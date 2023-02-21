Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Centerspace
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSR   US15202L1070

CENTERSPACE

(CSR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-21 pm EST
63.52 USD   -1.87%
04:43pCenterspace : CSR 4Q22 Supplemental
PU
04:41pEarnings Flash (CSR) CENTERSPACE Reports Q4 Revenue $67.8M
MT
04:32pCENTERSPACE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centerspace : CSR 4Q22 Supplemental

02/21/2023 | 04:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Exhibit 99.1

Earnings Release

Centerspace Announces Financial and Operating Results for the Year Ended

December 31, 2022 and Provides 2023 Financial Outlook

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, February 21, 2023 - Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2022. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the year ended December 31, 2022; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted Average Occupancy for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Per Share

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net loss per share - diluted

$

(0.24)

$

(0.61)

$

(1.35)

$

(0.47)

FFO - diluted(1)

1.16

1.07

4.32

3.54

Core FFO - diluted(1)

1.17

1.08

4.43

3.99

Year-Over-Year

Sequential

YTD

Comparison

Comparison

Comparison

Same-Store Results

4Q22 vs 4Q21

4Q22 vs. 3Q22

CY22 vs. CY21

Revenues

9.3 %

2.2 %

10.0 %

Expenses

14.2 %

3.3 %

11.6 %

Net Operating Income ("NOI")(1)

6.1 %

1.4 %

9.0 %

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

Same-Store Results

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Weighted Average Occupancy

94.9 %

94.5 %

93.4 %

94.5 %

94.3 %

  1. NOI, Funds from Operations, and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.

Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

  • Net Loss was $1.35 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to Net Loss of $0.47 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021;
  • Core FFO(1) increased to $4.43 or 11.0% per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $3.99 for the year ended December 31, 2021;
  • Same-storeyear-over-year NOI(1) growth of 9.0% driven by same-store revenue growth of 10.0%; and
  • Repurchased 432,000 common shares for total consideration of $29.1 million and an average of $67.23 per share.

Balance Sheet

Centerspace closed on a $100.0 million term loan which bears interest at a floating rate of 120 to 175 basis points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") based upon its leverage ratio and has a 364-day term with an option to extend for an additional 364-day term.

At December 31, 2022, Centerspace had $153.0 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, including $142.5 million available on its lines of credit.

1

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to December 31, 2022, we entered into definitive purchase and sale agreements for nine communities and believe they will close in the first quarter. The closing of pending transactions is subject to certain conditions and restrictions; therefore,

there can be no assurance that the transactions will be consummated or that the final terms will not differ in material respects.

2023 Financial Outlook

Centerspace is providing the following guidance for its 2023 performance.

2023 Financial Outlook

Range for 2023

2022 Actual

Low

High

Net income (loss) per Share - diluted

$

(1.35)

$

2.37

$

3.25

FFO per Share - diluted

$

4.32

$

4.21

$

4.50

Core FFO per Share - diluted

$

4.43

$

4.27

$

4.56

Additional assumptions:

  • Same-storecapital expenditures of $1,100 per home to $1,150 per home
  • Value-addexpenditures of $24.5 million to $27.5 million
  • Proceeds from potential dispositions of $155.0 million to $165.0 million

FFO and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please refer to "2023 Financial Outlook" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay: https://www.ir.centerspacehomes.com

Live Conference Call

Conference Call Replay

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET

Replay available until March 8, 2023

USA Toll Free Number

1-844-200-6205

USA Toll Free Number

1-866-813-9403

International Toll Free Number

1-929-526-1599

International Toll Free Number

44-204-525-0658

Canada Toll Free Number

1-833-950-0062

Canada Toll Free Number

1-226-828-7578

Conference Number

831728

Conference Number

229148

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the year ended December 31, 2022, is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at https://www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of December 31, 2022, Centerspace owned 84 apartment communities consisting of 15,065 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2022 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions or other items related to the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," "assumes," "may," "projects," "outlook," "future," and variations of such words and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations,

2

financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact should be deemed forward-looking statements. As a result, reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the company's control and could differ materially from actual results and performance. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in filings with the SEC, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other reports the company files with the SEC from time to time. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Joe McComish

Phone: 701-837-7104

E-mail:IR@centerspacehomes.com

Marketing & Media

Kelly Weber

Phone: 701-837-7104

E-mail:kweber@centerspacehomes.com

3

Supplemental Financial and Operating Data

Table of Contents

December 31, 2022

Page

Common Share Data

S-1

Key Financial Data

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

S-2

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

S-3

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

Net Operating Income Detail

S-4

Same-Store Controllable Expenses

S-6

Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

S-6

Adjusted EBITDA

S-9

Debt and Capital Analysis

Debt Analysis

S-10

Capital Analysis

S-11

Portfolio Analysis

Same-Store Comparison

S-12

Portfolio Summary

S-15

Same-Store Capital Expenditures

S-16

2023 Financial Outlook

S-17

Disclaimer

Centerspace published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 21:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CENTERSPACE
04:43pCenterspace : CSR 4Q22 Supplemental
PU
04:41pEarnings Flash (CSR) CENTERSPACE Reports Q4 Revenue $67.8M
MT
04:32pCENTERSPACE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
04:32pCenterspace : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
04:31pCenterspace Announces Financial and Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2..
PR
02/01Centerspace announces dates for the earnings release and conference call for the year e..
PR
2022CENTERSPACE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022North American Morning Briefing: Rough Start For -2-
DJ
2022Janney Downgrades Centerspace to Neutral From Buy
MT
2022RBC Cuts Price Target on Centerspace to $66 From $69, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CENTERSPACE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 256 M - -
Net income 2022 -15,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -147x
Yield 2022 4,51%
Capitalization 975 M 975 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 428
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart CENTERSPACE
Duration : Period :
Centerspace Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTERSPACE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 64,73 $
Average target price 72,43 $
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark O. Decker President & Chief Investment Officer
Bhairav Patel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John A. Schissel Chairman
Anne M. Olson COO, Secretary, Executive VP & General Counsel
Michael T. Dance Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTERSPACE10.33%975
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.10.99%25 049
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL11.66%24 942
INVITATION HOMES INC.10.09%19 950
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.7.23%19 628
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.10.52%19 581