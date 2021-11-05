Log in
    CG   CA1520061021

CENTERRA GOLD INC.

(CG)
Q3 2021 Financial Statements

11/05/2021
Centerra Gold Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Third Quarter 2021

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except where otherwise indicated)

Centerra Gold Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

Assets

Notes

Current assets

$

911,702

Cash and cash equivalents

$

545,180

Amounts receivable

69,265

66,108

Inventories

6

214,525

580,587

Assets held-for-sale

5

-

140,005

Other current assets

20

25,777

40,961

1,221,269

1,372,841

Property, plant and equipment

7

1,108,041

1,686,067

Other non-current assets

8, 20

10,579

77,101

Total assets

1,118,620

1,763,168

$

2,339,889

$

3,136,009

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

$

174,637

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

232,704

Income taxes payable

2,666

2,474

Liabilities held-for-sale

5

-

2,255

Other current liabilities

20

16,640

20,395

193,943

257,828

Deferred income tax liability

48,431

39,473

Provision for reclamation

295,076

351,149

Other non-current liabilities

8, 20

19,441

21,541

Shareholders' equity

362,948

412,163

982,138

Share capital

975,122

Contributed surplus

32,325

30,601

Accumulated other comprehensive income

9,534

11,600

Retained earnings

759,001

1,448,695

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1,782,998

2,466,018

$

2,339,889

$

3,136,009

Commitments and contingencies (note 18)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2

Centerra Gold Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

(except per share amounts)

Notes

Revenue

9

$

220,561

$

251,247

$

649,059

$

509,264

Cost of sales

10

121,641

355,691

Production costs

103,785

310,764

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

30,413

30,764

89,461

70,771

Earnings from mine operations

68,507

116,698

203,907

127,729

Exploration and development costs

6,597

11,124

18,819

22,361

Corporate administration

11

8,881

6,439

19,676

28,324

Care and maintenance expense

7,638

7,870

20,472

21,732

Reclamation (recovery) expense

12

(871)

533

(913)

44,038

Other operating expenses

13

2,627

2,932

10,392

8,866

Earnings from operations

43,635

87,800

135,461

2,408

Gain on sale of Greenstone Partnership

5

-

-

(72,274)

-

Other non-operating expenses

14

6,975

101

14,067

4,425

Finance costs

694

1,754

4,001

8,618

Earnings (loss) before income tax

35,966

85,945

189,667

(10,635)

Income tax expense

15

8,383

3,548

17,598

4,804

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations

27,583

82,397

172,069

(15,439)

Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations

4

-

123,346

(828,717)

328,766

Net earnings (loss)

$

27,583

$

205,743

$

(656,648)

$

313,327

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to

earnings:

$

-

$

31

Net gain (loss) on translation of foreign operation

$

732

$

(875)

Net unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments

20

3,799

4,905

(2,097)

3,173

Other comprehensive income (loss)

3,799

5,637

(2,066)

2,298

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$

31,382

$

211,379

$

(658,714)

$

315,625

Earnings (loss) per share - continuing operations:

16

$

0.09

$

0.58

Basic

$

0.28

$

(0.05)

Diluted

16

$

0.09

$

0.28

$

0.56

$

(0.05)

Earnings (loss) per share:

16

$

0.09

$

(2.21)

Basic

$

0.70

$

1.06

Diluted

16

$

0.09

$

0.68

$

(2.23)

$

1.05

Cash dividends declared per common share (C$)

$

0.07

$

0.05

$

0.17

$

0.13

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3

Centerra Gold Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

Operating activities

Notes

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations

Adjustments:

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

Reclamation (recovery) expense

Share-based compensation

Finance costs

Inventory impairment

Gain on sale of Greenstone Partnership

Income tax expense

Income taxes (paid) refunded

Other

Changes in working capital

17

Cash provided by operating activities from

continuing operations

Cash provided by operating activities from

discontinued operations

Cash provided by operating activities

Investing activities

Property, plant and equipment additions

5

Proceeds from sale of Greenstone Partnership

Proceeds from disposition of marketable securities

Proceeds from disposition of fixed assets

Decrease in restricted cash

Increase in other assets

Cash (used in) provided by investing activities from continuing operations

Cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations

Cash (used in) provided by investing activities

$

27,583

$

82,397

$

172,069

$

(15,439)

31,873

32,426

93,941

75,643

(871)

414

(913)

43,919

3,560

926

918

11,806

694

3,576

4,001

10,440

-

-

-

13,588

-

-

(72,274)

-

8,383

3,548

17,598

4,804

(4,829)

10,798

(7,585)

20,647

452

(682)

2,747

(2,182)

66,845

133,403

210,502

163,226

(4,477)

18,355

(1,406)

24,820

62,368

151,758

209,096

188,046

-

207,075

143,853

560,003

62,368

358,833

352,949

748,049

(21,416)

(26,828)

(69,383)

(67,910)

-

-

210,291

-

-

2,902

-

2,902

1,154

29

1,889

317

2

432

2,660

26,422

1

(1,664)

187

(526)

(20,259)

(25,129)

145,644

(38,795)

-

(50,955)

(96,081)

(159,205)

(20,259)

(76,084)

49,563

(198,000)

Financing activities

Dividends paid

16

(12,166)

(11,277)

(33,046)

(28,269)

Debt drawdown

-

-

-

250,000

Debt repayment

-

-

-

(327,472)

Payment of borrowing costs

(488)

(1,008)

(2,093)

(5,862)

Repayment of lease obligations

(1,555)

(1,284)

(4,891)

(4,436)

Proceeds from common shares issued

927

2,794

4,040

7,460

Cash used in financing activities

(13,282)

(10,775)

(35,990)

(108,579)

Increase in cash during the period

28,827

271,974

366,522

441,470

Cash at beginning of the period

882,875

212,213

545,180

42,717

Cash at end of the period

$

911,702

$

484,187

$

911,702

$

484,187

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4

Centerra Gold Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share information)

Accumulated

Number of

Share

Other

Common

Capital

Contributed

Comprehensive

Retained

Shares

Amount

Surplus

Income (Loss)

Earnings

Total

Balance at January 1, 2021

295,827,906

$

975,122

$

30,601

$

11,600

$

1,448,695

$

2,466,018

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(656,648)

(656,648)

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(2,066)

-

(2,066)

Transactions with shareholders:

-

-

4,046

-

-

4,046

Share-based compensation

Issued on exercise of stock options

603,177

4,433

(1,188)

-

-

3,245

Issued under the employee share

101,560

935

-

-

-

935

purchase plan

Issued on redemption of restricted

244,531

1,648

(1,134)

-

-

514

share units

Dividend declared (C$0.17 per share)

-

-

-

-

(33,046)

(33,046)

Balance at September 30, 2021

296,777,174

$

982,138

$

32,325

$

9,534

$

759,001

$

1,782,998

Balance at January 1, 2020

293,690,456

$

960,404

$

26,278

$

(752)

$

1,079,914

$

2,065,844

Net earnings

-

-

-

-

313,327

313,327

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

2,298

-

2,298

Transactions with shareholders:

Share-based compensation

-

-

9,257

-

-

9,257

Issued on exercise of stock options

1,430,207

10,178

(2,727)

-

-

7,451

Issued under the employee

share purchase plan

100,918

813

-

-

-

813

Issued on redemption of

restricted share units

519,359

2,955

(2,955)

-

-

-

Dividends declared (C$0.13 per share)

-

-

-

-

(28,582)

(28,582)

Balance at September 30, 2020

295,740,940

$

974,350

$

29,853

$

1,546

$

1,364,659

$

2,370,408

5

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Centerra Gold Inc. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 10:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
