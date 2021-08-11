Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Centerra Gold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CG   CA1520061021

CENTERRA GOLD INC.

(CG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kyrgyzstan to formally part ways with Canada's Centerra Gold over Kumtor

08/11/2021 | 02:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A general view of the Kumtor open pit gold mine in Tien Shan mountains

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan's state security service and prosecutors have started the process to terminate its deals with Canada's Centerra Gold over its operation of the Kumtor gold mine, the security body said on Wednesday.

Kyrgyzstan's government in May seized control over Kumtor, the biggest gold mine in the Central Asian nation, a move challenged by Centerra Gold through international arbitration.

The security service has launched a probe over alleged corruption in the initial agreement and its subsequent amendments. It said on Wednesday it has established enough facts to press ahead with the annulment.

Centerra Gold said in a statement this week that "as a result of the seizure of the Kumtor Mine and the continuing actions by the Kyrgyz Republic, the company has recognized a loss on the change of control and included the Kumtor Mine in discontinued operations."

(Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CENTERRA GOLD INC.
08/10CENTERRA GOLD : reports US$851.7M Q2 loss after Kyrgyz Republic took control of ..
AQ
08/10UPDATE : Centerra Gold Down 2% as Q2 Earnings Down Year over Year, Flags Possibl..
MT
08/10TSX hits record high as commodities bounce back
RE
08/10CENTERRA GOLD : Q2 Earnings Down Year over Year, Flags Possible Impact of Mine S..
MT
08/10CENTERRA GOLD : Posts Lower Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rises; Hikes Quarterly..
MT
08/10CENTERRA GOLD : Announces Quarterly Dividend of C$0.07 per common share
AQ
08/10CENTERRA GOLD : Earnings Flash (CG.TO) CENTERRA GOLD Reports Q2 Adjusted Net Ear..
MT
08/10Centerra Gold Records Net Earnings from Continuing Operations of $33.0 millio..
GL
08/02Pacific Ridge's Common Shares Trading on The OTCQB, Kliyul Copper-Gold Projec..
AQ
07/30NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTERRA GOLD INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 095 M - -
Net income 2021 251 M - -
Net cash 2021 898 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,08x
Yield 2021 2,42%
Capitalization 2 142 M 2 141 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 3 650
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart CENTERRA GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Centerra Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTERRA GOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7,22 $
Average target price 8,55 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Graeme Perry President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darren J. Millman Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Michael S. Parrett Chairman
Daniel R. Desjardins Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Bruce V. Walter Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTERRA GOLD INC.-37.45%2 141
NEWMONT CORPORATION-3.07%47 124
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-10.93%36 545
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-11.66%24 805
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.4.72%19 206
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-1.71%15 208