uninsured losses due to insurance deductibles, uninsured claims or casualties or losses in excess of applicable coverage;

inability to continue to satisfy complex tax rules in order to maintain our status as a REIT for federal income tax purposes, inability of the Operating Partnership to satisfy the rules to maintain its status as a partnership for tax purposes, and the risk of changes in laws affecting REITs;

inability to attract and retain qualified personnel;

cyber liability or potential liability for breaches of our privacy or information security systems;

recent developments in artificial intelligence, including software used to price rent in apartment communities;

inability to address catastrophic weather, natural events, and climate change;

inability to comply with laws and regulations, including those related to the environment, applicable to our business and any related investigations or litigation; and

other risks identified in this Report, in our other SEC reports, or in other documents that we publicly disseminate.

Readers should carefully review our financial statements and the notes thereto, as well as the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of this Report and the other documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

In light of these uncertainties, the events anticipated by our forward-looking statements might not occur. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The foregoing review of factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements included in this Report should not be construed as exhaustive.

PART I

Item 1. Business

OVERVIEW

Centerspace ("we," "us," "our," "Centerspace," or the "Company") is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") organized under the laws of North Dakota, that is focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities. Our current emphasis is on making operational enhancements that will improve our residents' experience, redeveloping some of our existing apartment communities to meet current market demands, and acquiring new apartment communities in large, attractive markets, including the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Denver metropolitan areas.

We focus on investing in markets characterized by stable and growing economic conditions, strong employment, and an attractive quality of life that we believe, in combination, lead to higher demand for our apartment homes and retention of our residents. As of December 31, 2023, we owned interests in 72 apartment communities, containing 13,088 homes and having a total real estate investment amount, net of accumulated depreciation, of $1.9 billion. Our corporate headquarters is located in Minot, North Dakota. We also have a corporate office in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Website and Available Information

Our internet address is www.centerspacehomes.com. We make available, free of charge, through the "SEC filings" tab under the Investors section of our website, our annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K, amendments to such reports, proxy statements for our Annual Meetings of Shareholders, and other documents filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Exchange Act as soon as reasonably practicable after such reports are filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are also available at www.sec.gov. We also make press releases, investor presentations, and certain supplemental information available on our website. Current copies of our Code of Conduct; Code of Ethics for Senior Financial Officers; and Charters for the Audit, Compensation, and Nominating and Governance Committees of our Board of Trustees are also available on our website under the "Corporate Governance" tab under the Investors section of our website. Copies of these documents are also available free of charge to shareholders upon request addressed to the Secretary at Centerspace, P.O. Box 1988, Minot, North Dakota 58702-1988. Information on our website does not constitute part of this Report.

STRUCTURE

We were organized under the laws of North Dakota on July 31, 1970, and have operated as a REIT under Sections 856-858 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"), since our formation. On February 1, 1997, we were restructured as an Umbrella Partnership Real Estate Investment Trust ("UPREIT"), and we conduct our daily business operations primarily through our operating partnership, Centerspace, LP (the "Operating Partnership"). The sole general partner of Centerspace, LP