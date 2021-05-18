Centerra Gold : Canada's Centerra pursuing 'all measures' after Kyrgyzstan gold mine seizure, CEO says

TORONTO, May 18 (Reuters) - Canada's Centerra Gold
is taking all measures possible to protect shareholder rights
and is seeing good support from the Canadian and UK governments,
Chief Executive Scott Perry said on Tuesday, a day after
Kyrgyzstan seized control of the company's Kumtor gold mine.
Kyrgyzstan's parliament voted Monday to seize control of the
gold mine, the country's largest, after Centerra said it would
take the government to an international court.
"Rest assured that we're taking all measures possible to
ensure that we're protecting the rights of the organization and
the rights of our shareholders," Perry said on a conference call
with analysts.
A Kyrgyzstan court this month imposed a $3.1 billion fine on
Centerra's Kumtor Gold Company after ruling that it had breached
environmental laws by placing waste rock on glaciers. Centerra
disputes the charges.
Canada expressed disappointment after Monday's vote and said
the move could jeopardize foreign investment in the Central
Asian country.
Late on Monday, Centerra also placed restrictions on the
sale of shares held by state-owned Kyrgyzaltyn JSC, which owns a
roughly 26% stake in Centerra. The Canadian mining company said
it accepted the resignation of Kyrgyzaltyn nominee Tengiz
Bolturuk from the board with immediate effect.
The company finished the latest quarter with $823 million in
cash with as much as 99% held outside of Kyrgyzstan, Perry said,
adding that Centerra is "no longer in control" of Kumtor.
Kyrgyzstan has a long history of disputes with Centerra Gold
over how to share profits from the former Soviet republic's
biggest industrial enterprise.
The latest stand-off began shortly after Sadyr Japarov came
to power in Bishkek following violent riots last October.
Last year, the mine produced more than 556,000 ounces of
gold.
(Reporting by Jeff Lewis
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Will Dunham)