Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Centerra Gold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CG   CA1520061021

CENTERRA GOLD INC.

(CG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-02-23 pm EST
8.300 CAD   +1.34%
05:41pCenterra Gold Swings to Q4 Adjusted Net Loss; Revenue Down YOY
MT
05:40pCenterra Gold Brief: Net loss for Q4 of US$130.1 million or $0.59 per common share (basic), including a non-cash impairment loss on the Kemess Project of $138.2 million (net of tax)
MT
05:31pCenterra Gold Announces Quarterly Dividend of C$0.07 per Common Share
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centerra Gold Announces Quarterly Dividend of C$0.07 per Common Share

02/23/2023 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra” or the “Company”) (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of C$0.07 per common share – approximately C$15.3 million or US$11.5 million. The quarterly dividend is payable on March 28, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 14, 2023. The dividend is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

In accordance with Centerra’s dividend policy, the timing and quantum of dividends are to be determined by the Board of Directors from time-to-time based on, among other things, the Company’s operating results, cash flow and financial conditions, Centerra’s current and anticipated capital requirements, and general business conditions.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. The Company also owns the Goldfield District Project in Nevada, United States, the Kemess Underground Project in British Columbia, Canada, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada. Centerra’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol CG and on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol CGAU. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For more information:
Toby Caron
(416) 204-1694
toby.caron@centerragold.com

Shae Frosst
(416) 204-2159
shae.frosst@centerragold.com

Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company’s web site at www.centerragold.com and at SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9266f30d-2c16-446c-ba8b-d8caebb775cc

 


All news about CENTERRA GOLD INC.
05:41pCenterra Gold Swings to Q4 Adjusted Net Loss; Revenue Down YOY
MT
05:40pCenterra Gold Brief: Net loss for Q4 of US$130.1 million or $0.59 pe..
MT
05:31pCenterra Gold Announces Quarterly Dividend of C$0.07 per Common Share
GL
05:21pCenterra Gold Brief: Announcing 2022 Year-End Mineral Reserves and R..
MT
05:21pCenterra Gold Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results
GL
05:21pCenterra Gold Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results
GL
05:20pCenterra Gold Announces 2022 Year-End Mineral Reserves and Resources and Fourth Quarter..
GL
05:19pCenterra Gold Announces 2022 Year-End Mineral Reserves and Resources and Fourth Quarter..
AQ
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Nasdaq Futures -2-
DJ
02/14Presswire 2022/2023 : Nevgold submits exploration plan of operations for limousine butte, ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTERRA GOLD INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 812 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 576 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 53,4x
Yield 2022 4,32%
Capitalization 1 332 M 1 331 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 3 650
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart CENTERRA GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Centerra Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTERRA GOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6,05 $
Average target price 7,15 $
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Nicholas Wright President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darren J. Millman Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Michael S. Parrett Chairman
Claudia D'Orazio VP, Chief Human Resources & Technology Officer
William Paul Chawrun Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTERRA GOLD INC.16.83%1 332
NEWMONT CORPORATION-4.30%35 107
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-5.39%28 458
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-10.56%20 654
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.5.09%18 563
POLYUS0.00%14 998