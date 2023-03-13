Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Centerra Gold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CG   CA1520061021

CENTERRA GOLD INC.

(CG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-10 pm EST
8.270 CAD   +1.22%
06:14aRefile-- Centerra Gold Brief: Announcing Appointment of Paul Tomory as President and CEO, effective May 1, 2023
MT
06:01aCenterra Gold Announces the Appointment of Paul Tomory as President and CEO
GL
03/13CENTERRA GOLD INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centerra Gold Announces the Appointment of Paul Tomory as President and CEO

03/13/2023 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra” or the “Company”) (TSX: CG and NYSE: CGAU) announced today that Paul Tomory has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1, 2023.

Michael Parrett, Chair of the Board of Directors stated, “We are delighted to have Paul lead Centerra at this important stage of the Company’s journey. His leadership experience and record of strategically building and operating mines through all stages of the mining life cycle while ensuring a safety-first culture, will be extremely valuable to Centerra. He has a wealth of technical expertise that we believe will position the Company for future growth, bringing development assets into production and optimizing performance of Centerra’s existing assets.”

Mr. Tomory has over 25 years of experience in mining, engineering and construction. His most recent position was as Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer of Kinross Gold Corporation, where he worked for over 14 years in a series of progressive technical roles. Prior to Kinross, he worked in management consulting at Bain & Company and in a technical capacity with Golder Associates. Mr. Tomory is a professional engineer with a Master of Applied Science in Civil (Mining) Engineering from the University of Toronto and holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management.  

Mr. Tomory commented “I am excited to join the Centerra team. I believe that Centerra is uniquely positioned with a peer leading balance sheet and quality operating assets that generate significant free cashflow. I look forward to working with the Board and management teams to deliver sustainable value and growth.”

Mr. Parrett continued, “On behalf of all shareholders, I would like to thank Paul Wright for his continuing impactful leadership as the Interim President and CEO. In his short tenure, Paul has been instrumental in several areas including in furtherance of a restart of operations at the Öksüt Mine as well as initiating a restructuring of the Company’s head office, to name a few. We look forward to his continued insight, input and leadership on the Board of Directors.”

About Centerra
Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. Centerra also owns the Goldfield District Project in Nevada, United States, the Kemess Underground Project in British Columbia, Canada, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada. Centerra’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol CG and on the NYSE under the symbol CGAU. Centerra is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For more information: 
Toby CaronShae Frosst
(416) 204-1694(416) 204-2159
toby.caron@centerragold.comshae.frosst@centerragold.com

Additional information on Centerra Gold is available on the Company’s website at www.centerragold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/61df2d47-4877-4ded-91c6-510523f0ed0b


All news about CENTERRA GOLD INC.
06:14aRefile-- Centerra Gold Brief: Announcing Appointment of Pau..
MT
06:01aCenterra Gold Announces the Appointment of Paul Tomory as President and CEO
GL
03/13CENTERRA GOLD INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/01Viscount Mining Centerra Gold Drills Bonanza Grade Silver in New Veins at Cherry Creek,..
AQ
02/28Viscount Mining Corp. and Centerra Gold Partner Completes the Phase 1 Core Drilling Pro..
CI
02/27RBC Lifts Price Target on Centerra Gold to CA$11 From CA$10, Maintains Outperform Ratin..
MT
02/24RBC Capital Markets Says Centerra's Q4 2022 Adjusted Loss In Line With Consensus
MT
02/24Transcript : Centerra Gold Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2023
CI
02/24Centerra Gold : 2022 Q4 Operating Results Webcast
PU
02/24Tranche Update on Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX:CG)'s Equ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTERRA GOLD INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 053 M - -
Net income 2023 254 M - -
Net cash 2023 587 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,00x
Yield 2023 3,88%
Capitalization 1 312 M 1 312 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 650
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart CENTERRA GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Centerra Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTERRA GOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6,00 $
Average target price 7,19 $
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Nicholas Wright President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darren J. Millman Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Michael S. Parrett Chairman
Claudia D'Orazio VP, Chief Human Resources & Technology Officer
William Paul Chawrun Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTERRA GOLD INC.17.97%1 312
NEWMONT CORPORATION-10.68%33 496
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-5.17%28 044
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-12.64%20 743
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.5.77%18 370
POLYUS0.00%14 920