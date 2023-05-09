Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Centerra Gold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CG   CA1520061021

CENTERRA GOLD INC.

(CG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-09 pm EDT
9.400 CAD   +1.62%
05:01pCenterra Gold Announces Results of 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
GL
11:00aTranscript : Centerra Gold Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/03North American Morning Briefing: Traders Await -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centerra Gold Announces Results of 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

05/09/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) (“Centerra” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on May 9, 2023. A total of 218,703,496 shares, representing 70.95% of common shares issued and outstanding, were represented at the Meeting. Detailed voting results are outlined below.

Election of Directors

Each of the nominee directors listed in Centerra’s management information circular dated March 28, 2023 was elected.

 Votes For% Votes ForVotes Against% Votes Against
Richard W. Connor146,253,29498.29%2,537,9871.71%
Wendy Kei148,071,88799.52%719,3930.48%
Michael S. Parrett138,660,19893.19%10,131,0816.81%
Jacques Perron148,074,02499.52%717,2550.48%
Sheryl K. Pressler147,537,90099.16%1,253,3800.84%
Paul Tomory148,117,77299.55%672,5070.45%
Paul N. Wright148,062,27799.51%729,0030.49%
Susan L Yurkovich146,457,36498.43%2,333,9161.57%


Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company and the Board was authorized to fix the auditor’s renumeration.

 Votes For% Votes ForVotes Withheld% Votes Withheld
Appointment of Auditors150,296,62296.86%4,873,6163.14%


Approval of the Omnibus Incentive Plan (the “LTI Plan”)

The LTI Plan resolution outlined in Centerra’s management information circular dated March 28, 2023 was approved.

 Votes For% Votes ForVotes Against% Votes Against
Approval of the LTI Plan141,012,92394.77%7,778,3565.23%


Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The non-binding resolution approving the Company’s approach to executive compensation disclosed in Centerra’s management information circular dated March 23, 2023 was passed.

 Votes For% Votes ForVotes Against% Votes Against
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation144,767,79697.30%4,023,4832.70%


About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. Centerra also owns the Goldfield District Project in Nevada, United States, the Kemess Underground Project in British Columbia, Canada, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States. Centerra’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol CG and on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol CGAU. Centerra is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For more information please contact:

Lisa Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
(416) 204-3780
lisa.wilkinson@centerragold.com

Shae Frosst
Manager, Investor Relations
(416) 204-2159
shae.frosst@centerragold.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1526644d-9ad0-414a-a58c-1c5c293f057a


All news about CENTERRA GOLD INC.
05:01pCenterra Gold Announces Results of 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
GL
11:00aTranscript : Centerra Gold Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/03North American Morning Briefing: Traders Await -2-
DJ
05/02American Pacific Mining Up Near 6% As Acquires Clearview Gold; Involves Centerra Gold
MT
05/01Centerra Gold First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast and Annual and Spe..
AQ
04/28Centerra Gold First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast and Annual and Spe..
GL
04/11Miners, energy stocks push TSX higher; Hexo Corp slumps
RE
04/11NFI Group Says Brian Tobin To Retire as Chair of Board; Ms. Wendy Kei Will Replace Him
MT
04/07Centerra Gold : Notice of Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
03/30Centerra Gold Files Form 40-F Annual Report on EDGAR
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTERRA GOLD INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 020 M - -
Net income 2023 222 M - -
Net cash 2023 837 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,88x
Yield 2023 3,36%
Capitalization 1 515 M 1 509 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
EV / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 3 650
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart CENTERRA GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Centerra Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTERRA GOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6,93 $
Average target price 8,07 $
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory President & Chief Executive Officer
Darren J. Millman Trustee
Michael S. Parrett Chairman
Claudia D'Orazio EVP, Chief Human Resources & Technology Officer
William Paul Chawrun Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTERRA GOLD INC.31.95%1 515
NEWMONT CORPORATION2.31%38 377
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION16.54%34 907
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED15.04%29 308
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.31.12%23 516
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED43.41%17 923
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer