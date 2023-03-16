Advanced search
    CSR   US15202L1070

CENTERSPACE

(CSR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-15 pm EDT
57.83 USD   -1.43%
Centerspace : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Centerspace : ANNOUNCES SALE OF NINE COMMUNITIES IN MINNESOTA AND NEBRASKA - Form 8-K
PU
Centerspace Retains Quarterly Distribution at $0.73 a Share, Payable April 10 to Holders as of March 31
MT
CENTERSPACE : ANNOUNCES SALE OF NINE COMMUNITIES IN MINNESOTA AND NEBRASKA - Form 8-K

03/16/2023 | 09:05am EDT
CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES SALE OF NINE
COMMUNITIES IN MINNESOTA AND NEBRASKA

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, March 16, 2023 - Centerspace announced the sale of nine communities located in Minnesota and Nebraska for an aggregate sales price of $144.3 million. The sale included four communities in the St. Cloud market comprising 692 homes, two communities in the Omaha-Lincoln market comprising 498 homes, and three communities in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market comprising 377 homes.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to pay down outstanding debt, thus reducing leverage and increasing the weighted average maturity of the Company's debt obligations.

CBRE served as the broker for all Minnesota communities while MMG Real Estate Advisors brokered the communities in Nebraska.

"This is another step in our strategy to boost the quality of our homes, earnings power of the company, and flexibility of our balance sheet," said Mark Decker, Centerspace President and CEO. "The continued demand for affordable housing options in our markets made this an attractive time to sell these communities and improve our Company."

About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,498 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2022 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Centerspace published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 13:04:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 273 M - -
Net income 2023 0,19 M - -
Net Debt 2023 851 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 42,8x
Yield 2023 5,05%
Capitalization 869 M 869 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,29x
EV / Sales 2024 6,03x
Nbr of Employees 446
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart CENTERSPACE
Centerspace Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CENTERSPACE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 57,83 $
Average target price 67,86 $
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark O. Decker President & Chief Investment Officer
Bhairav Patel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John A. Schissel Chairman
Anne M. Olson COO, Secretary, Executive VP & General Counsel
Michael T. Dance Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTERSPACE-1.43%869
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.5.21%23 745
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL1.64%22 705
INVITATION HOMES INC.6.14%19 235
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-3.92%17 587
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-3.31%17 158