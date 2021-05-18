Log in
    CG   CA1520061021

CENTERRA GOLD INC.

(CG)
Centerra Gold : Canada's Centerra pursuing 'all measures' after Kyrgyzstan gold mine seizure, CEO says

05/18/2021 | 09:30am EDT
TORONTO, May 18 (Reuters) - Canada's Centerra Gold is taking all measures possible to protect shareholder rights and is seeing good support from the Canadian and UK governments, Chief Executive Scott Perry said on Tuesday, a day after Kyrgyzstan seized control of the company's Kumtor gold mine.

Kyrgyzstan's parliament voted Monday to seize control of the gold mine, the country's largest, after Centerra said it would take the government to an international court.

"Rest assured that we're taking all measures possible to ensure that we're protecting the rights of the organization and the rights of our shareholders," Perry said on a conference call with analysts.

A Kyrgyzstan court this month imposed a $3.1 billion fine on Centerra's Kumtor Gold Company after ruling that it had breached environmental laws by placing waste rock on glaciers. Centerra disputes the charges.

Canada expressed disappointment after Monday's vote and said the move could jeopardize foreign investment in the Central Asian country.

Late on Monday, Centerra also placed restrictions on the sale of shares held by state-owned Kyrgyzaltyn JSC, which owns a roughly 26% stake in Centerra. The Canadian mining company said it accepted the resignation of Kyrgyzaltyn nominee Tengiz Bolturuk from the board with immediate effect.

The company finished the latest quarter with $823 million in cash with as much as 99% held outside of Kyrgyzstan, Perry said, adding that Centerra is "no longer in control" of Kumtor.

Kyrgyzstan has a long history of disputes with Centerra Gold over how to share profits from the former Soviet republic's biggest industrial enterprise.

The latest stand-off began shortly after Sadyr Japarov came to power in Bishkek following violent riots last October.

Last year, the mine produced more than 556,000 ounces of gold.

(Reporting by Jeff Lewis Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Will Dunham)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 770 M - -
Net income 2021 599 M - -
Net cash 2021 959 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,45x
Yield 2021 2,37%
Capitalization 2 129 M 2 128 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 650
Free-Float 73,7%
Technical analysis trends CENTERRA GOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 8,07 $
Last Close Price 7,17 $
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott Graeme Perry President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darren J. Millman Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Michael S. Parrett Chairman
Daniel R. Desjardins Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Sheryl K. Pressler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTERRA GOLD INC.-41.25%2 128
NEWMONT CORPORATION23.56%59 397
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION5.14%44 907
POLYUS-1.67%27 800
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.7.94%21 388
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED9.97%17 944