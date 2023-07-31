UNITED STATES
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 31, 2023
CENTERSPACE
North Dakota
001-35624
45-0311232
3100 10th Street SW, Post Office Box 1988, Minot, ND 58702-1988
(701) 837-4738
Not Applicable
Common Shares of Beneficial Interest, no par value
CSR
New York Stock Exchange
Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares
CSR -PRC
New York Stock Exchange
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
The Company issued an earnings release on July 31, 2023, announcing certain financial and operational results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.
The information in this Item 2.02 and item 9.01, including the press release furnished as Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any Company filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
ITEM 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
- Exhibits
Exhibit
Number Description
99.1 Earnings Release and Supplemental Operating and Financial Data, dated July 31, 2023.
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL Document.
Centerspace
/s/ Anne Olson
Anne Olson
Date: July 31, 2023
President and Chief Executive Officer
Exhibit 99.1
Earnings Release
Centerspace Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Increases 2023 Core FFO
Guidance
MINNEAPOLIS, MN, July 31, 2023 - Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per common share basis, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income (Loss) ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store1 Weighted-Average Occupancy for each of the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
Per Common Share
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income (loss) - diluted
$
(0.23)
$
(0.30)
$
2.55
$
(0.97)
FFO - diluted(1)
$
1.11
$
1.02
$
2.01
$
2.03
Core FFO - diluted(1)
$
1.28
$
1.12
$
2.36
$
2.10
Year-Over-Year
Sequential
YTD Comparison
Comparison
Comparison
Same-Store Results
Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022
Q2 2023 vs. Q1 2023
2023 vs. 2022
Revenues
8.5%
2.1%
9.5%
Expenses
3.3%
(4.9)%
6.6%
NOI(1)
12.1%
7.2%
11.6%
Three months ended
Six months ended
Same-Store Results
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Weighted Average Occupancy
95.2%
94.8%
95.0%
95.0%
94.5%
- NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store results are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in supplemental and financial operating data within.
Highlights
- Net loss increased 23.3% to $0.23 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023, compared to Net loss of $0.30 per diluted share for the same period of 2022;
- Core FFO per diluted share increased 14.3% to $1.28 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $1.12 for the three months ended June 30, 2022;
- Same-storerevenues increased by 8.5% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022, driving a 12.1% increase in NOI compared to the same period of the prior year;
- Total expenses decreased by $3.4 million to $55.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $59.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022; and
- Increased the 2023 financial outlook ranges for net income per diluted share, FFO per diluted share, and Core FFO per diluted share. Refer to page S-18 in the supplemental and financial operating date within for additional detail.
Balance Sheet
At the end of the second quarter, Centerspace had $246.7 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $237.0 million available under the lines of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $9.7 million.
1
