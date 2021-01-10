Kyrgyz nationalist wins landslide victory in presidential poll

BISHKEK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Nationalist politician Sadyr
Japarov won a landslide victory on Sunday in Kyrgyzstan's snap
presidential election, which was triggered by the collapse of
the previous government.
Japarov has won almost 80% of the vote in the Central Asian
nation which is closely allied with Russia, preliminary results
cited by Kyrgyzstan's Central Election Commission showed,
meaning there will be no run-off.
More than 80% of voters have also supported a proposal to
reform the constitution to give the president greater powers at
parliament's expense, the commission said.
Violent protests which erupted last October sprung Japarov,
52, from jail to the prime minister's chair and culminated in
him assuming the interim presidency before he ran for the
full-time role.
Japarov, who was sentenced to a lengthy prison term for
kidnapping a provincial governor as part of a protest, had his
verdict quashed amid the October unrest and has outspent 16
presidential poll rivals by a wide margin.
Despite his nationalist stance - Japarov's first act as
prime minister was to add ethnicity information to national ID
cards - he has repeatedly pledged to maintain a close
relationship with former Soviet overlord Moscow.
"Russia is our strategic partner," Japarov said after
casting his ballot in a suburb of capital Bishkek, and urged all
groups to accept the results in order to preserve stability.
Russia operates a military airbase in the mountainous nation
and is the main destination for hundreds of thousands of Kyrgyz
migrant labourers.
Neighbouring China is another key trade partner and investor
in the impoverished and predominantly Muslim nation, whose
economy has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic and the
resulting disruptions to trade and travel.
Japarov's prison sentence stems from his campaign in the
early 2010s to nationalise the giant Kumtor gold mine operated
by Canada's Centerra Gold. After coming to power last
year, however, he said that was no longer a goal and he would
only seek to ensure profits are split fairly.
Japarov's campaign, which combined references to traditional
symbols and values with promises such as doubling healthcare
spending struck a chord with voters, especially in rural areas.
Before toppling the government of President Sooronbai
Jeenbekov in October, similar violent protests deposed
presidents in 2010 and 2005. Another former head of state,
Almazbek Atambayev, is under arrest on corruption charges.
"I voted against everyone because it makes no difference for
ordinary people who is in charge, everyone lies to us," Bakyt, a
52-year-old power engineer who only gave his first name, said.
