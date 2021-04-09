Log in
CENTERRA GOLD INC.

CENTERRA GOLD INC.

(CG)
Centerra Gold : 2021 First Quarter Results Conference Call and Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Details

04/09/2021 | 11:33am EDT
NEWS RELEASE

Centerra Gold 2021 First Quarter Results Conference Call and

Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Details

TORONTO, CANADA - April 9, 2021 - Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra") (TSX: CG) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the 2021 first quarter operating and financial results on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Toronto time). The quarterly results are scheduled to be released before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The Company will also host its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) in a virtual only format.

2021 First Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Toronto Time), call-in numbers are as follows:

  • North American participants: toll-free number +1 (800) 582-1443
  • International participants call: +1 (212) 231-2910
  • The conference call is being audio webcast by Intrado and can be accessed live at Centerra Gold's website at: www.centerragold.com
  • Presentation slides of the first quarter results will also be accessible on Centerra Gold's website at www.centerragold.com

An audio recording of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call via telephone until midnight Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The recording can be accessed by calling

  1. 626-4100or (800) 558-5253 and using the passcode 21993267. In addition, the webcast will be archived on Centerra Gold's website www.centerragold.com.

Notice of Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Centerra Gold's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time). The Annual General Meeting will be held in a virtual only format, to proactively deal with the unprecedented public health impact of COVID-19 and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders.

The Virtual Annual General Meeting will be available online at: https://web.lumiagm.com/444191289.

The link to the virtual meeting will also be accessible at www.centerragold.comand will be archived for later use.

Voting and participation instructions for eligible shareholders are provided in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the Management Information Circular. The Annual Meeting materials are available on the Company's website at: https://www.centerragold.com/2021-meeting-materialsand on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

1 University Avenue, Suite 1500 Toronto, ON

M5J 2P1

tel 416-204-1953 fax 416-204-1954 www.centerragold.com

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide and is one of the largest Western-based gold producers in Central Asia. Centerra operates three mines, the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Additional information

Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company's website at www.centerragold.comand on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

John W. Pearson

Vice President, Investor Relations Centerra Gold Inc.

416-204-1953 john.pearson@centerragold.com

- end -

- end -

M5J 2P1

tel 416-204-1953 fax 416-204-1954 www.centerragold.com

Disclaimer

Centerra Gold Inc. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
