Q3 2021 Financial Statements
Centerra Gold Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Third Quarter 2021
(Unaudited)
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except where otherwise indicated)
Centerra Gold Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
Assets
Notes
Current assets
$
911,702
Cash and cash equivalents
$
545,180
Amounts receivable
69,265
66,108
Inventories
6
214,525
580,587
Assets held-for-sale
5
-
140,005
Other current assets
20
25,777
40,961
1,221,269
1,372,841
Property, plant and equipment
7
1,108,041
1,686,067
Other non-current assets
8, 20
10,579
77,101
Total assets
1,118,620
1,763,168
$
2,339,889
$
3,136,009
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
$
174,637
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
232,704
Income taxes payable
2,666
2,474
Liabilities held-for-sale
5
-
2,255
Other current liabilities
20
16,640
20,395
193,943
257,828
Deferred income tax liability
48,431
39,473
Provision for reclamation
295,076
351,149
Other non-current liabilities
8, 20
19,441
21,541
Shareholders' equity
362,948
412,163
982,138
Share capital
975,122
Contributed surplus
32,325
30,601
Accumulated other comprehensive income
9,534
11,600
Retained earnings
759,001
1,448,695
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
1,782,998
2,466,018
$
2,339,889
$
3,136,009
Commitments and contingencies (note 18)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
2
Centerra Gold Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
(except per share amounts)
Notes
Revenue
9
$
220,561
$
251,247
$
649,059
$
509,264
Cost of sales
10
121,641
355,691
Production costs
103,785
310,764
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
30,413
30,764
89,461
70,771
Earnings from mine operations
68,507
116,698
203,907
127,729
Exploration and development costs
6,597
11,124
18,819
22,361
Corporate administration
11
8,881
6,439
19,676
28,324
Care and maintenance expense
7,638
7,870
20,472
21,732
Reclamation (recovery) expense
12
(871)
533
(913)
44,038
Other operating expenses
13
2,627
2,932
10,392
8,866
Earnings from operations
43,635
87,800
135,461
2,408
Gain on sale of Greenstone Partnership
5
-
-
(72,274)
-
Other non-operating expenses
14
6,975
101
14,067
4,425
Finance costs
694
1,754
4,001
8,618
Earnings (loss) before income tax
35,966
85,945
189,667
(10,635)
Income tax expense
15
8,383
3,548
17,598
4,804
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations
27,583
82,397
172,069
(15,439)
Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations
4
-
123,346
(828,717)
328,766
Net earnings (loss)
$
27,583
$
205,743
$
(656,648)
$
313,327
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to
earnings:
$
-
$
31
Net gain (loss) on translation of foreign operation
$
732
$
(875)
Net unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments
20
3,799
4,905
(2,097)
3,173
Other comprehensive income (loss)
3,799
5,637
(2,066)
2,298
Total comprehensive income (loss)
$
31,382
$
211,379
$
(658,714)
$
315,625
Earnings (loss) per share - continuing operations:
16
$
0.09
$
0.58
Basic
$
0.28
$
(0.05)
Diluted
16
$
0.09
$
0.28
$
0.56
$
(0.05)
Earnings (loss) per share:
16
$
0.09
$
(2.21)
Basic
$
0.70
$
1.06
Diluted
16
$
0.09
$
0.68
$
(2.23)
$
1.05
Cash dividends declared per common share (C$)
$
0.07
$
0.05
$
0.17
$
0.13
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
3
Centerra Gold Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
Operating activities
Notes
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations
Adjustments:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
Reclamation (recovery) expense
Share-based compensation
Finance costs
Inventory impairment
Gain on sale of Greenstone Partnership
Income tax expense
Income taxes (paid) refunded
Other
Changes in working capital
17
Cash provided by operating activities from
continuing operations
Cash provided by operating activities from
discontinued operations
Cash provided by operating activities
Investing activities
Property, plant and equipment additions
5
Proceeds from sale of Greenstone Partnership
Proceeds from disposition of marketable securities
Proceeds from disposition of fixed assets
Decrease in restricted cash
Increase in other assets
Cash (used in) provided by investing activities from continuing operations
Cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations
Cash (used in) provided by investing activities
$
27,583
$
82,397
$
172,069
$
(15,439)
31,873
32,426
93,941
75,643
(871)
414
(913)
43,919
3,560
926
918
11,806
694
3,576
4,001
10,440
-
-
-
13,588
-
-
(72,274)
-
8,383
3,548
17,598
4,804
(4,829)
10,798
(7,585)
20,647
452
(682)
2,747
(2,182)
66,845
133,403
210,502
163,226
(4,477)
18,355
(1,406)
24,820
62,368
151,758
209,096
188,046
-
207,075
143,853
560,003
62,368
358,833
352,949
748,049
(21,416)
(26,828)
(69,383)
(67,910)
-
-
210,291
-
-
2,902
-
2,902
1,154
29
1,889
317
2
432
2,660
26,422
1
(1,664)
187
(526)
(20,259)
(25,129)
145,644
(38,795)
-
(50,955)
(96,081)
(159,205)
(20,259)
(76,084)
49,563
(198,000)
Financing activities
Dividends paid
16
(12,166)
(11,277)
(33,046)
(28,269)
Debt drawdown
-
-
-
250,000
Debt repayment
-
-
-
(327,472)
Payment of borrowing costs
(488)
(1,008)
(2,093)
(5,862)
Repayment of lease obligations
(1,555)
(1,284)
(4,891)
(4,436)
Proceeds from common shares issued
927
2,794
4,040
7,460
Cash used in financing activities
(13,282)
(10,775)
(35,990)
(108,579)
Increase in cash during the period
28,827
271,974
366,522
441,470
Cash at beginning of the period
882,875
212,213
545,180
42,717
Cash at end of the period
$
911,702
$
484,187
$
911,702
$
484,187
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
4
Centerra Gold Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share information)
Accumulated
Number of
Share
Other
Common
Capital
Contributed
Comprehensive
Retained
Shares
Amount
Surplus
Income (Loss)
Earnings
Total
Balance at January 1, 2021
295,827,906
$
975,122
$
30,601
$
11,600
$
1,448,695
$
2,466,018
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(656,648)
(656,648)
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(2,066)
-
(2,066)
Transactions with shareholders:
-
-
4,046
-
-
4,046
Share-based compensation
Issued on exercise of stock options
603,177
4,433
(1,188)
-
-
3,245
Issued under the employee share
101,560
935
-
-
-
935
purchase plan
Issued on redemption of restricted
244,531
1,648
(1,134)
-
-
514
share units
Dividend declared (C$0.17 per share)
-
-
-
-
(33,046)
(33,046)
Balance at September 30, 2021
296,777,174
$
982,138
$
32,325
$
9,534
$
759,001
$
1,782,998
Balance at January 1, 2020
293,690,456
$
960,404
$
26,278
$
(752)
$
1,079,914
$
2,065,844
Net earnings
-
-
-
-
313,327
313,327
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
2,298
-
2,298
Transactions with shareholders:
Share-based compensation
-
-
9,257
-
-
9,257
Issued on exercise of stock options
1,430,207
10,178
(2,727)
-
-
7,451
Issued under the employee
share purchase plan
100,918
813
-
-
-
813
Issued on redemption of
restricted share units
519,359
2,955
(2,955)
-
-
-
Dividends declared (C$0.13 per share)
-
-
-
-
(28,582)
(28,582)
Balance at September 30, 2020
295,740,940
$
974,350
$
29,853
$
1,546
$
1,364,659
$
2,370,408
5
