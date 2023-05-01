Advanced search
    CSR   US15202L1070

CENTERSPACE

(CSR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-01 pm EDT
56.87 USD   +0.87%
MT
AQ
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Centerspace Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Affirms 2023 Core FFO Guidance

05/01/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINNEAPOLIS, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per common share basis, for the three months ended March 31, 2023; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income (Loss) ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for each of the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022.



Three Months Ended March 31,

Per Common Share


2023


2022

Net income (loss) - diluted


$                        2.76


$                      (0.68)

FFO - diluted


$                        0.89


$                        1.01

Core FFO - diluted


$                        1.07


$                        0.98

 



Year-Over-Year

Comparison


Sequential

Comparison


Same-Store Results


Q1 2023 vs. Q1 2022


Q1 2023 vs. Q4 2022


Revenues


10.5 %


0.7 %


Expenses


9.9 %



NOI


11.0 %


1.1 %


 



Three months ended

Same-Store Results


March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022


March 31, 2022

Weighted Average Occupancy


94.8 %


94.9 %


94.1 %



(1)

NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store results are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in supplemental and financial operating data within.

Highlights

  • During the three months ended March 31, 2023, we successfully executed the sale of nine non-core apartment communities located in Minnesota and Nebraska for an aggregate sales price of $144.3 million, resulting in a gain on sale of $60.2 million. We primarily used the proceeds to pay down floating rate debt, including full repayment of our $100.0 million variable rate term loan. Additionally, during and subsequent to the three months ended March 31, 2023, we repurchased 123,967 common share at an average price of $54.17 per share to capitalize on the dislocation between our current share price and the underlying value of our portfolio, as demonstrated by our sale of non-core apartment communities at a value significantly above the implied value of our portfolio at the current share price.
  • Net income was $2.76 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023, compared to Net loss of $0.68 per diluted share for the same period of 2022;
  • Core FFO per diluted share increased 9.2% to $1.07 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $0.98 for the three months ended March 31, 2022; and
  • Same-store revenues increased by 10.5% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022, driving an 11.0% increase in NOI compared to the same period of the prior year.

Dispositions

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, we disposed of nine apartment communities located in Minnesota and Nebraska, in four exchange transactions, for an aggregate sales price of $144.3 million.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to March 31, 2023, Centerspace repurchased 104,503 common shares for total consideration of $5.7 million at an average price of $54.51 per share.

On April 26, 2023, Centerspace closed on a $90.0 million secured note payable with an interest rate of 5.04% and a term of 12 years.

Subsequent to March 31, 2023, $47.8 million of net tax-deferred exchange proceeds were released from restricted cash. Proceeds from the note payable and the release of the restricted cash will be used to pay down floating rate debt.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the first quarter, Centerspace had $121.4 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $112.5 million available under the lines of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $8.9 million.

Revised 2023 Financial Outlook

Centerspace revised its 2023 financial outlook. For additional information, see S-15 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The table below reflects the revised outlook.


Previous Outlook for 2023

Updated Outlook for 2023


Low

High

Low

High

Net income (loss) per Share – diluted

$                          2.37

$                          3.25

$                          2.73

$                          3.62

Same-Store Revenue

6.00 %

8.00 %

6.00 %

8.00 %

Same-Store Expenses

4.75 %

6.25 %

4.75 %

6.25 %

Same-Store NOI

7.00 %

9.00 %

7.00 %

9.00 %

FFO per Share – diluted

$                          4.21

$                          4.50

$                          4.03

$                          4.33

Core FFO per Share – diluted

$                          4.27

$                          4.56

$                          4.27

$                          4.56

Additional assumptions:

  • Same-store capital expenditures of $1,100 per home to $1,150 per home
  • Value-add expenditures of $24.5 million to $27.5 million
  • Proceeds from potential dispositions of $155.0 million to $165.0 million

Upcoming Events

On May 16, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. CDT, Centerspace will be holding its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders live via the internet. Shareholders can participate in and/or vote at the Annual Meeting via live webcast by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CSR2023. Shareholders must enter their 16-digit control number found in their proxy materials, either on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, the proxy card, or in the instructions that accompanied the proxy material to enter the 2023 Annual Meeting. The company urges the shareholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The Annual Meeting webcast will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. CDT. On the day of the Annual Meeting, the company recommends that you log into its virtual meeting at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to ensure you can access the meeting.

Centerspace is scheduled to participate in the upcoming National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference which will be held in New York, NY June 6-8, 2023.

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay:  https://ir.centerspacehomes.com




Live Conference Call


Conference Call Replay

Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 10:00 AM ET



Replay available until May 16, 2023


USA Toll Free Number

1-833-470-1428


USA Toll Free Number

1-866-813-9403

International Toll Free Number

1-929-526-1599


International Toll Free Number

44-204-525-0658

Canada Toll Free Number

1-833-950-0062


Canada Toll Free Number

1-226-828-7578

Conference Number

909832


Conference Number

530926

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release. 

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2022 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions or other items related to the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," "assumes," "may," "projects," "outlook," "future," and variations of such words and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. As a result, reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the company's control and could differ materially from actual results and performance. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Centerspace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
Joe McComish
Phone: 701-837-7104
Email: IR@centerspacehomes.com

Marketing & Media
Kelly Weber
Phone: 701-837-7104
Email: kweber@centerspacehomes.com

 

Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)




1st Quarter


4th Quarter


3rd Quarter


2nd Quarter


1st Quarter



2023


2022


2022


2022


2022

High closing price


$           71.07


$           70.20


$           89.71


$         103.17


$          108.27

Low closing price


$           51.39


$           58.50


$           65.85


$           76.65


$           89.01

Average closing price


$           61.68


$           64.64


$           79.40


$           87.61


$           97.15

Closing price at end of quarter


$           54.63


$           58.67


$           67.32


$           81.55


$           98.12

Common share distributions – annualized


$             2.92


$             2.92


$             2.92


$             2.92


$             2.92

Closing dividend yield – annualized


5.3 %


5.0 %


4.3 %


3.6 %


3.0 %

Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)


15,032


15,020


15,376


15,373


15,366

Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)


967


971


980


995


997

Closing Series E preferred units outstanding, as converted

(thousands)


2,103


2,119


2,186


2,186


2,186

Total closing common shares, limited partnership units,

and Series E preferred units, as converted, outstanding

(thousands)


18,102


18,110


18,542


18,554


18,549

Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus

imputed closing market value of outstanding limited

partnership units and Series E preferred units, as

converted (thousands)


$        988,912


$     1,062,514


$     1,248,247


$     1,513,079


$     1,820,028

 

CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands)




Three Months Ended



3/31/2023


12/31/2022


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022

REVENUE


$        67,897


$        67,848


$          65,438


$        63,116


$        60,314

EXPENSES











Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes


21,342


21,755


20,290


19,011


19,014

Real estate taxes


7,581


7,464


7,039


7,205


6,859

Property management expense


2,568


2,358


2,563


2,721


2,253

Casualty (gain) loss


252


335


276


382


598

Depreciation and amortization


25,993


25,768


23,720


24,768


31,001

General and administrative expenses


7,723


3,276


4,519


5,221


4,500

TOTAL EXPENSES


$        65,459


$        60,956


$          58,407


$        59,308


$        64,225

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments


60,159


14



27


Operating income (loss)


62,597


6,906


7,031


3,835


(3,911)

Interest expense


(10,319)


(9,603)


(7,871)


(7,561)


(7,715)

Interest and other income (loss)


49


132


70


(17)


1,063

Net income (loss)


$        52,327


$        (2,565)


$            (770)


$        (3,743)


$       (10,563)

Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders


(160)


(160)


(160)


(160)


(160)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating

Partnership and Series E preferred units


(8,566)


753


439


950


2,157

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests –

consolidated real estate entities


(30)


(34)


(32)


(38)


(23)

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests


43,571


(2,006)


(523)


(2,991)


(8,589)

Dividends to preferred shareholders


(1,607)


(1,607)


(1,607)


(1,607)


(1,607)

NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS


$        41,964


$        (3,613)


$          (2,130)


$        (4,598)


$       (10,196)












Per Share Data - Basic











Net income (loss) per common share – basic


$            2.79


$          (0.24)


$           (0.14)


$          (0.30)


$          (0.68)












Per Share Data - Diluted











Net income (loss) per common share – diluted


$            2.76


$          (0.24)


$           (0.14)


$          (0.30)


$          (0.68)

 

CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands)




3/31/2023


12/31/2022


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022

ASSETS











Real estate investments











Property owned


$  2,420,911


$  2,534,124


$  2,513,470


$  2,401,427


$  2,390,952

Less accumulated depreciation


(519,167)


(535,401)


(511,000)


(487,834)


(465,752)

Total real estate investments


1,901,744


1,998,723


2,002,470


1,913,593


1,925,200

Cash and cash equivalents


8,939


10,458


14,957


13,156


13,313

Restricted cash


48,903


1,433


1,417


1,914


2,409

Other assets


19,298


22,687


19,742


18,950


24,651

TOTAL ASSETS


$  1,978,884


$  2,033,301


$  2,038,586


$  1,947,613


$  1,965,573












LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY











LIABILITIES











Accounts payable and accrued expenses


$       56,639


$       58,812


$       58,322


$       48,077


$       50,360

Revolving lines of credit


143,469


113,500


171,500


73,000


46,000

Notes payable, net of unamortized loan costs


299,412


399,007


299,388


299,374


299,359

Mortgages payable, net of unamortized loan costs


474,999


495,126


496,530


497,917


521,536

TOTAL LIABILITIES


$     974,519


$  1,066,445


$  1,025,740


$     918,368


$     917,255












SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS


$       16,560


$       16,560


$       16,560


$       18,627


$       22,412

EQUITY











Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest


93,530


93,530


93,530


93,530


93,530

Common Shares of Beneficial Interest


1,176,059


1,177,484


1,209,732


1,207,849


1,203,685

Accumulated distributions in excess of net income


(508,420)


(539,422)


(524,905)


(511,552)


(495,732)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(1,917)


(2,055)


(2,158)


(2,362)


(2,550)

Total shareholders' equity


$     759,252


$     729,537


$     776,199


$     787,465


$     798,933

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units


227,920


220,132


219,466


222,528


226,302

Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities


633


627


621


625


671

TOTAL EQUITY


$     987,805


$     950,296


$     996,286


$  1,010,618


$  1,025,906

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY


$  1,978,884


$  2,033,301


$  2,038,586


$  1,947,613


$  1,965,573

CENTERSPACE
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated by the company, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP financial measures exactly as Centerspace does.

The company provides certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for substantially all of the periods being compared, and, in the case of newly-constructed properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, Centerspace determines the composition of its same-store pool for that year as well as adjusts the previous year, which allows the company to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net operating income. The company believes that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of its communities are performing year-over-year. Centerspace uses this measure to assess whether or not the company has been successful in increasing NOI, raising average rental revenue, renewing leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation and amortization, financing costs, property management expenses, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), net income (loss) available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.


(in thousands, except percentages)


Three Months Ended



Sequential


Year-Over-Year


3/31/2023


12/31/2022


3/31/2022



$ Change


% Change


$ Change


% Change

Operating income (loss)

$     62,597


$      6,906


$     (3,911)



$     55,691


806.4 %


$     66,508


(1,700.5) %

Adjustments:















Property management expenses

2,568


2,358


2,253



210


8.9 %


315


14.0 %

Casualty (gain) loss

252


335


598



(83)


(24.8) %


(346)


(57.9) %

Depreciation and amortization

25,993


25,768


31,001



225


0.9 %


(5,008)


(16.2) %

General and administrative expenses

7,723


3,276


4,500



4,447


135.7 %


3,223


71.6 %

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments

(60,159)


(14)




(60,145)


*


(60,159)


N/A

Net operating income

$     38,974


$     38,629


$     34,441



$         345


0.9 %


$      4,533


13.2 %
















Revenue















Same-store

$     58,859


$     58,465


$     53,249



$         394


0.7 %


$      5,610


10.5 %

Non-same-store

3,639


3,497


1,667



142


4.1 %


1,972


118.3 %

Other properties

1,002


900


916



102


11.3 %


86


9.4 %

Dispositions

4,397


4,986


4,482



(589)


(11.8) %


(85)


(1.9) %

Total

67,897


67,848


60,314



49


0.1 %


7,583


12.6 %

Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes















Same-store

24,593


24,586


22,370



7


— %


2,223


9.9 %

Non-same-store

1,310


1,267


710



43


3.4 %


600


84.5 %

Other properties

151


317


329



(166)


(52.4) %


(178)


(54.1) %

Dispositions

2,869


3,049


2,464



(180)


(5.9) %


405


16.4 %

Total

28,923


29,219


25,873



(296)


(1.0) %


3,050


11.8 %

Net operating income















Same-store

34,266


33,879


30,879



387


1.1 %


3,387


11.0 %

Non-same-store

2,329


2,230


957



99


4.4 %


1,372


143.4 %

Other properties

851


583


587



268


46.0 %


264


45.0 %

Dispositions

1,528


1,937


2,018



(409)


(21.1) %


(490)


(24.3) %

Total

$     38,974


$     38,629


$     34,441



$         345


0.9 %


$      4,533


13.2 %


* Not a meaningful percentage

Reconciliation of Same-Store Controllable Expenses to Total Property Operating Expenses, Including Real Estate Taxes

Centerspace defines same-store controllable expenses as property operating expenses excluding real estate taxes and insurance. Same-store controllable expenses exclude real estate taxes and insurance, in order to provide a measure of expenses that are within management's control, and is used for the purposes of budgeting, business planning, and performance evaluation. This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to total expenses or total property operating expenses and real estate taxes.


(in thousands, except percentages)


Three Months Ended March 31,


2023


2022


$ Change


% Change

Controllable expenses








On-site compensation(1)

$           6,017


$           5,549


$              468


8.4 %

Repairs and maintenance

3,469


2,946


523


17.8 %

Utilities

4,978


4,784


194


4.1 %

Administrative and marketing

1,252


1,223


29


2.4 %

Total

$         15,716


$         14,502


$           1,214


8.4 %









Non-controllable expenses








Real estate taxes

$           6,765


$           5,974


$              791


13.2 %

Insurance

2,112


1,894


218


11.5 %

Total

$           8,877


$           7,868


$           1,009


12.8 %









Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - non-same-store

$           1,310


$              710


$              600


84.5 %

Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - other

151


329


(178)


(54.1) %

Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - dispositions

2,869


2,464


405


16.4 %

Total property operating expenses, including real estate taxes

$         28,923


$         25,873


$           3,050


11.8 %







(1)

  On-site compensation for administration, leasing, and maintenance personnel.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

Centerspace believes that FFO, which is a  non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding its operating performance, primarily because its calculation does not assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, as implied by the historical cost convention of GAAP and the recording of depreciation and amortization.

Centerspace uses the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

  • depreciation and amortization related to real estate;
  • gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets;
  • impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity; and
  • similar adjustments for partially owned consolidated real estate entities.

The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets and impairment write-downs helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of the company's investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.

Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, Centerspace has made certain interpretations in applying this definition. The company believes that all such interpretations not specifically identified in the Nareit definition are consistent with this definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to its main business.

While FFO is widely used by Centerspace as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash flow needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") is FFO as adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of core business operations, the company believes that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income, or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered an additional supplemental measure. Core FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the company's cash needs, including its ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized financial measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.



(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended



3/31/2023


12/31/2022


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022

Funds From Operations











Net income (loss) available to common shareholders


$     41,964


$     (3,613)


$     (2,130)


$     (4,598)


$   (10,196)

Adjustments:











  Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units


8,566


(753)


(439)


(950)


(2,157)

  Depreciation and amortization


25,993


25,768


23,720


24,768


31,001

  Less depreciation – non real estate


(91)


(91)


(94)


(101)


(101)

  Less depreciation – partially owned entities


(19)


(19)


(18)


(7)


(21)

  (Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments


(60,159)


(14)



(27)


FFO applicable to common shares and Units


$     16,254


$     21,278


$     21,039


$     19,085


$     18,526












Adjustments to Core FFO:











  Non-cash casualty (gain) loss


13


20


46


163


25

  Loss on extinguishment of debt





5


  Technology implementation costs(1)



89


234


447


103

  Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market


138


104


204


205


(613)

  Amortization of assumed debt


(116)


(117)


(116)


(116)


(115)

  Pursuit costs


5


137


38


1,127


  Severance and transition related costs


3,199





  Other miscellaneous items(2)


49


(28)


17


100


(4)

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units


$     19,542


$     21,483


$     21,462


$     21,016


$     17,922












FFO applicable to common shares and Units


$     16,254


$     21,278


$     21,039


$     19,085


$     18,526

Dividends to preferred unitholders


160


160


160


160


160

FFO applicable to common shares and Units - diluted


$     16,414


$     21,438


$     21,199


$     19,245


$     18,686












Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units


$     19,542


$     21,483


$     21,462


$     21,016


$     17,922

Dividends to preferred unitholders


160


160


160


160


160

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units - diluted


$     19,702


$     21,643


$     21,622


$     21,176


$     18,082












Per Share Data











Net income (loss) per share and Unit - diluted


$        2.76


$       (0.24)


$       (0.14)


$       (0.30)


$       (0.68)

FFO per share and Unit - diluted


$        0.89


$        1.16


$        1.13


$        1.02


$        1.01

Core FFO per share and Unit - diluted


$        1.07


$        1.17


$        1.15


$        1.12


$        0.98












Weighted average shares - basic


15,025


15,027


15,373


15,369


15,097

Effect of redeemable operating partnership Units


968


974


984


995


965

Effect of Series D preferred units


228


228


228


228


228

Effect of Series E preferred units


2,118


2,185


2,186


2,186


2,186

Effect of dilutive restricted stock units and stock options


20


9


30


48


66

Weighted average shares and Units - diluted


18,359


18,423


18,801


18,826


18,542





(1)

Costs are related to a two-year implementation.

(2)

Consists of (gain) loss on investments.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Controlling Interests to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain/loss from involuntary conversion; and other non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. The company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, financing costs, or non-operating gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. 



(in thousands)



Three Months Ended



3/31/2023


12/31/2022


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022

Adjusted EBITDA











Net income (loss) available to controlling interests


$    43,571


$      (2,006)


$         (523)


$     (2,991)


$    (8,589)

Adjustments:











Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders


160


160


160


160


160

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units


8,566


(753)


(439)


(950)


(2,157)

Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E

preferred units


$    52,297


$      (2,599)


$         (802)


$     (3,781)


$  (10,586)

Adjustments:











Interest expense


10,305


9,589


7,856


7,547


7,700

Loss on extinguishment of debt





5


Depreciation and amortization related to real estate investments


25,971


25,747


23,699


24,759


30,980

Non-cash casualty (gain) loss


13


20


46


163


25

Interest income


(92)


(92)


(82)


(74)


(464)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments


(60,159)


(14)



(27)


Technology implementation costs(1)



89


234


447


103

Interest rate swap termination and mark-to-market





18


(582)

Pursuit costs


5


137


38


1,127


Severance and transition related costs


3,199





Other miscellaneous items(2)


49


(28)


17


100


(4)

Adjusted EBITDA


$    31,588


$      32,849


$       31,006


$     30,284


$    27,172



(1)

Costs are related to a two-year implementation.

(2)

Consists of (gain) loss on investments.

 

CENTERSPACE

DEBT ANALYSIS

(in thousands)

 

Debt Maturity Schedule

Annual Expirations




Future Maturities of Debt



Secured Fixed

Debt


Unsecured Fixed

Debt


Unsecured
Variable
Debt


Total

Debt


% of

Total Debt


Weighted

Average Interest
Rate(1)

2023 (remainder)


$              22,560


$                    —


$              —


$              22,560


2.4 %


4.12 %

2024




3,969


3,969


0.4 %


7.23 %

2025


31,066



139,500


170,566


18.5 %


5.54 %

2026


51,648




51,648


5.6 %


3.73 %

2027


50,623




50,623


5.5 %


3.47 %

Thereafter


322,293


300,000



622,293


67.6 %


3.19 %

Total debt


$            478,190


$            300,000


$      143,469


$            921,659


100.0 %


3.71 %





(1)

Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year. 

 



3/31/2023


12/31/2022


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022

Debt Balances Outstanding











Secured fixed rate - mortgages payable - other


$  279,340


$  299,427


$  300,956


$  302,360


$  326,113

Secured fixed rate - Fannie Mae credit facility


198,850


198,850


198,850


198,850


198,850

Unsecured variable rate lines of credit


143,469


113,500


171,500


73,000


46,000

Unsecured term loans



100,000




Unsecured senior notes


300,000


300,000


300,000


300,000


300,000

Debt total


$  921,659


$  1,011,777


$  971,306


$  874,210


$  870,963












Mortgages payable - other rate


3.85 %


3.85 %


3.85 %


3.85 %


3.85 %

Fannie Mae Credit Facility rate


2.78 %


2.78 %


2.78 %


2.78 %


2.78 %

Lines of credit rate


6.39 %


5.23 %


4.13 %


3.04 %


2.56 %

Unsecured term loan rate



5.57 %




Unsecured senior notes rate


3.12 %


3.12 %


3.12 %


3.12 %


3.12 %

Total debt


3.71 %


3.62 %


3.45 %


3.27 %


3.29 %

 

CENTERSPACE 

CAPITAL ANALYSIS 

(in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)




Three Months Ended



3/31/2023


12/31/2022


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022

Equity Capitalization











Common shares outstanding


15,032


15,020


15,376


15,373


15,366

Operating partnership units outstanding


967


971


980


995


997

Series E preferred units (as converted)


2,103


2,119


2,186


2,186


2,186

Total common shares, Units, and Series E preferred units, as converted,  outstanding


18,102


18,110


18,542


18,554


18,549

Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)


$       54.63


$       58.67


$       67.32


$       81.55


$      98.12

Equity capitalization-common shares and units


$   988,912


$ 1,062,514


$ 1,248,247


$ 1,513,079


$  1,820,028

Recorded book value of preferred shares


$     93,530


$     93,530


$     93,530


$     93,530


$    93,530

Total equity capitalization


$ 1,082,442


$ 1,156,044


$ 1,341,777


$ 1,606,609


$  1,913,558












Series D Preferred Units


$     16,560


$     16,560


$     16,560


$     18,627


$    22,412












Debt Capitalization











Total debt


$   921,659


$ 1,011,777


$   971,306


$   874,210


$  870,963

Total capitalization


$ 2,020,661


$ 2,184,381


$ 2,329,643


$ 2,499,446


$  2,806,933












Total debt to total capitalization(1)


45.6 %


46.3 %


41.7 %


35.0 %


31.0 %









(1)

Total debt to total market capitalization is total debt not adjusted for unamortized deferred financing costs from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet, market value of common shares, operating partnership units, and the as converted Series E preferred units, and book value of Series C preferred shares and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.

 



Three Months Ended



3/31/2023


12/31/2022


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022

Debt service coverage ratio(1)


       2.70 x


       2.99 x


       3.35 x


       3.39 x


     2.93 x

Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred distributions and principal amortization


       2.35 x


       2.58 x


       2.81 x


       2.83 x


     2.50 x

Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(2)


       7.22 x


       7.62 x


       7.71 x


       7.11 x


     7.89 x

Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted EBITDA(2)


       8.09 x


       8.46 x


       8.60 x


       8.03 x


     8.96 x












Distribution Data











Common shares and Units outstanding at record date


15,999


15,991


16,356


16,368


16,363

Total common distribution declared


$ 11,668


$ 11,614


$ 11,939


$ 11,948


$  11,944

Common distribution per share and Unit


$     0.73


$     0.73


$     0.73


$     0.73


$     0.73

Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis)(3)


68.2 %


62.4 %


63.5 %


65.2 %


74.5 %









(1)

Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

(2)

Net debt is the total outstanding debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). Adjusted EBITDA is annualized for periods less than one year. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

(3)

Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per diluted share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Core FFO definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

 

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE FIRST QUARTER COMPARISONS

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)




Apartment
Homes Included


Revenues


Expenses


NOI

Regions



Q1 2023


Q1 2022


% Change


Q1 2023


Q1 2022


% Change


Q1 2023


Q1 2022


% Change

Denver, CO


1,889


$      11,740


$           10,624


10.5 %


$         4,035


$         3,176


27.0 %


$        7,705


$          7,448


3.5 %

Minneapolis, MN


4,519


20,805


19,004


9.5 %


9,588


9,000


6.5 %


11,217


10,004


12.1 %

North Dakota


2,422


8,879


8,157


8.9 %


3,814


3,653


4.4 %


5,065


4,504


12.5 %

Omaha, NE


872


3,356


3,058


9.7 %


1,433


1,328


7.9 %


1,923


1,730


11.2 %

Rochester, MN


1,129


5,648


5,003


12.9 %


2,228


2,096


6.3 %


3,420


2,907


17.6 %

St. Cloud, MN


832


3,351


3,049


9.9 %


1,691


1,499


12.8 %


1,660


1,550


7.1 %

Other Mountain West(1)


1,222


5,080


4,354


16.7 %


1,804


1,618


11.5 %


3,276


2,736


19.7 %

Same-Store Total


12,885


$      58,859


$           53,249


10.5 %


$       24,593


$       22,370


9.9 %


$      34,266


$        30,879


11.0 %





% of NOI
Contribution


Weighted Average Occupancy (2)


Average Monthly

Rental Rate (3)


Average Monthly
Revenue per Occupied Home (4)

Regions



Q1 2023


Q1 2022


Growth


Q1 2023


Q1 2022


% Change


Q1 2023


Q1 2022


% Change

Denver, CO


22.5 %


95.8 %


94.1 %


1.7 %


$         1,912


$         1,792


6.7 %


$        2,162


$          1,993


8.5 %

Minneapolis, MN


32.7 %


94.6 %


94.1 %


0.5 %


1,454


1,373


5.9 %


1,622


1,490


8.9 %

North Dakota


14.8 %


95.9 %


94.8 %


1.1 %


1,175


1,103


6.5 %


1,274


1,184


7.6 %

Omaha, NE


5.6 %


94.0 %


95.5 %


(1.5) %


1,234


1,095


12.7 %


1,364


1,224


11.4 %

Rochester, MN


10.0 %


94.8 %


92.9 %


1.9 %


1,664


1,507


10.4 %


1,759


1,590


10.6 %

St. Cloud, MN


4.8 %


90.1 %


92.3 %


(2.2) %


1,315


1,199


9.7 %


1,490


1,323


12.6 %

Other Mountain West(1)


9.6 %


95.1 %


94.0 %


1.1 %


1,319


1,154


14.3 %


1,457


1,263


15.4 %

Same-Store Total


100.0 %


94.8 %


94.1 %


0.7 %


$         1,450


$         1,345


7.8 %


$        1,606


$          1,465


9.6 %









(1)

Includes apartment communities in Billings, Montana and Rapid City, South Dakota.

(2)

Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rental rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account.  Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes. Centerspace believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy, and the calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs.

(3)

Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes.

(4)

Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

 

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS(1)

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)




Apartment
Homes
Included


Revenues


Expenses


NOI

Regions



Q1 2023


Q4 2022


% Change


Q1 2023


Q4 2022


% Change


Q1 2023


Q4 2022


% Change

Denver, CO


1,889


$       11,740


$           11,557


1.6 %


$         4,035


$         3,692


9.3 %


$         7,705


$          7,865


(2.0) %

Minneapolis, MN


4,519


20,805


20,689


0.6 %


9,588


9,891


(3.1) %


11,217


10,798


3.9 %

North Dakota


2,422


8,879


8,919


(0.4) %


3,814


3,790


0.6 %


5,065


5,129


(1.2) %

Omaha, NE


872


3,356


3,279


2.3 %


1,433


1,597


(10.3) %


1,923


1,682


14.3 %

Rochester, MN


1,129


5,648


5,593


1.0 %


2,228


2,365


(5.8) %


3,420


3,228


5.9 %

St. Cloud, MN


832


3,351


3,309


1.3 %


1,691


1,481


14.2 %


1,660


1,828


(9.2) %

Other Mountain West


1,222


5,080


5,119


(0.8) %


1,804


1,770


1.9 %


3,276


3,349


(2.2) %

Same-Store Total


12,885


$       58,859


$           58,465


0.7 %


$       24,593


$       24,586


— %


$       34,266


$        33,879


1.1 %




% of NOI
Contribution


Weighted Average Occupancy


Average Monthly

Rental Rate


Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home

Regions



Q1 2023


Q4 2022


Growth


Q1 2023


Q4 2022


% Change


Q1 2023


Q4 2022


% Change

Denver, CO


22.5 %


95.8 %


96.2 %


(0.4) %


$         1,912


$         1,902


0.5 %


$         2,162


$          2,120


2.0 %

Minneapolis, MN


32.7 %


94.6 %


94.7 %


(0.1) %


1,454


1,450


0.3 %


1,622


1,611


0.7 %

North Dakota


14.8 %


95.9 %


96.3 %


(0.4) %


1,175


1,168


0.6 %


1,274


1,275


(0.1) %

Omaha, NE


5.6 %


94.0 %


93.0 %


1.0 %


1,234


1,223


0.9 %


1,364


1,348


1.2 %

Rochester, MN


10.0 %


94.8 %


93.8 %


1.0 %


1,664


1,663


0.1 %


1,759


1,760


(0.1) %

St. Cloud, MN


4.8 %


90.1 %


90.1 %



1,315


1,313


0.2 %


1,490


1,471


1.3 %

Other Mountain West


9.6 %


95.1 %


95.8 %


(0.7) %


1,319


1,314


0.4 %


1,457


1,458


(0.1) %

Same-Store Total


100.0 %


94.8 %


94.9 %


(0.1) %


$         1,450


$         1,445


0.3 %


$         1,606


$          1,594


0.8 %



(1)

Refer to footnotes on page S-11.

 

CENTERSPACE

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY(1)




Three Months Ended



3/31/2023


12/31/2022


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022

Number of Apartment Homes at Period End











Same-Store


12,885


11,330


11,330


11,319


11,319

Non-Same-Store


612


3,735


3,734


3,519


3,519

All Communities


13,497


15,065


15,064


14,838


14,838












Average Monthly Rental Rate(2)











Same-Store


$      1,450


$      1,438


$      1,411


$      1,366


$      1,339

Non-Same-Store


1,890


1,352


1,286


1,245


1,218

All Communities


$      1,470


$      1,417


$      1,381


$      1,337


$      1,292












Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)











Same-Store


$      1,606


$      1,592


$      1,565


$      1,518


$      1,471

Non-Same-Store


2,066


1,471


1,417


1,329


1,271

All Communities


$      1,627


$      1,562


$      1,530


$      1,473


$      1,424












Weighted Average Occupancy(4)











Same-Store


94.8 %


94.9 %


94.5 %


94.8 %


93.9 %

Non-Same-Store


95.9 %


94.7 %


94.6 %


95.0 %


94.5 %

All Communities


94.9 %


94.9 %


94.5 %


94.8 %


94.0 %












Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent











Same-Store


43.9 %


43.1 %


42.5 %


40.3 %


41.0 %

Non-Same-Store


37.8 %


51.7 %


48.7 %


47.1 %


50.6 %

All Communities


43.5 %


45.1 %


43.9 %


41.8 %


43.0 %












Capital Expenditures











Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home – Same-Store


$        115


$        364


$        465


$        196


$        145









(1)

Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool.

(2)

Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.

(3)

Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

(4)

Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. The company believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy and the calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs.

 

CENTERSPACE

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

($ in thousands, except per home amounts)




Three Months Ended

Same Store Capital Expenditures


3/31/2023


3/31/2022

Total Same-Store Apartment Homes


12,885


12,885






Building - Exterior


$               —


$              534

Building - Interior



5

Mechanical, Electrical, & Plumbing


285


225

Furniture & Equipment


24


80

Landscaping & Grounds



84

Turnover replacements


779


734

Work in progress


397


(511)

  Capital Expenditures - Same-Store


$           1,485


$           1,151

  Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store


$              115


$               89






Value Add


$           2,537


$           3,684

Total Capital Spend - Same-Store


$           4,022


$           4,835

Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home - Same-Store


$              312


$              375








Three Months Ended

Capital Expenditures - All Properties


3/31/2023


3/31/2022

All Properties - Weighted Average Apartment Homes


14,542


14,839






Capital Expenditures


$           1,730


$           1,326

  Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home


$              119


$               89






Value Add


2,630


3,684

Acquisition Capital


4,673


1,199

Total Capital Spend


9,033


6,209

  Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home


$              621


$              418








Three Months Ended

Value Add Capital Expenditures


3/31/2023


3/31/2022

Interior - Units





 Same-Store


$           1,219


$           2,638

 Non-Same-Store



 Total Interior Units


$           1,219


$           2,638






Common Areas and Exteriors





 Same-Store


$           1,225


$           2,933

 Non-Same-Store


93


 Total Common Areas and Exteriors


$           1,318


$           2,933






Work in Progress





 Same-Store


$               93


$         (1,887)

 Non-Same-Store



 Total Work in Progress


$               93


$         (1,887)






Total Value-Add Capital Expenditures





 Same-Store


$           2,537


$           3,684

 Non-Same-Store


93


 Total Portfolio Value-Add


$           2,630


$           3,684

 

CENTERSPACE

2023 Financial Outlook

(in thousands, except per share and per home amounts)  


Centerspace revised its outlook for 2023 in the table below.



Three Months Ended


2023 Previous Outlook Range


2023 Revised Outlook Range


March 31, 2023


Low


High


Low


High


YTD Actual


Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount

Same-store growth










Revenue

$                     58,859


6.00 %


8.00 %


6.00 %


8.00 %

Controllable expenses

15,716


3.00 %


4.50 %


3.00 %


4.50 %

Non-controllable expenses

8,877


8.00 %


9.50 %


8.00 %


9.50 %

Total Expenses

$                     24,593


4.75 %


6.25 %


4.75 %


6.25 %

Same-store NOI(1)

$                     34,266


7.00 %


9.00 %


7.00 %


9.00 %











Components of NOI(1)










Same-store

$                     34,266


$      138,300


$      141,300


$      138,300


$      141,300

Non-same-store

2,329


8,900


9,100


8,900


9,100

Other

851


2,000


2,400


2,000


2,400

Dispositions

1,528


2,500


2,800


$         2,500


$         2,800

Total NOI(1)

$                     38,974


$      151,700


$      155,600


$      151,700


$      155,600











Other operating income and expenses










General and administrative and property management

(10,291)


(29,100)


(28,300)


(32,300)


(31,500)

Casualty losses

(252)


(1,500)


(1,300)


(1,500)


(1,300)

Non-real estate depreciation and amortization

(91)


(375)


(325)


(375)


(325)

Non-controlling interest

(19)


(110)


(100)


(110)


(100)

  Total other operating income and expenses

$                    (10,653)


$      (31,085)


$      (30,025)


$      (34,285)


$      (33,225)











Interest expense

$                    (10,319)


(37,100)


(36,700)


(37,400)


(36,900)

Interest and other income

$                            19


$            160


$            350


$            160


$            350

Dividends to preferred shareholders

$                      (1,607)


(6,400)


(6,400)


(6,400)


(6,400)

FFO applicable to common shares and Units - diluted(1)

$                     16,414


$        77,275


$        82,825


$        73,775


$        79,425











Non-core income and expenses










Non-cash casualty (gain)  loss

$                            13


$            500


$            300


$            500


$            300

Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market

138


900


1,000


900


1,000

Amortization of assumed debt

(116)





Pursuit costs

5


70


60


70


60

Severance and transition related costs

3,199




3,200


3,200

Other miscellaneous items

49


(310)


(350)


(310)


(350)

  Total non-core income and expenses

$                       3,288


$         1,160


$         1,010


$         4,360


$         4,210

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units - diluted(1)

$                     19,702


$        78,435


$        83,835


$        78,135


$        83,635











EPS - Diluted

$                         2.76


$           2.37


$           3.25


$           2.73


$           3.62

FFO per diluted share(1)

$                         0.89


$           4.21


$           4.50


$           4.03


$           4.33

Core FFO per diluted share(1)

$                         1.07


$           4.27


$           4.56


$           4.27


$           4.56

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

18,359


18,375


18,400


18,300


18,325











Additional Assumptions










Same-store capital expenditures (per home)

$                          115


$         1,100


1,150


$         1,100


1,150

Value-add expenditures

$                       2,630


$        24,500


$        27,500


$        24,500


$        27,500

Dispositions

$                   144,255


$      155,000


$      165,000


$      155,000


$      165,000



(1)

NOI, FFO, and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures.  For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data" above.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO

The following table presents reconciliations of Net income (loss) available to common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO, which are non-GAAP financial measures described in greater detail under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." They should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. The outlook and projections provided below are based on current expectations and are forward-looking.




Previous Outlook


Revised Outlook


Three Months Ended


12 Months Ended


12 Months Ended


March 31, 2023


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2023


Actual


Low


High


Low


High

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$                     41,964


$         51,339


$         67,707


$         57,839


$         74,307

Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

8,566


(7,795)


(7,885)


(7,795)


(7,885)

Depreciation and amortization

25,993


92,556


91,768


92,556


91,768

Less depreciation - non real estate

(91)


(375)


(325)


(375)


(325)

Less depreciation - partially owned entities

(19)


(110)


(100)


(110)


(100)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate

(60,159)


(58,980)


(68,980)


(68,980)


(78,980)

Dividends to preferred unitholders

160


640


640


640


640

FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$                     16,414


$         77,275


$         82,825


$         73,775


$         79,425











Adjustments to Core FFO:










Non-cash casualty (gain) loss

13


500


300


500


300

Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market

138


900


1,000


900


1,000

Amortization of assumed debt

(116)





Pursuit costs

5


70


60


70


60

Severance and transition related costs

3,199




3,200


3,200

Other miscellaneous items

49


(310)


(350)


(310)


(350)

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$                     19,702


$         78,435


$         83,835


$         78,135


$         83,635











Net income per share - diluted

$                         2.76


$             2.37


$             3.25


$             2.73


$             3.62

FFO per share - diluted

$                         0.89


$             4.21


$             4.50


$             4.03


$             4.33

Core FFO per share - diluted

$                         1.07


$             4.27


$             4.56


$             4.27


$             4.56

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing costs, property management expenses, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance. 




Previous Outlook


Revised Outlook


Three Months Ended


12 Months Ended


12 Months Ended


March 31, 2023


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2023


Actual


Low


High


Low


High

Operating income (loss)

$                     62,597


$         87,524


$       103,212


$         94,324


$       110,012

Adjustments:










General and administrative and property management expenses

10,291


29,100


28,300


32,300


31,500

Casualty loss

252


1,500


1,300


1,500


1,300

Depreciation and amortization

25,993


92,556


91,768


92,556


91,768

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments

(60,159)


(58,980)


(68,980)


(68,980)


(78,980)

Net operating income

$                     38,974


$       151,700


$       155,600


$       151,700


$       155,600

 

(PRNewsfoto/Centerspace)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerspace-reports-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-and-affirms-2023-core-ffo-guidance-301812324.html

SOURCE Centerspace


© PRNewswire 2023
