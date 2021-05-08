Centerra Gold : Kyrgyzstan court fines Centerra Gold mining venture $3.1 billion

BISHKEK, May 8 (Reuters) - A court in Kyrgyzstan on Saturday
imposed a $3.1 billion fine on Kumtor Gold Company, which
operates the nation's biggest gold mine, after ruling that the
Canadian-owned firm had violated environmental laws.
The district court decision came just a day after
Kyrgyzstan's parliament passed a law allowing the state to
temporarily take over a company if its activities pose a danger
to human lives or the environment.
Kumtor, which is owned by Canada's Centerra Gold,
was found by the court to have breached environmental laws by
placing waste rock on glaciers.
The company, which has called the charges "entirely
meritless", was fined 261.7 billion som, equivalent to $3.1
billion.
Centerra Gold shares plunged on Friday after parliament
passed the company takeover law, as the mining firm warned that
the legislation could affect its ownership of the Kumtor mine.
Kyrgyzstan has a long history of disputes with Centerra Gold
over how to share profits from the former Soviet republic's
biggest industrial enterprise.
The latest stand-off began shortly after Sadyr Japarov came
to power in Bishkek following violent riots last October.
Japarov once campaigned for the nationalisation of the mine
and set up a special commission to look into its activities once
he became president.
($1 = 84.77 Kyrgyz som)
(Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko;
Writing by Olzhas Auyezov;
Editing by Helen Popper)