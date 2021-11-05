Q3 2021 Financial Statements

Centerra Gold Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Third Quarter 2021 (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except where otherwise indicated)

Centerra Gold Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) Assets Notes Current assets $ 911,702 Cash and cash equivalents $ 545,180 Amounts receivable 69,265 66,108 Inventories 6 214,525 580,587 Assets held-for-sale 5 - 140,005 Other current assets 20 25,777 40,961 1,221,269 1,372,841 Property, plant and equipment 7 1,108,041 1,686,067 Other non-current assets 8, 20 10,579 77,101 Total assets 1,118,620 1,763,168 $ 2,339,889 $ 3,136,009 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities $ 174,637 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 232,704 Income taxes payable 2,666 2,474 Liabilities held-for-sale 5 - 2,255 Other current liabilities 20 16,640 20,395 193,943 257,828 Deferred income tax liability 48,431 39,473 Provision for reclamation 295,076 351,149 Other non-current liabilities 8, 20 19,441 21,541 Shareholders' equity 362,948 412,163 982,138 Share capital 975,122 Contributed surplus 32,325 30,601 Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,534 11,600 Retained earnings 759,001 1,448,695 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,782,998 2,466,018 $ 2,339,889 $ 3,136,009 Commitments and contingencies (note 18) The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 2

Centerra Gold Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) (except per share amounts) Notes Revenue 9 $ 220,561 $ 251,247 $ 649,059 $ 509,264 Cost of sales 10 121,641 355,691 Production costs 103,785 310,764 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 30,413 30,764 89,461 70,771 Earnings from mine operations 68,507 116,698 203,907 127,729 Exploration and development costs 6,597 11,124 18,819 22,361 Corporate administration 11 8,881 6,439 19,676 28,324 Care and maintenance expense 7,638 7,870 20,472 21,732 Reclamation (recovery) expense 12 (871) 533 (913) 44,038 Other operating expenses 13 2,627 2,932 10,392 8,866 Earnings from operations 43,635 87,800 135,461 2,408 Gain on sale of Greenstone Partnership 5 - - (72,274) - Other non-operating expenses 14 6,975 101 14,067 4,425 Finance costs 694 1,754 4,001 8,618 Earnings (loss) before income tax 35,966 85,945 189,667 (10,635) Income tax expense 15 8,383 3,548 17,598 4,804 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations 27,583 82,397 172,069 (15,439) Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations 4 - 123,346 (828,717) 328,766 Net earnings (loss) $ 27,583 $ 205,743 $ (656,648) $ 313,327 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to earnings: $ - $ 31 Net gain (loss) on translation of foreign operation $ 732 $ (875) Net unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments 20 3,799 4,905 (2,097) 3,173 Other comprehensive income (loss) 3,799 5,637 (2,066) 2,298 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 31,382 $ 211,379 $ (658,714) $ 315,625 Earnings (loss) per share - continuing operations: 16 $ 0.09 $ 0.58 Basic $ 0.28 $ (0.05) Diluted 16 $ 0.09 $ 0.28 $ 0.56 $ (0.05) Earnings (loss) per share: 16 $ 0.09 $ (2.21) Basic $ 0.70 $ 1.06 Diluted 16 $ 0.09 $ 0.68 $ (2.23) $ 1.05 Cash dividends declared per common share (C$) $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.17 $ 0.13 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 3

Centerra Gold Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) Operating activities Notes Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations Adjustments: Depreciation, depletion and amortization Reclamation (recovery) expense Share-based compensation Finance costs Inventory impairment Gain on sale of Greenstone Partnership Income tax expense Income taxes (paid) refunded Other Changes in working capital 17 Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations Cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations Cash provided by operating activities Investing activities Property, plant and equipment additions 5 Proceeds from sale of Greenstone Partnership Proceeds from disposition of marketable securities Proceeds from disposition of fixed assets Decrease in restricted cash Increase in other assets Cash (used in) provided by investing activities from continuing operations Cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations Cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ 27,583 $ 82,397 $ 172,069 $ (15,439) 31,873 32,426 93,941 75,643 (871) 414 (913) 43,919 3,560 926 918 11,806 694 3,576 4,001 10,440 - - - 13,588 - - (72,274) - 8,383 3,548 17,598 4,804 (4,829) 10,798 (7,585) 20,647 452 (682) 2,747 (2,182) 66,845 133,403 210,502 163,226 (4,477) 18,355 (1,406) 24,820 62,368 151,758 209,096 188,046 - 207,075 143,853 560,003 62,368 358,833 352,949 748,049 (21,416) (26,828) (69,383) (67,910) - - 210,291 - - 2,902 - 2,902 1,154 29 1,889 317 2 432 2,660 26,422 1 (1,664) 187 (526) (20,259) (25,129) 145,644 (38,795) - (50,955) (96,081) (159,205) (20,259) (76,084) 49,563 (198,000) Financing activities Dividends paid 16 (12,166) (11,277) (33,046) (28,269) Debt drawdown - - - 250,000 Debt repayment - - - (327,472) Payment of borrowing costs (488) (1,008) (2,093) (5,862) Repayment of lease obligations (1,555) (1,284) (4,891) (4,436) Proceeds from common shares issued 927 2,794 4,040 7,460 Cash used in financing activities (13,282) (10,775) (35,990) (108,579) Increase in cash during the period 28,827 271,974 366,522 441,470 Cash at beginning of the period 882,875 212,213 545,180 42,717 Cash at end of the period $ 911,702 $ 484,187 $ 911,702 $ 484,187 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 4

Centerra Gold Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share information) Accumulated Number of Share Other Common Capital Contributed Comprehensive Retained Shares Amount Surplus Income (Loss) Earnings Total Balance at January 1, 2021 295,827,906 $ 975,122 $ 30,601 $ 11,600 $ 1,448,695 $ 2,466,018 Net loss - - - - (656,648) (656,648) Other comprehensive loss - - - (2,066) - (2,066) Transactions with shareholders: - - 4,046 - - 4,046 Share-based compensation Issued on exercise of stock options 603,177 4,433 (1,188) - - 3,245 Issued under the employee share 101,560 935 - - - 935 purchase plan Issued on redemption of restricted 244,531 1,648 (1,134) - - 514 share units Dividend declared (C$0.17 per share) - - - - (33,046) (33,046) Balance at September 30, 2021 296,777,174 $ 982,138 $ 32,325 $ 9,534 $ 759,001 $ 1,782,998 Balance at January 1, 2020 293,690,456 $ 960,404 $ 26,278 $ (752) $ 1,079,914 $ 2,065,844 Net earnings - - - - 313,327 313,327 Other comprehensive income - - - 2,298 - 2,298 Transactions with shareholders: Share-based compensation - - 9,257 - - 9,257 Issued on exercise of stock options 1,430,207 10,178 (2,727) - - 7,451 Issued under the employee share purchase plan 100,918 813 - - - 813 Issued on redemption of restricted share units 519,359 2,955 (2,955) - - - Dividends declared (C$0.13 per share) - - - - (28,582) (28,582) Balance at September 30, 2020 295,740,940 $ 974,350 $ 29,853 $ 1,546 $ 1,364,659 $ 2,370,408 5

