TSX kicks off week on steady footing; U.S. debt ceiling talks eyed

* Centerra Gold tanks on disappointing quarterly results
* Northern Dynasty slumps on going-concern worries
* April housing starts rise 22%
* TSX up 0.1%
May 15 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index rose
marginally on Monday aided by gains in commodity-linked stocks
but investors remained wary of big bets ahead of domestic
consumer inflation data later this week and concerns over the
U.S. debt ceiling deadlock.
At 10:13 a.m. ET (14:13 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 24.8 points, or 0.12%,
at 20,444.42.
Over the weekend, U.S. President Joe Biden said he expects
to meet with congressional leaders on Tuesday for talks on a
plan to raise the nation's debt limit and avoid a catastrophic
default.
"An area of focus will continue to be the U.S. debt ceiling,
where there might be some room for a solution to be found...
that's something the market will be monitoring closely," said
Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones
Investments.
The energy sector added 0.5% and the materials
sector rose 0.9%, tracking a recovery in commodity
prices.
However, Centerra Gold Inc was the biggest loser on
the TSX, falling 13.2% and logging its worst day in over nine
months after the precious metals miner missed quarterly profit
estimates.
Canadian equities had closed the previous week lower,
logging their longest streak of weekly declines since late
February as concerns about the global economy dampened investor
sentiment.
Halfway into May, energy firms have been the worst
performers on the TSX, while the technology sector and
utilities have gained.
Among other movers, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd
tanked 4.8%, logging its worst day in over a week after the
miner raised doubts over its ability to continue as a going
concern.
Meanwhile, a report by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing
Corporation (CMHC) showed April housing starts rose 261,559,
above expectations by economists Reuters had polled.
Investors also await April domestic consumer inflation data,
due on Tuesday.
