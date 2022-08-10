Log in
    CG   CA1520061021

CENTERRA GOLD INC.

(CG)
  Report
2022-08-09
8.000 CAD   -1.60%
CENTERRA GOLD : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
Centerra Gold Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
Centerra Gold Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
Centerra Gold Announces Quarterly Dividend of C$0.07 per common share

08/10/2022
TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra” or the “Company”) (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of C$0.07 per common share – approximately C$15.4 million or US$12.0 million. The quarterly dividend is payable on September 8, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 25, 2022. The dividend is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

In accordance with Centerra’s dividend policy, the timing and quantum of dividends are to be determined by the Board of Directors from time-to-time based on, among other things, the Company’s operating results, cash flow and financial conditions, Centerra’s current and anticipated capital requirements, and general business conditions.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. The Company also owns the Goldfield District Project in Nevada, United States, the Kemess Underground Project in British Columbia, Canada, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada. Centerra’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol CG and on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol CGAU. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For more information:
Toby Caron
Treasurer and Director, Investor Relations
(416) 204-1694
toby.caron@centerragold.com

Shae Frosst
Manager, Investor Relations
(416) 204-2159
shae.frosst@centerragold.com

Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company’s web site at www.centerragold.com and at SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/aa10d10d-1ed3-4ab1-a2e5-96249e6a8aaf


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
