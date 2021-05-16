Log in
    CG   CA1520061021

CENTERRA GOLD INC.

(CG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/14 04:25:48 pm
8.64 CAD   -3.79%
02:12pCENTERRA GOLD  : Canada's Centerra to fight Kyrgyzstan takeover of its gold mine
RE
12:30pCenterra Gold Initiates Arbitration Proceeding Against the Kyrgyz Republic
GL
05/14TSX rises 1.21% to 19,366.69
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Centerra Gold : Canada's Centerra to fight Kyrgyzstan takeover of its gold mine

05/16/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Kumtor mine in Kyrgyzstan

(Reuters) - Canada's Centerra Gold said on Sunday it has initiated binding arbitration against Kyrgyzstan government, after the parliament passed a law allowing the state to temporarily take over the country's biggest industrial enterprise, the Kumtor gold mine operated by Centerra.

Recently, a Kyrgyzstan court also imposed $3.1 billion fine on Kumtor Gold Company (KGC), which operates the gold mine, after ruling that the firm had violated environmental laws.

The gold miner said that it intends to hold the government accountable in the arbitration for "any and all losses and damage" due to its recent actions against KGC and the Kumtor mine if no resolution is reached.

"The Government's actions have left Centerra no choice but to exercise our legal rights, through the pursuit of arbitration and otherwise, to protect the interests of KGC, Centerra and our shareholders," Centerra's Chief Executive Officer Scott Perry said in a press release.

Kyrgyzstan has a long history of disputes with Centerra Gold over how to share profits from the former Soviet republic's biggest industrial enterprise.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTERRA GOLD INC. -3.79% 8.64 Delayed Quote.-41.38%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.22% 1071.263 Delayed Quote.-2.91%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 770 M - -
Net income 2021 599 M - -
Net cash 2021 959 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,43x
Yield 2021 2,38%
Capitalization 2 117 M 2 118 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 650
Free-Float 73,7%
