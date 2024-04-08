MINNEAPOLIS, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) will release its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, after the market closes on Monday, April 29, 2024. Management will host a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the conference call via the following:

Live Conference Call Details

Live webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/595040516

United States (Local): +1 404 975 4839

United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428

Canada: +1 226 828 7575

Canada (Toll-Free): +1 833 950 0062

International: +1 929 526 1599

Access Code: 748370

Replay Details

United States (Local/International): +1 929 458 6194

United States (Toll-Free): +1 866 813 9403

Canada: +1 226 828 7578

Access Code: 274742

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 70 apartment communities consisting of 12,883 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. In 2022, Centerspace was named the National Apartment Association's Leading Organization in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com .

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Josh Klaetsch, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or IR@centerspacehomes.com .

