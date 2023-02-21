Centerspace : CSR 4Q22 Supplemental

Centerspace Announces Financial and Operating Results for the Year Ended
December 31, 2022 and Provides 2023 Financial Outlook
MINNEAPOLIS, MN, February 21, 2023 - Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2022. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the year ended December 31, 2022; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted Average Occupancy for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Per Share
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net loss per share - diluted
$
(0.24)
$
(0.61)
$
(1.35)
$
(0.47)
FFO - diluted(1)
1.16
1.07
4.32
3.54
Core FFO - diluted(1)
1.17
1.08
4.43
3.99
Year-Over-Year
Sequential
YTD
Comparison
Comparison
Comparison
Same-Store Results
4Q22 vs 4Q21
4Q22 vs. 3Q22
CY22 vs. CY21
Revenues
9.3 %
2.2 %
10.0 %
Expenses
14.2 %
3.3 %
11.6 %
Net Operating Income ("NOI")(1)
6.1 %
1.4 %
9.0 %
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Same-Store Results
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Weighted Average Occupancy
94.9 %
94.5 %
93.4 %
94.5 %
94.3 %
NOI, Funds from Operations, and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.
Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
Net Loss was $1.35 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to Net Loss of $0.47 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021;
Core FFO(1) increased to $4.43 or 11.0% per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $3.99 for the year ended December 31, 2021;
Same-storeyear-over-year NOI(1) growth of 9.0% driven by same-store revenue growth of 10.0%; and
Repurchased 432,000 common shares for total consideration of $29.1 million and an average of $67.23 per share.
Balance Sheet
Centerspace closed on a $100.0 million term loan which bears interest at a floating rate of 120 to 175 basis points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") based upon its leverage ratio and has a 364-day term with an option to extend for an additional 364-day term.
At December 31, 2022, Centerspace had $153.0 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, including $142.5 million available on its lines of credit.
Subsequent Events
Subsequent to December 31, 2022, we entered into definitive purchase and sale agreements for nine communities and believe they will close in the first quarter. The closing of pending transactions is subject to certain conditions and restrictions; therefore,
there can be no assurance that the transactions will be consummated or that the final terms will not differ in material respects.
2023 Financial Outlook
Centerspace is providing the following guidance for its 2023 performance.
2023 Financial Outlook
Range for 2023
2022 Actual
Low
High
Net income (loss) per Share - diluted
$
(1.35)
$
2.37
$
3.25
FFO per Share - diluted
$
4.32
$
4.21
$
4.50
Core FFO per Share - diluted
$
4.43
$
4.27
$
4.56
Additional assumptions:
Same-storecapital expenditures of $1,100 per home to $1,150 per home
Value-addexpenditures of $24.5 million to $27.5 million
Proceeds from potential dispositions of $155.0 million to $165.0 million
FFO and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please refer to "2023 Financial Outlook" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.
Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the year ended December 31, 2022, is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at https://www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104.Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of December 31, 2022, Centerspace owned 84 apartment communities consisting of 15,065 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2022 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions or other items related to the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," "assumes," "may," "projects," "outlook," "future," and variations of such words and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations,
financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact should be deemed forward-looking statements. As a result, reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the company's control and could differ materially from actual results and performance. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in filings with the SEC, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other reports the company files with the SEC from time to time. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.
