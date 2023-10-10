MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) will release its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the market closes on Monday, October 30, 2023. Management will host a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the conference call via the following:

Live Conference Call Details

Live webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/614126820

United States (Local): +1 404 975 4839

United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428

Canada: +1 226 828 7575

Canada (Toll-Free): +1 833 950 0062

Access Code: 775561

Replay Details

United States (Local): 1 929 458 6194

United States (Toll-Free): 0808 304 5227

Access Code: 468138

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. In 2022, Centerspace was named the National Apartment Association's Leading Organization in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com .

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Josh Klaetsch, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or IR@centerspacehomes.com .

