  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Centerra Gold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CG   CA1520061021

CENTERRA GOLD INC.

(CG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
6.330 CAD    0.00%
06:11aCenterra Gold Announces Quarterly Dividend of C$0.07 per Common Share
GL
06:08aEarnings Flash (CG.TO) CENTERRA GOLD Posts Q3 Adjusted loss of US$15.9 million or $0.06 per common share (basic)
MT
06:06aCenterra Gold Reports Third Quarter Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centerra Gold Announces Quarterly Dividend of C$0.07 per Common Share

11/07/2022 | 06:11am EST
TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra” or the “Company”) (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of C$0.07 per common share – approximately C$15.4 million or US$11.1 million. The quarterly dividend is payable on December 2, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 18, 2022. The dividend is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

In accordance with Centerra’s dividend policy, the timing and quantum of dividends are to be determined by the Board of Directors from time-to-time based on, among other things, the Company’s operating results, cash flow and financial conditions, Centerra’s current and anticipated capital requirements, and general business conditions.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. The Company also owns the Goldfield District Project in Nevada, United States, the Kemess Underground Project in British Columbia, Canada, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada. Centerra’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol CG and on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol CGAU. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For more information:
Toby Caron
Treasurer and Director, Investor Relations
(416) 204-1694
toby.caron@centerragold.com

Shae Frosst
Manager, Investor Relations
(416) 204-2159
shae.frosst@centerragold.com

Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company’s web site at www.centerragold.com and at SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at 

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/84661594-806e-4302-8650-0d3d8cc37400


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 797 M - -
Net income 2022 58,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 728 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -50,1x
Yield 2022 4,59%
Capitalization 1 031 M 1 031 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 3 650
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart CENTERRA GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Centerra Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTERRA GOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 4,68 $
Average target price 6,87 $
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Nicholas Wright President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darren J. Millman Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Michael S. Parrett Chairman
William Paul Chawrun Chief Operating Officer
Bruce V. Walter Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTERRA GOLD INC.-35.08%1 031
NEWMONT CORPORATION-33.91%32 535
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-20.46%24 934
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-18.31%19 747
POLYUS-35.94%18 237
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-14.76%15 473