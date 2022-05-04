LBMA reinstates accreditation of Kyrgyz gold refinery

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - The London Bullion Market
Association (LBMA) said on Wednesday it had reinstated its
accreditation of a precious metals refinery in Kyrgyzstan,
allowing it to sell metal in the London market, the world's
largest.
The LBMA said in September it had suspended its
accreditation of Kyrgyzaltyn JSC for failing to meet its
responsible sourcing standards, without giving details.
The association said on Wednesday it had closed an
investigation into the refinery initiated after it failed to
deliver an audit report for 2020.
"They gave us everything we needed and answered all our
questions," said the LBMA's general counsel, Sakhila Mirza.
"As of Tuesday, 3 May 2022, Kyrgyzaltyn JSC was reinstated
to LBMA's Good Delivery List (GDL)," the LBMA said. "All gold
and silver refined during the suspension is considered to be
compliant with GDL rules and, therefore, Good Delivery."
(Reporting by Peter Hobson
Editing by Mark Potter)