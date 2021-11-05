Q3 2021 MD&A

Management's Discussion and Analysis For the Period Ended September 30, 2021 This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") has been prepared as of November 4, 2021 and is intended to provide a review of the financial position and results of operations of Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra" or the "Company") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 in comparison with the corresponding period ended September 30, 2020. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (the "interim financial statements") and the notes thereto, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). This MD&A should also be read in conjunction with the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the related MD&A and the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "2020 AIF"). The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the notes thereto for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the 2020 Annual Report and the 2020 AIF are available at www.centerragold.com, on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.comand on the Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval system ("EDGAR") at www.sec.gov/edgar. In addition, this MD&A contains forward-looking information regarding Centerra's business and operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. See "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in this MD&A. All dollar amounts are expressed in United States dollars ("USD"), except as otherwise indicated. All references in this document denoted with "NG" indicate a non-GAAP term which is discussed under "Non-GAAP Measures" and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information Information contained in this MD&A which is not a statement of historical fact, and the documents incorporated by reference herein, may be "forward-looking information" for the purposes of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule", "understand" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: statements regarding 2021 Guidance, including outlook on production (including the timing thereof), cost, free cash flow and capital spend in 2021, and the assumptions used in preparing such guidance and outlook, including those discussed under "2021 Material Assumptions"; the impact of the seizure of the Kumtor Mine on the Company's other operations and businesses; the outcome of arbitration and other proceedings initiated by the Company regarding the unlawful seizure by the Kyrgyz Government of the Kumtor Mine in May, 2021, or the outcome or effect of the legacy environmental and tax disputes and criminal investigations relating to the Kumtor Mine, or the outcome of any future discussions or negotiations to resolve any or all of the disputes relating to the Kumtor Mine; possible impacts to operations relating to COVID-19; the Company's expectation regarding having centerragold.com 1

sufficient water at the Mount Milligan Mine in the medium-term for its targeted throughput and its plans for a long-term water solution; the Company's continued evaluation of potential activity at the Kemess East Project; expectations regarding the resources and reserves within the Keltepe and Güneytepe deposits in support of an updated resource model and new life-of-mine plan; expectations regarding the future joining of the Keltepe North and Keltepe Northwest deposits; the Company's expectations regarding exploration results in connection with the Sivritepe Project and 2XFred Project; the Company's expectations of adequate liquidity and capital resources for 2021; and, expectations regarding contingent payments to be received from the sale of Greenstone Partnership. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Centerra, are inherently subject to significant technical, political, business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Factors and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: (A) strategic, legal, planning and other risks, including: political risks associated with the Company's operations in Turkey and Canada; resource nationalism including the management of external stakeholder expectations; the impact of changes in, or to the more aggressive enforcement of, laws, regulations and government practices, including unjustified civil or criminal action against the Company, its affiliates, or its current or former employees; risks that community activism may result in increased contributory demands or business interruptions; the risks related to outstanding litigation affecting the Company, including the potential failure to negotiate a mutually acceptable outcome of disputes relating to the Kumtor Mine; risks that an arbitrator will reject the Company's claims against the Kyrgyz Republic and/or Kyrgyzaltyn JSC ("Kyrgyzaltyn") or that such claims may not be practically enforceable against the Kyrgyz Republic and/or Kyrgyzaltyn; risks related to the continued imposition by the Kyrgyz Government of external management on the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Kumtor Gold Company ("KGC") or the prolongation of such external management, including risks that the external manager materially damages the Kumtor Mine's operations; the ongoing failure of the Kyrgyz Republic Government to comply with its continuing obligations under the investment agreements governing the Kumtor Mine and not take any expropriation action against the Kumtor Mine; risks that the Kyrgyz Government undertake further unjustified civil or criminal action against the Company, its affiliates, or its current or former employees; the impact of constitutional changes in Turkey; the impact of any sanctions imposed by Canada, the United States or other jurisdictions against various Russian and Turkish individuals and entities; potential defects of title in the Company's properties that are not known as of the date hereof; the inability of the Company and its subsidiaries to enforce their legal rights in certain circumstances; the presence of a significant shareholder that is a state-owned company of the Kyrgyz Republic; risks related to anti- corruption legislation; risks related to the concentration of assets in Central Asia; Centerra not being able to replace mineral reserves; Indigenous claims and consultative issues relating to the Company's properties which are in proximity to Indigenous communities; and, potential risks related to kidnapping or acts of terrorism; (B) risks relating to financial matters, including: sensitivity of the Company's business to the volatility of gold, copper and other mineral prices; the use of provisionally-priced sales contracts for production at the Mount Milligan Mine; reliance on a few key customers for the gold-copper concentrate at the Mount Milligan Mine; use of commodity derivatives; the imprecision of the Company's mineral reserves and resources estimates and the assumptions they rely on; the accuracy of the Company's production and cost estimates; the impact of restrictive covenants in the Company's credit facilities which may, among other things, restrict the Company from pursuing certain business activities or making distributions from its subsidiaries; the Company's ability to obtain future financing; the impact of global financial conditions; the impact of currency fluctuations; the effect of market conditions on the Company's short-term investments; and, the fact that the Company's ability to make payments, including any payments of principal and interest on the Company's debt facilities, depends on the cash flow of its subsidiaries; and, (C) risks related to operational matters and geotechnical issues and the Company's continued ability to centerragold.com 2

successfully manage such matters, including the stability of the pit walls at the Company's operations; the risk of having sufficient water to continue operations at the Mount Milligan Mine and achieve expected mill throughput; the success of the Company's future exploration and development activities, including the financial and political risks inherent in carrying out exploration activities; inherent risks associated with the use of sodium cyanide in mining operations; the adequacy of the Company's insurance to mitigate operational risks; mechanical breakdowns; the occurrence of any labour unrest or disturbance and the ability of the Company to successfully renegotiate collective agreements when required; the risk that Centerra's workforce and operations may be exposed to widespread epidemic including, but not limited to, the COVID-19 pandemic; seismic activity; long lead-times required for equipment and supplies given the remote location of some of the Company's operating properties; reliance on a limited number of suppliers for certain consumables, equipment and components; the ability of the Company to address physical and transition risks from climate change and sufficiently manage stakeholder expectations on climate-related issues; the Company's ability to accurately predict decommissioning and reclamation costs; the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; competition for mineral acquisition opportunities; risks associated with the conduct of joint ventures/partnerships; and the Company's ability to manage its projects effectively and to mitigate the potential lack of availability of contractors, budget and timing overruns and project resources. For additional risk factors, please see section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed 2020 AIF available on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar. There can be no assurances that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate as many factors and future events, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to vary or differ materially from the results, performance, or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained herein or incorporated by reference. Accordingly, all such factors should be considered carefully when making decisions with respect to Centerra, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is as of November 4, 2021. Centerra assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, changes in circumstances, or any other events affecting such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law. centerragold.com 3

TABLE OF CONTENTS Overview ...................................................................................................................................................... 5 Overview of Consolidated Financial and Operating Results .................................................................. 6 Overview of Consolidated Results ............................................................................................................. 7 Outlook ...................................................................................................................................................... 10 Recent Events and Developments............................................................................................................ 15 Financial Performance ............................................................................................................................. 19 Balance Sheet Review ............................................................................................................................... 21 Financial Instruments............................................................................................................................... 24 Operating Mines and Facilities................................................................................................................ 25 Discontinued Operations .......................................................................................................................... 36 Quarterly Results - Previous Eight Quarters ........................................................................................ 37 Related party transactions ....................................................................................................................... 37 Contingencies............................................................................................................................................. 37 Accounting Estimates, Policies and Changes ......................................................................................... 39 Disclosure Controls and Procedures and Internal Controls Over Financial Reporting .................... 39 Non-GAAP Measures ............................................................................................................................... 40 Qualified Person & QA/QC - Non-Exploration (including Production information)........................ 46 centerragold.com 4

Overview Centerra is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Turkey and other markets worldwide. Centerra's principal continuing operations are the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada (the "Mount Milligan Mine"), and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey (the "Öksüt Mine"). The Company also owns the pre-development stage Kemess underground project (the "Kemess UG Project") in British Columbia, Canada as well as exploration properties in Canada, the United States of America and Turkey and has options to acquire exploration joint venture properties in Canada, Finland, Turkey, and the United States of America. The Company owns and operates a Molybdenum Business Unit, particularly the Langeloth metallurgical processing facility, operating in Pennsylvania, United States of America, and two primary molybdenum mines in care and maintenance: the Thompson Creek Mine in Idaho, United States of America and the Endako Mine (75% ownership) in British Columbia, Canada. Prior to May 15, 2021, the Company also consolidated the results of the Kumtor Mine, located in the Kyrgyz Republic, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, KGC. Although the Company remains the rightful owner of KGC, the illegal seizure of the Kumtor Mine and the continuing actions by the Kyrgyz Republic and Kyrgyzaltyn have resulted in the following: (i) the carrying value of the net assets of the mine were derecognized from the Company's balance sheet, (ii) no value was ascribed to the Company's interest in KGC, (iii) the Company recognized a loss on the change of control in the second quarter of 2021 and (iv) results of the Kumtor Mine's operations are now presented as a discontinued operation in the Company's financial statements. As of September 30, 2021, Centerra's significant subsidiaries are as follows: Current Property Entity Property - Location Status Ownership Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc. Mount Milligan Mine - Canada Operation 100% Öksüt Madencilik A.S. Öksüt Mine - Turkey Operation 100% Langeloth Metallurgical Company LLC Langeloth - USA Operation 100% AuRico Metals Inc. Kemess UG Project - Canada Pre-development 100% Thompson Creek Mining Co. Thompson Creek Mine - USA Care and 100% maintenance Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc. Endako Mine - Canada Care and 75% maintenance Kumtor Gold Company ("KGC") Kumtor Mine - Kyrgyz Republic Discontinued 100% operation The Company's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the symbols "CG" and "CGAU", respectively. As of November 4, 2021, there are 296,920,978 common shares issued and outstanding, options to acquire 3,273,950 common shares outstanding under the Company's stock option plan and 1,034,794 restricted share units outstanding under the Company's restricted share unit plan (exercisable on a 1:1 basis for common shares). centerragold.com 5

