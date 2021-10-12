Log in
Centerspace : Announces Dates For The Earnings Release And Conference Call For The Third Quarter Of 2021

10/12/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announces that it will release its third quarter 2021 operating results after the market closes on Monday, November 1, 2021.  

Conference Call:
Management will host a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the live conference call via the following:

Live webcast: http://ir.centerspacehomes.com

Live Conference Call


Conference Call Replay

Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET


Replay available until November 16, 2021

USA Toll Free Number

1-877-509-9785


USA Toll Free Number

1-877-344-7529

International Toll-Free Number

1-412-902-4132


International Toll-Free Number

1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free Number

1-855-669-9657


Canada Toll Free Number

1-855-669-9658




Conference Number

10160003

About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 79 apartment communities consisting of 14,275 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Emily Miller, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or IR@centerspacehomes.com.

Contact Information
Emily Miller, Investor Relations
Phone : (701) 837-7104
E-mail : IR@centerspacehomes.com

(PRNewsfoto/Centerspace)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerspace-announces-dates-for-the-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-the-third-quarter-of-2021-301398399.html

SOURCE Centerspace


© PRNewswire 2021
