Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Centerra Gold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CG   CA1520061021

CENTERRA GOLD INC.

(CG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:48:16 2023-05-15 am EDT
7.795 CAD   -13.29%
10:40aCenterra Gold Declines 13% on Q1 Results, TD Maintains Hold
MT
10:28aTSX kicks off week on steady footing; U.S. debt ceiling talks eyed
RE
10:10aCenterra Gold Drops 13% As Swings to Q1 Net Loss YOY; National Bank Says Results Missed Estimates
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

TSX kicks off week on steady footing; U.S. debt ceiling talks eyed

05/15/2023 | 10:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds analyst comment in paragraph four; updates stocks and sector details, prices)

* Centerra Gold tanks on disappointing quarterly results

* Northern Dynasty slumps on going-concern worries

* April housing starts rise 22%

* TSX up 0.1%

May 15 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index rose marginally on Monday aided by gains in commodity-linked stocks but investors remained wary of big bets ahead of domestic consumer inflation data later this week and concerns over the U.S. debt ceiling deadlock. At 10:13 a.m. ET (14:13 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 24.8 points, or 0.12%, at 20,444.42.

Over the weekend, U.S. President Joe Biden said he expects to meet with congressional leaders on Tuesday for talks on a plan to raise the nation's debt limit and avoid a catastrophic default.

"An area of focus will continue to be the U.S. debt ceiling, where there might be some room for a solution to be found... that's something the market will be monitoring closely," said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

The energy sector added 0.5% and the materials sector rose 0.9%, tracking a recovery in commodity prices.

However, Centerra Gold Inc was the biggest loser on the TSX, falling 13.2% and logging its worst day in over nine months after the precious metals miner missed quarterly profit estimates.

Canadian equities had closed the previous week lower, logging their longest streak of weekly declines since late February as concerns about the global economy dampened investor sentiment.

Halfway into May, energy firms have been the worst performers on the TSX, while the technology sector and utilities have gained.

Among other movers, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd tanked 4.8%, logging its worst day in over a week after the miner raised doubts over its ability to continue as a going concern.

Meanwhile, a report by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) showed April housing starts rose 261,559, above expectations by economists Reuters had polled.

Investors also await April domestic consumer inflation data, due on Tuesday. (Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Vansh Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTERRA GOLD INC. -13.24% 7.795 Delayed Quote.28.25%
NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD. -3.23% 0.3 Delayed Quote.3.33%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX 0.03% 2649.75 Real-time Quote.10.53%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.35% 20485.02 Delayed Quote.5.34%
All news about CENTERRA GOLD INC.
10:40aCenterra Gold Declines 13% on Q1 Results, TD Maintains Hold
MT
10:28aTSX kicks off week on steady footing; U.S. debt ceiling talks eyed
RE
10:10aCenterra Gold Drops 13% As Swings to Q1 Net Loss YOY; National Bank Says Results Missed..
MT
10:05aCenterra Gold : 2023 Q1 Operating Results Webcast
PU
09:28aCenterra Gold reports US$73.5-million Q1 loss compared with profit a year earlier
AQ
07:25aCenterra Gold : 2023 Q1 Summary
PU
06:47aCenterra Gold Swings to Q1 Net Loss YOY
MT
06:35aCenterra Gold Swings to Adjusted Loss in Q1, Revenue Falls
MT
06:20aNorth American Morning Briefing: Hopes Build for -3-
DJ
06:13aCenterra Brief: Announcing Quarterly Dividend of C$0.07 per Common Share
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTERRA GOLD INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 020 M - -
Net income 2023 222 M - -
Net cash 2023 837 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,60x
Yield 2023 3,50%
Capitalization 1 453 M 1 453 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 650
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart CENTERRA GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Centerra Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTERRA GOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6,64 $
Average target price 8,07 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Nicholas Wright Director
Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darren J. Millman Trustee
Michael S. Parrett Chairman
Claudia D'Orazio EVP, Chief Human Resources & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTERRA GOLD INC.28.25%1 453
NEWMONT CORPORATION-2.67%36 509
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION12.02%33 718
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED9.16%28 014
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.29.02%22 833
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED36.87%16 744
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer