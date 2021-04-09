NEWS RELEASE

Centerra Gold 2021 First Quarter Results Conference Call and

Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Details

TORONTO, CANADA - April 9, 2021 - Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra") (TSX: CG) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the 2021 first quarter operating and financial results on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Toronto time). The quarterly results are scheduled to be released before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The Company will also host its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) in a virtual only format.

2021 First Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Toronto Time), call-in numbers are as follows:

North American participants: toll-free number +1 (800) 582-1443

231-2910 The conference call is being audio webcast by Intrado and can be accessed live at Centerra Gold's website at: www.centerragold.com

Presentation slides of the first quarter results will also be accessible on Centerra Gold's website at www.centerragold.com

An audio recording of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call via telephone until midnight Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The recording can be accessed by calling

626-4100 or (800) 558-5253 and using the passcode 21993267. In addition, the webcast will be archived on Centerra Gold's website www.centerragold.com .

Notice of Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Centerra Gold's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time). The Annual General Meeting will be held in a virtual only format, to proactively deal with the unprecedented public health impact of COVID-19 and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders.

The Virtual Annual General Meeting will be available online at: https://web.lumiagm.com/444191289.

The link to the virtual meeting will also be accessible at www.centerragold.comand will be archived for later use.

Voting and participation instructions for eligible shareholders are provided in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the Management Information Circular. The Annual Meeting materials are available on the Company's website at: https://www.centerragold.com/2021-meeting-materialsand on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

