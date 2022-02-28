Centerspace Announces Financial and Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 and Provides 2022 Financial Outlook; Dividend Increase

Log in
MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2021.



Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Per Share


2021


2020


2021


2020

Earnings (loss) per share - diluted


$                   (0.61)


$                   (0.46)


$                   (0.47)


$                   (0.15)

FFO - diluted


1.07


0.97


3.54


3.47

Core FFO - diluted


1.08


1.02


3.99


3.78

 



Year-Over-Year
Comparison


Sequential

Comparison


YTD

Comparison

Same-Store Results


4Q21 vs 4Q20


4Q21 vs. 3Q21


CY21 vs. CY20

Revenues


9.2%


4.1%


4.8%

Expenses


10.9%


0.9%


4.8%

Net Operating Income ("NOI")


8.1%


6.4%


4.8%

 



Three months ended


Twelve months ended

Same-Store Results


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021


December 31,
2020


December 31,
2021


December 31,
2020

Weighted Average Occupancy


93.4%


94.3%


94.8%


94.4%


94.7%



(1)

Net operating income, Funds from Operations, and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures.  For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.

Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

  • Net Loss was $(0.47) per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to Net Income of $(0.15) per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020;
  • Core FFO increased to $3.99 or 5.8% per diluted share compared to $3.78 for the year ended December 31, 2020;
  • Same-store revenue increased 4.8% driven by 5.1% growth in rental revenue and offset by a decrease of 0.3% in occupancy;
  • Same-store operating expenses increased 4.8% year-over-year with a increase of 3.7% in same-store controllable expenses, and a increase of 6.7% in same-store non-controllable expenses;
  • Same-store NOI growth of 4.8% for the year ended December 31, 2021;
  • Same-store NOI growth of 6.4% from the third quarter of 2021;
  • Continued to grow the portfolio through a strategic acquisition of 14 communities in Minneapolis, Minnesota and three communities in St. Cloud, Minnesota totaling 2,696 apartment homes for an aggregate purchase price of $359.9 million. Acquired two new apartment communities in Denver, Colorado consisting of 432 homes for an aggregate purchase price of $139.9 million;
  • Sold five apartment communities consisting of 589 apartment homes in Rochester, Minnesota for an aggregate sale price of $60.0 million;
  • Amended and expanded the Note Purchase Private Shelf Agreement to increase the aggregate amount under the agreement from $150.0 million to $225.0 million and issued $50.0 million of 2.7% unsecured Series C Notes due June 6, 2030;
  • Issued $125.0 million of unsecured notes with a weighted average interest rate of 2.6% and weighted average maturity of 10.5 years;
  • Improved and extended $250.0 million revolving credit facility with an accordion feature for up to $400.0 million which matures in September 2025; and
  • Continued to strengthen the balance sheet by issuing 1.8 million common shares at an average price of $86.13 per share for total consideration, net of commissions and issuance costs, of approximately $156.4 million in the year ended December 31, 2021.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to December 31, 2021, Centerspace acquired a portfolio of three communities in the Minneapolis, Minnesota region totaling 267 apartment homes for an aggregate purchase price of $68.1 million. The company also acquired Noko Apartments in Minneapolis for an aggregate purchase price of $46.4 million. The company previously financed the construction and mezzanine loan.

On February 23, 2022 the company paid $3.3 million to terminate a $75.0 million interest rate swap and a $70.0 million forward swap.

Dividend Distributions

Centerspace's Board of Trustees announced a regular quarterly distribution of $0.73 per share/unit, payable on April 11, 2022, to common shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022, which represents a $0.01 increase over the prior distribution.

The Board of Trustees also declared a distribution of $0.4140625 per share on the 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: CSR PRC), payable on March 31, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022. Series C preferred share distributions are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of $1.65625 per share. 

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2021, Centerspace had $204.8 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, including $173.5 million available on its lines of credit.

2022 Financial Overview

Centerspace is providing the following guidance for its 2022 performance.

2022 Calendar Year Financial Outlook




Range for 2022


2021 Actual


Low


High

Earnings per Share - diluted

$             (0.47)


$             (0.41)


$             (0.16)

FFO per Share - diluted

$              3.54


$              4.25


$              4.50

Core FFO per Share - diluted

$              3.99


$              4.33


$              4.57

Additional assumptions:

  • Same-store capital expenditures of $925 per home to $975 per home
  • Value-add expenditures of $21.0 million to $24.0 million
  • Investments of $114.5 million due to the January 2021 acquisitions of four communities in Minneapolis, Minnesota

FFO and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please refer to "2021 Financial Outlook" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay:  https://www.ir.centerspacehomes.com




Live Conference Call


Conference Call Replay

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET


Replay available until March 15, 2022

USA Toll Free Number

1-844-200-6205


USA Toll Free Number

1-866-813-9403

International Toll Free Number

1-929-526-1599


International Toll Free Number

44-204-525-0658

Canada Toll Free Number

1-833-950-0062


Canada Toll Free Number

1-226-828-7578

Conference Number

130830


Conference Number

848822

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the year ended December 31, 2021, is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at https://www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of December 31, 2021, Centerspace owned 79 apartment communities consisting of 14,441 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions or other items related to the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," "assumes," "may," "projects," "outlook," "future," and variations of such words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include the impact of a public health crisis, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and the governmental and third-party response to such a crisis, which may affect our key personnel, our tenants, and the costs of operating our assets; the impact of social distancing, shelter-in-place, travel restrictions, remote work requirements, and similar governmental and private measures taken to combat the spread of a public health crisis on our operations and our tenants. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact should be deemed forward-looking statements. As a result, reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the company's control and could differ materially from actual results and performance. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in filings with the SEC, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other reports the company files with the SEC from time to time. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Contact Information
Investor Relations
Emily Miller
Phone: 701-837-7104
E-mail: IR@centerspacehomes.com

Marketing & Media
Kelly Weber
Phone: 701-837-7104
E-mail: kweber@centerspacehomes.com

 

Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)




Three Months Ended



December 31, 2021


September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020

High closing price


$                 111.26


$               105.42


$           79.71


$             73.42


$                  74.55

Low closing price


$                   96.58


$                 78.42


$           67.28


$             68.00


$                  65.79

Average closing price


$                 103.29


$                 94.10


$           71.99


$             71.37


$                  70.30

Closing price at end of quarter


$                 110.90


$                 94.50


$           78.90


$             68.00


$                  70.64

Common share distributions—annualized


$                     2.88


$                   2.88


$             2.80


$               2.80


$                    2.80

Closing price dividend yield - annualized


2.6%


3.1%


3.6%


4.1%


4.0%

Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)


15,016


14,281


14,045


13,220


13,027

Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)


832


845


881


950


977

Closing Series E preferred units, as converted (thousands)


2,186


2,186




Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)


$            1,999,971


$          1,635,984


$     1,177,661


$         963,560


$              989,243

 

CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)




Three Months Ended



Twelve months ended



12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021


12/31/2020



12/31/2021


12/31/2020

REVENUE


$          57,988


$     50,413


$     46,656


$     46,648


$     45,540



$   201,705


$    177,994

EXPENSES
















Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes


16,852


14,434


13,018


13,449


12,668



57,753


51,625

Real estate taxes


6,654


5,916


5,742


5,792


5,256



24,104


21,533

Property management expenses


2,697


2,203


2,085


1,767


1,460



8,752


5,801

Casualty loss


280


(10)


(27)


101


331



344


1,662

Depreciation/amortization


30,418


22,447


19,308


19,992


20,282



92,165


75,593

General and administrative expenses


4,231


4,279


3,797


3,906


3,733



16,213


13,440

TOTAL EXPENSES


$          61,132


$     49,269


$     43,923


$     45,007


$     43,730



$   199,331


$    169,654

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments


678



26,840



17



27,518


25,503

Operating income (loss)


(2,466)


1,144


29,573


1,641


1,827



29,892


33,843

Interest expense


(7,456)


(7,302)


(7,089)


(7,231)


(6,903)



(29,078)


(27,525)

Interest and other income (loss)


1,117


(5,082)


619


431


404



(2,915)


(1,575)

Net income (loss)


$          (8,805)


$    (11,240)


$     23,103


$      (5,159)


$      (4,672)



$      (2,101)


$       4,743

Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders


(160)


(160)


(160)


(160)


(160)



(640)


(640)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units


1,793


1,930


(1,386)


469


460



2,806


212

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities


(36)


(22)


(19)


(17)


(6)



(94)


126

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests


(7,208)


(9,492)


21,538


(4,867)


(4,378)



(29)


4,441

Dividends to preferred shareholders


(1,607)


(1,607)


(1,607)


(1,607)


(1,607)



(6,428)


(6,528)

Discount (premium) on redemption of preferred shares









297

NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS


$          (8,815)


$    (11,099)


$     19,931


$      (6,474)


$      (5,985)



$      (6,457)


$      (1,790)

















Per Share Data - Basic
















Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic


$            (0.61)


$        (0.79)


$         1.49


$        (0.49)


$        (0.46)



$        (0.47)


$        (0.15)

















Per Share Data - Diluted
















Net earnings (loss) per common share – diluted


$            (0.61)


$        (0.81)


$         1.48


$        (0.49)


$        (0.46)



$        (0.47)


$        (0.15)

 

CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands)




12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021


12/31/2020

ASSETS











Real estate investments











Property owned


$  2,271,170


$  2,203,606


$  1,838,837


$  1,883,407


$  1,812,557

Less accumulated depreciation


(443,592)


(426,926)


(407,400)


(408,014)


(399,249)



1,827,578


1,776,680


1,431,437


1,475,393


1,413,308

Mortgage loans receivable


43,276


42,160


37,457


30,107


24,661

Total real estate investments


1,870,854


1,818,840


1,468,894


1,505,500


1,437,969

Cash and cash equivalents


31,267


20,816


5,194


10,816


392

Restricted cash


7,358


2,376


8,444


1,610


6,918

Other assets


30,582


34,919


17,218


18,427


18,904

TOTAL ASSETS


$  1,940,061


$  1,876,951


$  1,499,750


$  1,536,353


$  1,464,183












LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY











LIABILITIES











Accounts payable and accrued expenses


$       62,403


$       58,092


$       52,413


$       53,852


$       55,609

Revolving line of credit


76,000


57,000


87,000


181,544


152,871

Notes payable, net of loan costs


299,344


299,454


319,286


319,236


269,246

Mortgages payable, net of loan costs


480,703


489,140


287,143


293,709


297,074

TOTAL LIABILITIES


$     918,450


$     903,686


$     745,842


$     848,341


$     774,800












SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS


$       25,331


$       21,585


$       18,022


$       16,560


$       16,560

EQUITY











Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest


93,530


93,530


93,530


93,530


93,530

Common Shares of Beneficial Interest


1,157,255


1,092,130


1,033,940


980,453


968,263

Accumulated distributions in excess of net income


(474,318)


(454,691)


(433,310)


(443,409)


(427,681)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(4,435)


(5,784)


(12,064)


(12,798)


(15,905)

Total shareholders' equity


$     772,032


$     725,185


$     682,096


$     617,776


$     618,207

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units


223,600


225,850


53,133


53,007


53,930

Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities


648


645


657


669


686

TOTAL EQUITY


$     996,280


$     951,680


$     735,886


$     671,452


$     672,823

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY


$  1,940,061


$  1,876,951


$  1,499,750


$  1,536,353


$  1,464,183


 

CENTERSPACE
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated by the company may not be comparable to non-GAAP measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP financial measures exactly as Centerspace does.

The company provides certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis.  Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for substantially all of the periods being compared, and, in the case of development properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, Centerspace determines the composition of the same-store pool for that year and adjusts the previous year, to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net operating income. Measuring performance on a same-store basis allows investors to evaluate how a fixed pool of communities are performing year-over-year. Centerspace uses this measure to assess success in increasing NOI, renewing leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation and amortization, financing costs, property management expenses, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses.  NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.


(dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended



Sequential


Year-Over-Year


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


12/31/2020



$ Change


% Change


$ Change


% Change
















Operating income (loss)

$      (2,466)


$       1,144


$       1,827



$   (3,610)


(315.6)%


$   (4,293)


(235.0)%

Adjustments:















Property management expenses

2,697


2,203


1,460



494


22.4%


1,237


84.7%

Casualty loss

280


(10)


331



290


(2,900.0)%


(51)


(15.4)%

Depreciation and amortization

30,418


22,447


20,282



7,971


35.5%


10,136


50.0%

General and administrative expenses

4,231


4,279


3,733



(48)


(1.1)%


498


13.3%

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

$         (678)



$           (17)



$      (678)


100.0%


$      (661)


3,888.2%

Net operating income

$      34,482


$      30,063


$      27,616



$     4,419


14.7%


$     6,866


24.9%
















Revenue















Same-store

$      43,771


$      42,034


$      40,075



$     1,737


4.1%


$     3,696


9.2%

Non-same-store

13,407


7,214


3,105



6,193


85.8%


10,302


331.8%

Other

810


1,120


413



(310)


(27.7)%


397


96.1%

Dispositions


45


1,947



(45)


(100.0)%


(1,947)


(100.0)%

Total

57,988


50,413


45,540



7,575


15.0%


12,448


27.3%
















Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes















Same-store

17,275


17,126


15,573



149


0.9%


1,702


10.9%

Non-same-store

5,914


2,940


1,157



2,974


101.2%


4,757


411.1%

Other

312


317


249



(5)


(1.6)%


63


25.3%

Dispositions

5


(33)


945



38


(115.2)%


(940)


(99.5)%

Total

23,506


20,350


17,924



3,156


15.5%


5,582


31.1%
















Net operating income















Same-store

26,496


24,908


24,502



1,588


6.4%


1,994


8.1%

Non-same-store

7,493


4,274


1,948



3,219


75.3%


5,545


284.7%

Other

498


803


164



(305)


(38.0)%


334


203.7%

Dispositions

(5)


78


1,002



(83)


(106.4)%


(1,007)


(100.5)%

Total

$      34,482


$      30,063


$      27,616



$     4,419


14.7%


$     6,866


24.9%

 


(dollars in thousands)


Twelve Months Ended December 31,


2021


2020


$ Change


% Change









Operating income (loss)

$    29,892


$      33,843


$          (3,951)


(11.7)%

Adjustments:








Property management expenses

8,752


5,801


2,951


50.9%

Casualty loss

344


1,662


(1,318)


(79.3)%

Depreciation and amortization

92,165


75,593


16,572


21.9%

General and administrative expenses

16,213


13,440


2,773


20.6%

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

(27,518)


(25,503)


(2,015)


7.9%

Net operating income

$  119,848


$    104,836


$          15,012


14.3%









Revenue








Same-store

$  166,326


$    158,702


$            7,624


4.8%

Non-same-store

29,298


5,424


23,874


440.2%

Other

2,831


2,147


684


31.9%

Dispositions

3,250


11,721


(8,471)


(72.3)%

Total

201,705


177,994


23,711


13.3%









Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes








Same-store

67,306


64,204


3,102


4.8%

Non-same-store

11,790


2,152


9,638


447.9%

Other

1,120


1,008


112


11.1%

Dispositions

1,641


5,794


(4,153)


(71.7)%

Total

81,857


73,158


8,699


11.9%









Net operating income








Same-store

99,020


94,498


4,522


4.8%

Non-same-store

17,508


3,272


14,236


435.1%

Other

1,711


1,139


572


50.2%

Dispositions

1,609


5,927


(4,318)


(72.9)%

Total

$  119,848


$    104,836


$          15,012


14.3%

Reconciliation of Same-Store Controllable Expenses to Property Operating Expenses, Including Real Estate Taxes

Same-store controllable expenses exclude real estate taxes and insurance, in order to provide a measure of expenses that are within management's control, and is used for the purposes of budgeting, business planning, and performance evaluation. This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to total expenses or total property operating expenses and real estate taxes.


(dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,


2021


2020


$ Change


% Change



2021


2020


$ Change


% Change


















Controllable expenses

















On-site compensation (1)

$      4,419


$      4,412


$            7


0.2%



$    17,602


$    17,319


$        283


1.6%

Repairs and maintenance

2,725


2,037


688


33.8%



9,785


9,507


278


2.9%

Utilities

2,736


2,597


139


5.4%



10,975


10,286


689


6.7%

Administrative and marketing

942


781


161


20.6%



3,643


3,376


267


7.9%

Total

$    10,822


$      9,827


$        995


10.1%



$    42,005


$    40,488


$      1,517


3.7%


















Non-controllable expenses

















Real estate taxes

$      4,839


$      4,513


$        326


7.2%



$    19,503


$    19,026


$        477


2.5%

Insurance

1,614


1,233


381


30.9%



5,798


4,690


1,108


23.6%

Total

$      6,453


$      5,746


$        707


12.3%



$    25,301


$    23,716


$      1,585


6.7%


















Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - non-same-store

$      5,914


$      1,157


$      4,757


411.1%



$    11,790


$      2,152


$      9,638


447.9%

Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - other

312


249


63


25.3%



1,120


1,008


112


11.1%

Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - dispositions

5


945


(940)


(99.5)%



1,641


5,794


(4,153)


(71.7)%

Total property operating expenses, including real estate taxes

$    23,506


$    17,924


$      5,582


31.1%



$    81,857


$    73,158


$      8,699


11.9%







(1)

On-site compensation for administration, leasing, and maintenance personnel.


Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

Centerspace believes that FFO, which is a non-GAAP financial measurement used as a supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding operating performance, primarily because its calculation does not assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time as implied by the historical cost convention of GAAP and the recording of depreciation.

Centerspace uses the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

  • depreciation and amortization related to real estate;
  • gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets; and
  • impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of impairment write-downs and gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of the company's investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.

Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, Centerspace has made certain interpretations in applying the definition. The company believes that all such interpretations not specifically provided for in the Nareit definition are consistent with the definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper - 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO, and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to the main business.

While FFO is widely used by Centerspace as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO"), a non-GAAP measure, is FFO adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of core business operations, the company believes that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or as any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered an additional supplemental measure. Core FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized financial measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and that should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.



(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021


12/31/2020



12/31/2021


12/31/2020

Net (loss) income available to common shareholders


$     (8,815)


$   (11,099)


$    19,931


$     (6,474)


$      (5,985)



$      (6,457)


$      (1,790)

Adjustments:
















Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units


(1,793)


(1,930)


1,386


(469)


(460)



(2,806)


(212)

Depreciation and amortization


30,418


22,447


19,308


19,992


20,282



92,165


75,593

Less depreciation - non real estate


(101)


(80)


(87)


(98)


(87)



(366)


(353)

Less depreciation - partially owned entities


(21)


(24)


(24)


(24)


(33)



(93)


(379)

Gain on sale of real estate


(678)



(26,840)



(17)



(27,518)


(25,503)

FFO applicable to common shares and Units


$    19,010


$      9,314


$    13,674


$    12,927


$      13,700



$      54,925


$      47,356

















Adjustments to Core FFO:
















 Casualty loss (recovery)






204




749

 Loss on extinguishment of debt


2


530


3



2



535


23

 Rebranding costs






402




402

 Technology implementation costs


535


625


447


413




2,020


 (Gain) loss on marketable securities









3,378

 (Discount) premium on redemption of preferred shares









(297)

 Commercial lease termination proceeds



(450)






(450)


 Acquisition related costs


90


140






230


 Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market


(411)


5,353






4,942


 Amortization of assumed debt


(26)


(27)






(53)


 Other miscellaneous items


(61)


(3)






(64)


Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units


$    19,139


$     15,482


$    14,124


$    13,340


$      14,308



$      62,085


$      51,611

















FFO applicable to common shares and Units


$    19,010


$       9,314


$    13,674


$    12,927


$      13,700



$      54,925


$      47,356

Dividends to preferred unitholders


160


160


160


160


160



640


537

FFO applicable to common shares and Units - diluted


$    19,170


$       9,474


$    13,834


$    13,087


$      13,860



$      55,565


$      47,893

















Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units


$    19,139


$     15,482


$    14,124


$    13,340


$      14,308



$      62,085


$      51,611

Dividends to preferred unitholders


160


160


160


160


160



640


537

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units - diluted


$    19,299


$     15,642


$    14,284


$    13,500


$      14,468



$      62,725


$      52,148

















Per  Share Data
















Earnings (loss) per share and unit - diluted


$       (0.61)


$       (0.81)


$        1.48


$       (0.49)


$        (0.46)



$        (0.47)


$        (0.15)

FFO per share and unit - diluted


$        1.07


$        0.60


$        0.95


$        0.92


$         0.97



$         3.54


$         3.47

Core FFO per share and unit - diluted


$        1.08


$        0.98


$        0.98


$        0.95


$         1.02



$         3.99


$         3.78

















Weighted average shares and units - diluted


17,868


15,922


14,514


14,282


14,222



15,704


13,835

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain or loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on litigation settlement, and gain/loss from involuntary conversion. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. The company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, financing costs, or non-operating gains and losses.



(in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021


12/31/2020



12/31/2021


12/31/2020

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests


$      (7,208)


$     (9,492)


$      21,538


$      (4,867)


$        (4,378)



$           (29)


$        4,441

Adjustments:
















Dividends to preferred unitholders


160


160


160


160


160



640


640

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units


(1,793)


(1,930)


1,386


(469)


(460)



(2,806)


(212)

Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership


(8,841)


(11,262)


23,084


(5,176)


(4,678)



(2,195)


4,869

Adjustments:
















Interest expense


7,440


7,287


7,075


7,216


6,888



29,018


27,334

Loss on extinguishment of debt


2


530


3



2



535


23

Depreciation/amortization related to real estate investments


30,397


22,423


19,284


19,969


20,250



92,073


75,215

Casualty loss (recovery)






204




749

Interest income


(644)


(769)


(583)


(407)


(328)



(2,403)


(1,512)

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments


(678)



(26,840)



(17)



(27,518)


(25,503)

Technology implementation costs


534


625


447


413




2,020


(Gain) loss on marketable securities









3,378

Commercial lease termination proceeds



(450)






(450)


Acquisition related costs


90


140






230


Interest rate swap termination and mark-to-market


(359)


5,361






5,002


Other miscellaneous items


(61)


(3)






(64)


Adjusted EBITDA


$      27,880


$    23,882


$      22,470


$      22,015


$       22,321



$      96,248


$      84,553

 

CENTERSPACE

DEBT ANALYSIS

(in thousands)


Debt Maturity Schedule

Annual Expirations




Future Maturities of Debt



Secured
Fixed

Debt


Unsecured
Fixed
Debt(1)


Unsecured
Variable
Debt


Total

Debt


% of

Total Debt


Weighted
Average Interest
Rate(2)

2022


$         22,429


$               —


$               —


$         22,429


2.6%


3.92%

2023


42,596




42,596


5.0%


4.02%

2024







2025


32,112


75,000


1,000


108,112


12.6%


3.18%

2026


53,487




53,487


6.2%


3.74%

Thereafter


333,160


300,000



633,160


73.6%


3.15%

Total debt


$       483,784


$       375,000


$          1,000


$       859,784


100.0%


3.26%







(1)

The line of credit was fixed through an interest rate swap with a $75.0 million notional as of December 31, 2021. The interest rate swap was terminated in February 2022.

(2)

Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year, including the effect of interest rate swaps on the term loans and line of credit.

 



12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021


12/31/2020

Debt Balances Outstanding











Secured fixed rate - other mortgages


$  284,934


$    293,547


$    288,363


$    295,001


$    298,445

Secured fixed rate - Fannie Mae credit facility


198,850


198,850




Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(1)


75,000


57,000


50,000


50,000


50,000

Unsecured variable rate line of credit


1,000



37,000


131,544


102,871

Unsecured term loans




145,000


145,000


145,000

Unsecured senior notes


300,000


300,000


175,000


175,000


125,000

Debt total


$  859,784


$    849,397


$    695,363


$    796,545


$    721,316












Quarterly Weighted Average Interest Rates











Other mortgages rate


3.81%


3.83%


3.90%


3.92%


3.93%

Fannie Mae Credit Facility rate


2.78%


2.78%




Lines of credit rate (rate with swap)


4.22%


2.79%


2.24%


2.18%


2.35%

Term loan rate (rate with swap)




4.19%


4.11%


4.18%

Senior notes rate


3.12%


3.12%


3.47%


3.47%


3.78%

Total debt


3.26%


3.23%


3.70%


3.37%


3.62%







(1)

The current rate on our line of credit was LIBOR plus 150 basis points. The LIBOR exposure on the line of credit as of December 31, 2021 was hedged using an interest rate swap with a notional of $75.0 million and a fixed rate of 2.81%. The interest rate swap was terminated in February 2022.

 

Debt Maturity by Quarter for the Next Two Years


Year


First
Quarter


Second
Quarter


Third
Quarter


Fourth
Quarter


Total

2022


$             —


$             —


$       22,429


$             —


$       22,429

2023



19,187



23,409


42,596











$       65,025

 

CENTERSPACE

CAPITAL ANALYSIS

(in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)




12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021


12/31/2020

Equity Capitalization











Common shares outstanding


15,016


14,281


14,045


13,220


13,027

Operating partnership units outstanding


832


845


881


950


977

Series E preferred units (as converted)


2,186


2,186




Total common shares and units outstanding


18,034


17,312


14,926


14,170


14,004

Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)


$      110.90


$        94.50


$        78.90


$        68.00


$        70.64

Equity capitalization-common shares and units


$ 1,999,971


$ 1,635,984


$ 1,177,661


$    963,560


$    989,243

Recorded book value of preferred shares


$      93,530


$      93,530


$      93,530


$      93,530


$      93,530

Total equity capitalization


$ 2,093,501


$ 1,729,514


$ 1,271,191


$ 1,057,090


$ 1,082,773












Series D preferred units


$      25,331


$      21,585


$      18,022


$      16,560


16,560












Debt capitalization











Total debt


859,784


849,397


695,363


796,545


721,317

Total capitalization


$ 2,978,616


$ 2,600,496


$ 1,984,576


$ 1,870,195


$ 1,820,650












Total debt to total capitalization(1)


28.9%


33.1%


35.0%


43.1%


39.6%







(1)

Debt to total market capitalization is total debt from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet, market value of common shares and operating partnership units, and book value of Series C preferred shares and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.

 



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021


12/31/2020



12/31/2021


12/31/2020

Debt service coverage ratio(1)


        3.17 x


         2.75 x


        2.62 x


        2.53 x


        2.73 x



          2.77 x


          2.57 x

Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred distributions and principal amortization


        2.68 x


         2.32 x


        2.21 x


        2.14 x


        2.28 x



          2.34 x


          2.13 x

Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(2)


        7.43 x


         8.67 x


        7.68 x


        8.92 x


        8.07 x



          8.61 x


          8.53 x

Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted EBITDA(2)


        8.50 x


         9.88 x


        8.92 x


       10.17 x


        9.31 x



          9.84 x


          9.83 x

















Distribution Data
















Common shares and units outstanding at record date


15,848


15,126


14,926


14,171


14,004



15,848


14,004

Total common distribution declared


$   11,411


$    10,890


$   10,448


$     9,919


$     9,803



$     42,669


$     38,538

Common distribution per share and unit


$       0.72


$        0.72


$       0.70


$       0.70


$       0.70



$         2.84


$         2.80

Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis)(3)


66.7%


73.5%


71.4%


73.7%


68.6%



71.2%


74.1%







(1)

Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization.

(2)

Net debt is the total debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). For the quarterly period presented, adjusted EBITDA is annualized. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

(3)

Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per diluted share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

 

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE FOURTH QUARTER COMPARISONS

(dollars in thousands)




Homes
Included


Revenues


Expenses


NOI

Regions



Q42021


Q42020


% Change


Q42021


Q42020


% Change


Q42021


Q42020


% Change

Denver, CO


992


$           5,817


$           5,400


7.7%


$           1,990


$           1,634


21.8%


$           3,827


$           3,766


1.6%

Minneapolis, MN


2,355


11,709


10,604


10.4%


4,651


4,488


3.6%


7,058


6,116


15.4%

North Dakota


2,421


8,155


8,011


1.8%


3,273


3,070


6.6%


4,882


4,941


(1.2)%

Omaha, NE


1,370


4,222


3,891


8.5%


1,888


1,648


14.6%


2,334


2,243


4.1%

Rochester, MN


1,121


4,996


4,601


8.6%


2,174


1,860


16.9%


2,822


2,741


3.0%

St. Cloud, MN


1,192


4,576


3,656


25.2%


1,820


1,602


13.6%


2,756


2,054


34.2%

Other Mountain West(1)


1,221


4,296


3,912


9.8%


1,479


1,271


16.4%


2,817


2,641


6.7%

Same-Store Total


10,672


$         43,771


$         40,075


9.2%


$         17,275


$         15,573


10.9%


$         26,496


$         24,502


8.1%




 

% of NOI


Weighted Average Occupancy (2)


Average Monthly

Rental Rate (3)


Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home (4)

Regions



Q42021


Q42020


Growth


Q42021


Q42020


% Change


Q42021


Q42020


% Change

Denver, CO


14.5%


93.6%


94.3%


(0.7)%


$           1,855


$           1,727


7.4%


$           2,089


$           1,924


8.6%

Minneapolis, MN


26.6%


92.8%


93.2%


(0.4)%


1,586


1,502


5.6%


1,786


1,611


10.9%

North Dakota


18.4%


95.3%


95.8%


(0.5)%


1,107


1,062


4.2%


1,178


1,151


2.3%

Omaha, NE


8.8%


93.9%


93.8%


0.1%


996


912


9.2%


1,094


1,010


8.3%

Rochester, MN


10.7%


91.7%


95.5%


(3.8)%


1,515


1,371


10.5%


1,620


1,429


13.4%

St. Cloud, MN


10.4%


91.9%


94.6%


(2.7)%


1,106


971


13.9%


1,392


1,080


28.9%

Other Mountain West(1)


10.6%


94.5%


98.1%


(3.6)%


1,133


981


15.5%


1,241


1,088


14.1%

Same-Store Total


100.0%


93.4%


94.8%


(1.4)%


$           1,314


$           1,215


8.1%


$           1,463


$           1,321


10.6%







(1)

Includes apartment communities in Billings, Montana and Rapid City, South Dakota.

(2)

Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. Scheduled rent represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account.  Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.

(3)

Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes.

(4)

Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

 

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS(1)

(dollars in thousands)




Homes
Included


Revenues


Expenses


NOI

Regions



Q42021


Q32021


% Change


Q42021


Q32021


% Change


Q42021


Q32021


% Change

Denver, CO


992


$           5,817


$           5,565


4.5%


$           1,990


$           1,899


4.8%


$           3,827


$           3,666


4.4%

Minneapolis, MN


2,355


11,709


11,361


3.1%


4,651


4,548


2.3%


7,058


6,813


3.6%

North Dakota


2,421


8,155


8,183


(0.3)%


3,273


3,378


(3.1)%


4,882


4,805


1.6%

Omaha, NE


1,370


4,222


4,166


1.3%


1,888


1,933


(2.3)%


2,334


2,233


4.5%

Rochester, MN


1,121


4,996


4,874


2.5%


2,174


1,924


13.0%


2,822


2,950


(4.3)%

St. Cloud, MN


1,192


4,576


3,683


24.2%


1,820


1,750


4.0%


2,756


1,933


42.6%

Other Mountain West


1,221


4,296


4,202


2.2%


1,479


1,694


(12.7)%


2,817


2,508


12.3%

Same-Store Total


10,672


$         43,771


$         42,034


4.1%


$         17,275


$         17,126


0.9%


$         26,496


$         24,908


6.4%




 

% of NOI


Weighted Average Occupancy


Average Monthly

Rental Rate


Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home

Regions



Q42021


Q32021


Growth


Q42021


Q32021


% Change


Q42021


Q32021


% Change

Denver, CO


14.5%


93.6%


94.5%


(1.0)%


$           1,855


$           1,779


4.3%


$           2,089


$           1,978


5.6%

Minneapolis, MN


26.6%


92.8%


94.6%


(1.9)%


1,586


1,558


1.8%


1,786


1,699


5.1%

North Dakota


18.4%


95.3%


94.2%


1.2%


1,107


1,107



1,178


1,196


(1.5)%

Omaha, NE


8.8%


93.9%


94.6%


(0.7)%


996


962


3.5%


1,094


1,072


2.1%

Rochester, MN


10.7%


91.7%


93.2%


(1.6)%


1,515


1,459


3.8%


1,620


1,552


4.4%

St. Cloud, MN


10.4%


91.9%


91.5%


0.4%


1,106


1,063


4.0%


1,392


1,125


23.7%

Other Mountain West


10.6%


94.5%


96.6%


(2.2)%


1,133


1,082


4.7%


1,241


1,187


4.5%

Same-Store Total


100.0%


93.4%


94.3%


(1.0)%


$           1,314


$           1,280


2.7%


$           1,463


$           1,392


5.1%


(1)

Refer to footnotes on page S-13.

 

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARISONS(1)

(dollars in thousands)




Homes
Included


Revenues


Expenses


NOI

Regions



2021


2020


% Change


2021


2020


% Change


2021


2020


% Change

Denver, CO


992


$         22,276


$         21,568


3.3%


$           7,592


$           6,968


9.0%


$         14,684


$         14,600


0.6%

Minneapolis, MN


2,355


44,073


42,628


3.4%


18,279


17,613


3.8%


25,794


25,015


3.1%

North Dakota


2,421


32,365


31,342


3.3%


13,121


12,861


2.0%


19,244


18,481


4.1%

Omaha, NE


1,370


16,451


15,427


6.6%


7,468


6,846


9.1%


8,983


8,581


4.7%

Rochester, MN


1,121


19,223


18,512


3.8%


8,021


7,782


3.1%


11,202


10,730


4.4%

St. Cloud, MN


1,192


15,548


14,362


8.3%


6,788


6,485


4.7%


8,760


7,877


11.2%

Other Mountain West


1,221


16,390


14,863


10.3%


6,037


5,649


6.9%


10,353


9,214


12.4%

Same-Store Total


10,672


$       166,326


$       158,702


4.8%


$         67,306


$         64,204


4.8%


$         99,020


$         94,498


4.8%




 

% of NOI


Weighted Average Occupancy


Average Monthly

Rental Rate


Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home

Regions



2021


2020


Growth


2021


2020


% Change


2021


2020


% Change

Denver, CO


14.9%


94.2%


93.8%


0.4%


$           1,769


$           1,761


0.5%


$           1,987


$           1,932


2.8%

Minneapolis, MN


26.0%


93.6%


93.6%


—%


1,537


1,497


2.7%


1,666


1,611


3.4%

North Dakota


19.4%


95.4%


95.9%


(0.5)%


1,088


1,049


3.7%


1,168


1,125


3.7%

Omaha, NE


9.1%


94.7%


94.2%


0.5%


949


905


4.8%


1,056


996


6.1%

Rochester, MN


11.3%


93.7%


95.5%


(1.8)%


1,439


1,378


4.2%


1,526


1,438


5.6%

St. Cloud, MN


8.8%


92.6%


94.4%


(1.8)%


1,036


958


8.2%


1,174


1,064


10.0%

Other Mountain West


10.5%


96.7%


96.5%


0.2%


1,054


962


9.5%


1,157


1,052


10.1%

Same-Store Total


100.0%


94.4%


94.7%


(0.3)%


$           1,260


$           1,210


4.1%


$           1,376


$           1,308


5.1%


(1)

Refer to footnotes on page S-13.


 

CENTERSPACE

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY (1)




Three Months Ended



12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021


12/31/2020

Number of Apartment Homes at Period End











Same-Store


10,672


10,676


10,676


11,265


10,567

Non-Same-Store


3,769


3,599


903


903


1,343

All Communities


14,441


14,275


11,579


12,168


11,910












Average Monthly Rental Rate(2)











Same-Store


$         1,314


$      1,279


$      1,233


$      1,200


$      1,177

Non-Same-Store


1,225


1,506


1,617


1,584


1,599

All Communities


$         1,291


$      1,293


$      1,263


$      1,229


$      1,225












Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)











Same-Store


$         1,463


$      1,392


$      1,333


$      1,302


$      1,282

Non-Same-Store


1,306


1,606


1,739


1,705


1,708

All Communities


$         1,423


$      1,397


$      1,365


$      1,332


$      1,330












Weighted Average Occupancy(4)











Same-Store


93.4%


94.3%


94.9%


94.9%


95.0%

Non-Same-Store


94.7%


95.1%


94.2%


91.8%


92.3%

All Communities


93.7%


94.4%


94.8%


94.6%


94.6%












Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent











Same-Store


39.5%


41.8%


41.9%


42.9%


41.2%

Non-Same-Store


44.1%


39.9%


32.9%


34.9%


35.3%

All Communities


40.6%


41.6%


41.0%


42.1%


40.3%












Capital Expenditures











Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home – Same-Store


$            369


$        255


$        159


$        131


$        326







(1)

Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool.

(2)

Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rent represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant apartment homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.

(3)

Average monthly revenue per occupied apartment home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

(4)

Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. The company believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy, and calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other real estate companies.


 

CENTERSPACE

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(dollars in thousands, except per home amounts)




Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



12/31/2021


12/31/2020



12/31/2021


12/31/2020

Total Same-Store Apartment Homes


10,672


10,672



10,672


10,672











Building - Exterior


$              997


$         1,561



$         3,131


$         3,053

Building - Interior


1,325


29



1,560


230

Mechanical, Electrical, & Plumbing


274


427



826


1,900

Furniture & Equipment


82


118



163


343

Landscaping & Grounds


347


267



712


1,446

Turnover


909


388



3,281


2,940

 Capital Expenditures - Same-Store


$            3,934


$         2,790



$         9,673


$         9,912

 Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store


$               369


$            261



$            906


$            929











Value Add


$            4,356


$         3,483



$       18,366


$       13,762

Total Capital Spend - Same-Store


$            8,290


$         6,273



$       28,039


$       23,674

Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home - Same Store


$               777


$            588



$         2,627


$         2,218











All Properties - Weighted Average Homes


14,326


11,322



12,489


10,982











 Capital Expenditures


$            4,337


$         2,822



$       10,278


$         9,954

 Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home


$               303


$            249



$            823


$            906











 Value Add


4,356


3,483



18,378


13,762

 Acquisition Capital


1,523


$            302



2,818


1,567

 Total Capital Spend


$          10,216


$         6,607



$       31,474


$       25,283

 Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home


$               713


$            584



$         2,520


$         2,302











Value Add Capital Expenditures




















Interior - Units










 Same-Store


$            1,941


$         1,171



$       11,340


$         5,752

 Non-Same-Store





8


 Total Interior Units


$            1,941


$         1,171



$       11,348


$         5,752











Common Areas and Exteriors










 Same-Store


$            2,415


$         2,312



$         7,027


$         8,009

 Non-Same-Store





3


 Total Common Areas and Exteriors


$            2,415


$         2,312



$         7,030


$         8,009











Total Value-Add Capital Expenditures










 Same-Store


$            4,356


$         3,483



$       18,367


$       13,761

 Non-Same-Store





11


 Total Portfolio Value-Add


$            4,356


$         3,483



$       18,378


$       13,761

 

CENTERSPACE

2022 Financial Outlook

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


Centerspace is providing guidance for 2022.



12 Months Ended


2022 Full-Year Guidance Range


December 31, 2021


Low


High


Actual


Amount


Amount

Same-store growth (1)






Revenue

$                          179,348


6.00%


8.00%







Controllable expenses

$                            44,693


3.75%


5.25%

Non-controllable expenses

$                            27,317


3.00%


4.50%

Total Expenses

$                            72,010


3.50%


5.00%

Same-store NOI (1)

$                          107,338


8.00%


10.00%







Components of NOI






Same-store NOI (1)

$                          107,338


$       115,600


$       118,100

Non-same-store NOI (1)

$                              9,190


$         30,800


$         31,300

Other Commercial NOI

$                              1,475


$           1,300


$           1,400

Other Sold NOI

$                              1,845









Total NOI

$                          119,848


$       147,700


$       150,800







Accretion from investments and capital market activity, excluding impact from change in share count

$                                   —









Interest expense

$                           (29,078)


(32,200)


(31,700)

Preferred dividends

$                             (6,428)


(6,400)


(6,400)







Recurring income and expenses






Interest and other income (loss)

$                             (3,008)


660


700

General and administrative and property management

$                           (24,965)


(27,800)


(27,100)

Casualty losses

$                                (344)


(2,000)


(1,700)

Non-real estate depreciation and amortization

$                                (366)


(430)


(390)

Non-controlling interest

$                                  (94)


(70)


(90)

Total recurring income and expenses

$                           (28,777)


(29,640)


(28,580)







FFO

$                            55,565


$         79,460


$         84,120

FFO per diluted share

$                                3.54


$             4.25


$             4.50







Non-core income and expenses






Casualty loss

$                                   —


$              600


$              500

Technology implementation costs

2,020


990


890

Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market

4,942



Other miscellaneous items

198



Total non-core income and expenses

$                              7,160


$           1,590


$           1,390







Core FFO

$                            62,725


$         81,050


$         85,510

Core FFO per diluted share

$                                3.99


$             4.33


$             4.57







EPS - Diluted

$                               (0.47)


$           (0.41)


$            (0.16)

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

15,704


18,700


18,700


(1)

Amounts for the year ended December 31, 2021 reflect the 2022 same-store pool.

Additional assumptions:

  • Same-store capital expenditures of $925 per home to $975 per home
  • Value-add expenditures of $21.0 million to $24.0 million
  • Investments of $114.5 million due to the January 2022 acquisitions of four communities in the Minneapolis, Minnesota region

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO

The following table presents reconciliations of Net income (loss) available to common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO, which are non-GAAP financial measures described in greater detail under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." They should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. The outlook and projections provided below are based on current expectations and are forward-looking.




Outlook


12 Months Ended



12 Months Ended


December 31, 2021



December 31, 2022


Amount



Low


High

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$                    (6,457)



$                  282


$                4,922

Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

(2,806)



(7,885)


(7,885)

Depreciation and amortization

92,165



86,923


86,923

Less depreciation - non real estate

(366)



(430)


(390)

Less depreciation - partially owned entities

(93)



(70)


(90)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate

(27,518)




Dividends to preferred unitholders

$                        640



$                  640


$                  640

FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$                   55,565



$             79,460


$             84,120








Adjustments to Core FFO:







Casualty loss write off



600


500

Loss on extinguishment of debt

535




Technology implementation costs

2,020



990


890

Commercial lease termination proceeds

(450)




Acquisition related costs

230




Interest rate swap termination,  amortization, and mark-to-market

4,942




Other miscellaneous items

(117)




Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$                   62,725



$             81,050


$              85,510








Earnings per share - diluted

$                      (0.47)



$                (0.41)


$                (0.16)

FFO per share - diluted

$                       3.54



$                 4.25


$                 4.50

Core FFO per share - diluted

$                       3.99



$                 4.33


$                 4.57

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance. 




Outlook


12 Months Ended


12 Months Ended


December 31, 2021


December 31, 2022


Actual


Low


High

Operating income

$                     29,892


$                30,977


$                35,077

Adjustments:






General and administrative and property management expenses

24,965


27,800


27,100

Casualty loss

344


2,000


1,700

Depreciation and amortization

92,165


86,923


86,923

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other assets

(27,518)



Net operating income

$                   119,848


$              147,700


$              150,800

 

(PRNewsfoto/Centerspace)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerspace-announces-financial-and-operating-results-for-the-year-ended-december-31-2021-and-provides-2022-financial-outlook-dividend-increase-301491971.html

SOURCE Centerspace


© PRNewswire 2022
