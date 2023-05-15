Advanced search
    CG   CA1520061021

CENTERRA GOLD INC.

(CG)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:29:11 2023-05-15 pm EDT
7.590 CAD   -15.57%
12:17pToronto Stocks Advance; Centerra Gold Tumbles on 1Q Swing to Loss on Lower Sales
DJ
10:40aCenterra Gold Declines 13% on Q1 Results, TD Maintains Hold
MT
10:28aTSX kicks off week on steady footing; U.S. debt ceiling talks eyed
RE
Toronto Stocks Advance; Centerra Gold Tumbles on 1Q Swing to Loss on Lower Sales

05/15/2023 | 12:17pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Canadian stocks were moderately high mid-trading on Monday. Wildfires in Alberta are still a top story in Canadian headlines, with 90 fires being tracked across the province, and 23 fires considered to be out of control. Alberta-based energy companies Pipestone Energy and Vermillion Energy both issued production cut warnings again as the fires raged across the prairie province. In the session, consumer services and tech were among the top gainers, while health services and consumer durables led the declines.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index stepped 0.35% higher to 20490.44. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was 0.31% up at 1237.02.

Centerra Gold shares were down 14% to 7.73 Canadian dollars after the Canadian copper-gold mining company said it swung to a first-quarter loss on the back of a drop in sales volumes and a rise in costs. Centerra Gold recorded a loss of $73.5 million, or 34 cents a share, compared with year-earlier earnings of $89.4 million, or 30 cents a share.


Other market movers:

LifeSpeak shares jumped nearly 27% to C$0.50 after the Canadian web-based well-being company reported first-quarter loss and revenue that were narrower than expectations forecast by Wall Street analysts.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-15-23 1216ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTERRA GOLD INC. -15.52% 7.59 Delayed Quote.28.25%
GOLD 0.46% 2018.45 Delayed Quote.10.27%
LIFESPEAK INC. 28.21% 0.5 Delayed Quote.-58.95%
PIPESTONE ENERGY CORP. 1.98% 2.58 Delayed Quote.-15.67%
S&P/TSX 60 INDEX 0.37% 1237.8 Delayed Quote.5.50%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.39% 20499.47 Delayed Quote.5.34%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 020 M - -
Net income 2023 222 M - -
Net cash 2023 837 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,60x
Yield 2023 3,50%
Capitalization 1 453 M 1 453 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 650
Free-Float 65,1%
Centerra Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CENTERRA GOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6,64 $
Average target price 8,07 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Nicholas Wright Director
Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darren J. Millman Trustee
Michael S. Parrett Chairman
Claudia D'Orazio EVP, Chief Human Resources & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTERRA GOLD INC.28.25%1 453
NEWMONT CORPORATION-2.67%36 509
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION12.02%33 718
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED9.16%28 014
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.29.02%22 833
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED36.87%16 744
