Centerspace : CSR 3Q22 Supplemental

Subsequent Events

Through October 31, 2022, Centerspace repurchased 426,773 common shares for total consideration of $28.7 million and an average of $67.25 per share.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the third quarter, Centerspace had $99.5 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $84.5 million available under the lines of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $15.0 million.

Revised 2022 Financial Outlook

Centerspace revised its 2022 financial outlook. For additional information, see S-17 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The table below reflects the revised outlook.

Previous Outlook for 2022 Updated Outlook for 2022 Low High Low High Net income (loss) per Share - diluted $ (0.31) $ (0.14) $ (0.50) $ (0.41) Same-Store Revenue 9.00 % 10.50 % 9.75 % 10.25 % Same-Store Expenses 7.50 % 8.50 % 9.50 % 10.00 % Same-Store NOI 10.00 % 12.00 % 9.75 % 10.75 % FFO per Share - diluted $ 4.32 $ 4.49 $ 4.30 $ 4.39 Core FFO per Share - diluted $ 4.45 $ 4.61 $ 4.42 $ 4.50

Upcoming Events

Centerspace is scheduled to participate in the upcoming National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") REITWorld 2022 Annual Conference which will be held in San Francisco, California November 15-16.

Centerspace is scheduled to participate in Jefferies 2022 Real Estate Conference which will be held in Miami, Florida December 14-15.

Earnings Call

Supplemental Information

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2022, Centerspace owned interests in 84 apartment communities consisting of 15,064 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

