the draft list of key material topics.

PHASE 3: DRAFT MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT

The draft list of material topics was plotted on a matrix that evaluated each topic's "Importance to Business" and "Importance to Stakeholders." Importance to Business demonstrates the topic's impact and significance to Centerra as a responsible business; Importance to Stakeholders indicates the topic's impact and significance across our external stakeholder groups.

PHASE 4: VALIDATION EXERCISE

The Company engaged with key employees located at our corporate office and global operations to verify the rank of each identified material topic. The final issues matrix allows us to:

  • Assign each topic's relative importance to the business and our stakeholders;
  • Create a roadmap for the topics to address in our ESG Report; and
  • Identify significant changes in prior assessments to revise management plans.

2023 Materiality Matrix

Higher Value to Centerra, Lower Importance to Stakeholders

Higher Value to Centerra, Higher Importance to Stakeholders

Employee Health and Safety

Permitting and Compliance

Indigenous Peoples

Corporate Ethics,

Climate Change, GHG Emissions

Corruption

Community Relations and Investment

Energy Management

Water

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion

Management

Employee Retention

Human Rights

Business

Tailings

Supply Chain Disruptions

Local Procurement

Management

Labour Standards

to

Biodiversity, Ecological Impacts

Importance

Waste & Hazardous Management

Security

Mine Closure, Reclamation

Systems and IT

Lower Value to Centerra, Lower Importance to Stakeholders

Lower Value to Centerra, Higher Importance to Stakeholders

Climate Change, GHG Emissions

Throughout 2023, the Company's continued efforts have led to a deeper understanding of the risks and opportunities presented by climate change. This greater appreciation has bolstered our ability to manage these aspects effectively, prompting us to reconsider the positioning of climate change within the materiality matrix.

Waste & Hazardous Management

The implementation of an improved mercury abatement retrofit at the Öksüt Mine, alongside the Cyanide Code certification and the consistent application of waste management procedures across all sites, resulted in its repositioning within the materiality matrix.

Permitting and Compliance

The increased focus on permitting and compliance reflects stakeholders' growing interest for ensuring sustainable operations and maintaining Centerra's reputation amidst evolving environmental and industry regulations.

Social

Governance

Other

2023 adjusted assessment

Importance to Stakeholders

ABOUT CENTERRA GOLD

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold and copper mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. In 2023, Centerra produced 350,317 ounces (oz) of gold and 61,862 pounds (lbs) of copper.

The Company also owns various assets in its Molybdenum Business Unit, particularly the Langeloth Metallurgical Facility in Pennsylvania, USA, and two primary molybdenum mines currently on care and maintenance, Thompson Creek Mine in Idaho, USA, and the Endako Mine (75% ownership) in

British Columbia, Canada. Centerra also owns the Goldfield District Project in Nevada, USA, and the Kemess Project in British Columbia, Canada, which is on care and maintenance. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol CGAU. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

At Centerra, we recognize that environmental and social stewardship are not only consistent with our core values, but are key to executing our strategy. It means putting our people first, creating and sharing economic value in the countries and communities where we operate, and protecting the surrounding natural environment.

Table 1. Operational Results

2023

2022

2021

Gold Produced (oz)

350,317

243,867

308,141

Payable Copper Produced (lbs)

61,862

73,864

73,275

Table 2. 2023 Total Employees (as of December 31)

Employee

Total

Global Workforce

Male

Female

Corporate1

48

45

93

USA2

137

18

155

British Columbia3

30

3

33

Mount Milligan

519

91

610

Türkiye

283

51

334

  1. This includes the Toronto corporate office.
  2. This includes the Thompson Creek Mine, Goldfield Project, Langeloth Metallurgical Facility and USA-based employees.
  3. This includes the Kemess Project, Endako Mine and regional offices.

OPERATIONAL AND ASSET MAP

CANADA

MOLYBDENUM ASSET

1

MOUNT MILLIGAN MINE

5

ENDAKO MINE

Au, Cu

75% joint venture ownership

Mo

6

KEMESS: Underground and

East Project

Au, Cu

6

USA

TÜRKIYE

1

2

5

7

GOLDFIELD: Goldﬁeld

ÖKSÜT MINE

District Project

Au

Au

4

4

MOLYBDENUM ASSET

3

THOMPSON CREEK MINE

7

2

Mo

LANGELOTHMOLYBDENUM ASSET

3

METALLURGICAL FACILITY

Mo

OPERATIONS

PROJECT IN EXPLORATION

AND EVALUATION

CARE AND MAINTENANCE

VISION AND VALUES

Centerra's vision is to build a team-based culture of excellence that responsibly delivers sustainable value and growth. How we conduct business and the way all employees act in fulfilling their job responsibilities are fundamental to achieving that vision.

We believe the commitment to our vision and values makes Centerra the employer of choice and promotes positive relationships with governments and communities in the countries where we operate.

WINNING AS A TEAM

Our team is committed, highly engaged, recognizes individual contributions and is focused on producing results.

BEING RESPONSIBLE MINERS

We aim to comply with all applicable regulations and standards while prioritizing active engagement with our people and communities, as well as creating positive social and economic opportunities.

STRIVING FOR CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT

We seek to live up to the expectations of our stakeholders and grow our business by continuously improving our operations, embracing change and challenging the status quo.

DELIVERING RESULTS

We strive for operational excellence, safe production and being accountable for our results.

