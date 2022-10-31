Centerspace : Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updates Financial Outlook - Form 8-K

Centerspace Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updates Financial Outlook

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, October 31, 2022 - Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Per Common Share 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) - diluted $ (0.14) $ (0.79) $ (1.11) $ 0.12 FFO - diluted $ 1.13 $ 0.60 $ 3.16 $ 2.44 Core FFO - diluted $ 1.15 $ 0.98 $ 3.25 $ 2.91

Year-Over-Year

Comparison Sequential

Comparison YTD Comparison Same-Store Results Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 Q3 2022 vs. Q2 2022 2022 vs. 2021 Revenues 11.1% 2.8% 10.4% Expenses 10.6% 3.5% 10.7% NOI 11.4% 2.4% 10.3%

Three months ended Same-Store Results September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Weighted Average Occupancy 94.5% 94.8% 94.3%

(1)NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store results are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below.

Highlights

•Net Loss was $0.14 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022, compared to Net loss of $0.79 per diluted share for the same period of 2021;

•Core FFO per diluted share increased 17.3% to $1.15 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $0.98 for the three months ended September 30, 2021;

•Same-store revenues increased by 11.1% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021, driving an 11.4% increase in NOI compared to the same period of the prior year; and

•Revised 2022 financial outlook, our guidance range for net loss per share is $0.50 to $0.41 per diluted share. Our same-store NOI guidance for 2022 is 9.75% to 10.75%. Although we increased the mid-point of our revenue guidance for the same-store portfolio, persistent cost pressures were higher than we previously anticipated. We also experienced a higher than usual volume of noncontrollable unreimbursable losses across the portfolio, prompting us to increase our expense growth projections for both the same-store and non-same-store properties, thereby lowering our total NOI projections. As a result, our Core FFO guidance range is now $4.42 to $4.50 per diluted share. In addition to the impact of NOI, the acquisition of Lyra Apartments at the end of the third quarter of 2022 is expected to result in a reduction of $0.02 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 relative to prior projections. Despite the near term dilution, we believe the acquisition of Lyra Apartments improves our overall portfolio and earnings quality, as well as continues our growth in Denver. For additional information, see S-17 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 included at the end of this release.

Acquisitions

On September 30, 2022, we acquired Lyra Apartments, a 215 home apartment community located in Centennial, Colorado for $95.0 million.

Subsequent Events

Through October 31, 2022, Centerspace repurchased 426,773 common shares for total consideration of $28.7 million and an average of $67.25 per share.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the third quarter, Centerspace had $99.5 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $84.5 million available under the lines of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $15.0 million.

Revised 2022 Financial Outlook

Centerspace revised its 2022 financial outlook. For additional information, see S-17 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The table below reflects the revised outlook.

Previous Outlook for 2022 Updated Outlook for 2022 Low High Low High Net income (loss) per Share - diluted $ (0.31) $ (0.14) $ (0.50) $ (0.41) Same-Store Revenue 9.00 % 10.50 % 9.75 % 10.25 % Same-Store Expenses 7.50 % 8.50 % 9.50 % 10.00 % Same-Store NOI 10.00 % 12.00 % 9.75 % 10.75 % FFO per Share - diluted $ 4.32 $ 4.49 $ 4.30 $ 4.39 Core FFO per Share - diluted $ 4.45 $ 4.61 $ 4.42 $ 4.50

Upcoming Events

Centerspace is scheduled to participate in the upcoming National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") REITWorld 2022 Annual Conference which will be held in San Francisco, California November 15-16.

Centerspace is scheduled to participate in Jefferies 2022 Real Estate Conference which will be held in Miami, Florida December 14-15.

Earnings Call

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2022, Centerspace owned interests in 84 apartment communities consisting of 15,064 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of

the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Centerspace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)

3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 High closing price $ 89.71 $ 103.17 $ 108.27 $ 111.26 $ 105.42 Low closing price $ 65.85 $ 76.65 $ 89.01 $ 96.58 $ 78.42 Average closing price $ 79.40 $ 87.61 $ 97.15 $ 103.29 $ 94.10 Closing price at end of quarter $ 67.32 $ 81.55 $ 98.12 $ 110.90 $ 94.50 Common share distributions - annualized $ 2.92 $ 2.92 $ 2.92 $ 2.88 $ 2.88 Closing dividend yield - annualized 4.3 % 3.6 % 3.0 % 2.6 % 3.1 % Closing common shares outstanding (thousands) 15,376 15,373 15,365 15,016 14,281 Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands) 980 995 997 832 845 Closing Series E preferred units outstanding, as converted (thousands) 2,186 2,186 2,186 2,186 2,186 Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands) $ 1,248,247 $ 1,513,079 $ 1,819,930 $ 1,999,971 $ 1,635,984





S-1









CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 REVENUE $ 65,438 $ 63,116 $ 60,314 $ 57,988 $ 50,413 $ 188,868 $ 143,717 EXPENSES Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes 20,290 19,011 19,014 16,852 14,434 58,315 40,901 Real estate taxes 7,039 7,205 6,859 6,654 5,916 21,103 17,450 Property management expense 2,563 2,721 2,253 2,697 2,203 7,537 6,055 Casualty (gain) loss 276 382 598 280 (10) 1,256 64 Depreciation and amortization 23,720 24,768 31,001 30,418 22,447 79,489 61,747 General and administrative expenses 4,519 5,221 4,500 4,231 4,279 14,240 11,982 TOTAL EXPENSES $ 58,407 $ 59,308 $ 64,225 $ 61,132 $ 49,269 $ 181,940 $ 138,199 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments - 27 - 678 - 27 26,840 Operating income (loss) 7,031 3,835 (3,911) (2,466) 1,144 6,955 32,358 Interest expense (7,871) (7,561) (7,715) (7,456) (7,302) (23,147) (21,622) Interest and other income (loss) 70 (17) 1,063 1,117 (5,082) 1,116 (4,032) Net income (loss) $ (770) $ (3,743) $ (10,563) $ (8,805) $ (11,240) $ (15,076) $ 6,704 Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders (160) (160) (160) (160) (160) (480) (480) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units 439 950 2,157 1,793 1,930 3,546 1,013 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - consolidated real estate entities (32) (38) (23) (36) (22) (93) (58) Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests (523) (2,991) (8,589) (7,208) (9,492) (12,103) 7,179 Dividends to preferred shareholders (1,607) (1,607) (1,607) (1,607) (1,607) (4,821) (4,821) NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (2,130) $ (4,598) $ (10,196) $ (8,815) $ (11,099) $ (16,924) $ 2,358 Per Share Data - Basic Net income (loss) per common share - basic $ (0.14) $ (0.30) $ (0.68) $ (0.61) $ (0.79) $ (1.11) $ 0.17 Per Share Data - Diluted Net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ (0.14) $ (0.30) $ (0.68) $ (0.61) $ (0.79) $ (1.11) $ 0.12

CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands)

9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 ASSETS Real estate investments Property owned $ 2,513,470 $ 2,401,427 $ 2,390,952 $ 2,271,170 $ 2,203,606 Less accumulated depreciation (511,000) (487,834) (465,752) (443,592) (426,926) 2,002,470 1,913,593 1,925,200 1,827,578 1,776,680 Mortgage loans receivable - - - 43,276 42,160 Total real estate investments 2,002,470 1,913,593 1,925,200 1,870,854 1,818,840 Cash and cash equivalents 14,957 13,156 13,313 31,267 20,816 Restricted cash 1,417 1,914 2,409 7,358 2,376 Other assets 19,742 18,950 24,651 30,582 34,919 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,038,586 $ 1,947,613 $ 1,965,573 $ 1,940,061 $ 1,876,951 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 58,322 $ 48,077 $ 50,360 $ 62,403 $ 58,092 Revolving lines of credit 171,500 73,000 46,000 76,000 57,000 Notes payable, net of loan costs 299,388 299,374 299,359 299,344 299,454 Mortgages payable, net of loan costs 496,530 497,917 521,536 480,703 489,140 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 1,025,740 $ 918,368 $ 917,255 $ 918,450 $ 903,686 SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS $ 16,560 $ 18,627 $ 22,412 $ 25,331 $ 21,585 EQUITY Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest 93,530 93,530 93,530 93,530 93,530 Common Shares of Beneficial Interest 1,209,732 1,207,849 1,203,685 1,157,255 1,092,130 Accumulated distributions in excess of net income (524,905) (511,552) (495,732) (474,318) (454,691) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,158) (2,362) (2,550) (4,435) (5,784) Total shareholders' equity $ 776,199 $ 787,465 $ 798,933 $ 772,032 $ 725,185 Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units 219,466 222,528 226,302 223,600 225,850 Noncontrolling interests - consolidated real estate entities 621 625 671 648 645 TOTAL EQUITY $ 996,286 $ 1,010,618 $ 1,025,906 $ 996,280 $ 951,680 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY $ 2,038,586 $ 1,947,613 $ 1,965,573 $ 1,940,061 $ 1,876,951

CENTERSPACE

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP financial measures exactly as Centerspace does.

The company provides certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for substantially all of the periods being compared, and, in the case of newly-constructed properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, Centerspace determines the composition of its same-store pool for that year as well as adjusts the previous year, which allows us to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net income. The company believes that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of its communities are performing year-over-year. Centerspace uses this measure to assess whether or not the company has been successful in increasing NOI, renewing the leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), net income (loss) available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.

(in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended Sequential Year-Over-Year 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Operating income (loss) $ 7,031 $ 3,835 $ 1,144 $ 3,196 83.3 % $ 5,887 514.6 % Adjustments: Property management expenses 2,563 2,721 2,203 (158) (5.8) % 360 16.3 % Casualty (gain) loss 276 382 (10) (106) (27.7) % 286 * Depreciation and amortization 23,720 24,768 22,447 (1,048) (4.2) % 1,273 5.7 % General and administrative expenses 4,519 5,221 4,279 (702) (13.4) % 240 5.6 % (Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments - (27) - 27 (100.0) % - - Net operating income $ 38,109 $ 36,900 $ 30,063 $ 1,209 3.3 % $ 8,046 26.8 % Revenue Same-store $ 50,253 $ 48,867 $ 45,252 $ 1,386 2.8 % $ 5,001 11.1 % Non-same-store 14,151 13,334 3,836 817 6.1 % 10,315 268.9 % Other properties 1,034 915 848 119 13.0 % 186 21.9 % Dispositions - - 477 - - (477) (100.0) % Total 65,438 63,116 50,413 2,322 3.7 % 15,025 29.8 % Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes Same-store 20,389 19,700 18,434 689 3.5 % 1,955 10.6 % Non-same-store 6,620 6,286 1,632 334 5.3 % 4,988 305.6 % Other properties 317 230 287 87 37.8 % 30 10.5 % Dispositions 3 - (3) 3 N/A 6 * Total 27,329 26,216 20,350 1,113 4.2 % 6,979 34.3 % Net operating income Same-store 29,864 29,167 26,818 697 2.4 % 3,046 11.4 % Non-same-store 7,531 7,048 2,204 483 6.9 % 5,327 241.7 % Other properties 717 685 561 32 4.7 % 156 27.8 % Dispositions (3) - 480 (3) - (483) (100.6) % Total $ 38,109 $ 36,900 $ 30,063 $ 1,209 3.3 % $ 8,046 26.8 %

* Not a meaningful percentage

(in thousands, except percentages) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Operating income (loss) $ 6,955 $ 32,358 $ (25,403) (78.5) % Adjustments: Property management expenses 7,537 6,055 1,482 24.5 % Casualty (gain) loss 1,256 64 1,192 * Depreciation and amortization 79,489 61,747 17,742 28.7 % General and administrative expenses 14,240 11,982 2,258 18.8 % (Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments (27) (26,840) 26,813 (99.9) % Net operating income $ 109,450 $ 85,366 $ 24,084 28.2 % Revenue Same-store $ 146,010 $ 132,208 $ 13,802 10.4 % Non-same-store 39,992 6,079 33,913 557.9 % Other properties 2,866 2,180 686 31.5 % Dispositions - 3,250 (3,250) (100.0) % Total 188,868 143,717 45,151 31.4 % Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes Same-store 59,305 53,574 5,731 10.7 % Non-same-store 19,234 2,333 16,901 724.4 % Other properties 876 808 68 8.4 % Dispositions 3 1,636 (1,633) (99.8) % Total 79,418 58,351 21,067 36.1 % Net operating income Same-store 86,705 78,634 8,071 10.3 % Non-same-store 20,758 3,746 17,012 454.1 % Other properties 1,990 1,372 618 45.0 % Dispositions (3) 1,614 (1,617) (100.2) % Total $ 109,450 $ 85,366 $ 24,084 28.2 %

* Not a meaningful percentage





Reconciliation of Same-Store Controllable Expenses to Total Property Operating Expenses, Including Real Estate Taxes

Same-store controllable expenses exclude real estate taxes and insurance, in order to provide a measure of expenses that are within management's control, and is used for the purposes of budgeting, business planning, and performance evaluation. This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to total expenses or total property operating expenses.

(in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Controllable expenses On-site compensation(1) $ 4,985 $ 4,820 $ 165 3.4 % $ 14,963 $ 14,021 $ 942 6.7 % Repairs and maintenance 3,887 2,692 1,195 44.4 % 9,514 7,421 2,093 28.2 % Utilities 3,408 3,135 273 8.7 % 10,443 8,813 1,630 18.5 % Administrative and marketing 1,174 1,052 122 11.6 % 3,280 2,908 372 12.8 % Total $ 13,454 $ 11,699 $ 1,755 15.0 % $ 38,200 $ 33,163 $ 5,037 15.2 % Non-controllable expenses Real estate taxes $ 5,310 $ 5,301 $ 9 0.2 % $ 16,073 $ 16,042 $ 31 0.2 % Insurance 1,625 1,434 191 13.3 % 5,032 4,369 663 15.2 % Total $ 6,935 $ 6,735 $ 200 3.0 % $ 21,105 $ 20,411 $ 694 3.4 % Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - non-same-store $ 6,620 $ 1,632 $ 4,988 305.6 % $ 19,234 $ 2,333 $ 16,901 724.4 % Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - other properties 317 287 30 10.5 % 876 808 68 8.4 % Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - dispositions 3 (3) 6 (200.0) % 3 1,636 (1,633) (99.8) % Total property operating expenses, including real estate taxes $ 27,329 $ 20,350 $ 6,979 34.3 % $ 79,418 $ 58,351 $ 21,067 36.1 %

(1)On-site compensation for administration, leasing, and maintenance personnel.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

Centerspace believes that FFO, which is a non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding its operating performance, primarily because its calculation does not assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, as implied by the historical cost convention of GAAP and the recording of depreciation.

Centerspace uses the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

•depreciation and amortization related to real estate;

•gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets; and

•impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets and impairment write-downs helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of the company's investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.

Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, Centerspace has made certain interpretations in applying this definition. The company believes that all such interpretations not specifically identified in the Nareit definition are consistent with this definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to its main business.

While FFO is widely used by Centerspace as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO

presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash flow needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") is FFO as adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of core business operations, the company believes that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income, or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered an additional supplemental measure. Core FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the company's cash needs, including its ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized financial measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Funds From Operations Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (2,130) $ (4,598) $ (10,196) $ (8,815) $ (11,099) $ (16,924) $ 2,358 Adjustments: Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units (439) (950) (2,157) (1,793) (1,930) (3,546) (1,013) Depreciation and amortization 23,720 24,768 31,001 30,418 22,447 79,489 61,747 Less depreciation - non real estate (94) (101) (101) (101) (80) (296) (265) Less depreciation - partially owned entities (18) (7) (21) (21) (24) (46) (72) (Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments - (27) - (678) - (27) (26,840) FFO applicable to common shares and Units $ 21,039 $ 19,085 $ 18,526 $ 19,010 $ 9,314 $ 58,650 $ 35,915 Adjustments to Core FFO: Non-cash casualty (gain) loss 46 163 25 - - 234 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - 5 - 2 530 5 533 Technology implementation costs(1) 234 447 103 535 625 784 1,485 Commercial lease termination proceeds - - - - (450) - (450) Acquisition related costs - - - 90 140 - 140 Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market 204 205 (613) (411) 5,353 (204) 5,353 Amortization of assumed debt (116) (116) (115) (26) (27) (347) (27) Pursuit costs 38 1,127 - - - 1,165 - Other miscellaneous items 17 100 (4) (61) (3) 113 (3) Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units $ 21,462 $ 21,016 $ 17,922 $ 19,139 $ 15,482 $ 60,400 $ 42,946 Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units $ 21,039 $ 19,085 $ 18,526 $ 19,010 $ 9,314 $ 58,650 $ 35,915 Dividends to preferred unitholders 160 160 160 160 160 480 480 Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted $ 21,199 $ 19,245 $ 18,686 $ 19,170 $ 9,474 $ 59,130 $ 36,395 Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units $ 21,462 $ 21,016 $ 17,922 $ 19,139 $ 15,482 $ 60,400 $ 42,946 Dividends to preferred unitholders 160 160 160 160 160 480 480 Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted $ 21,622 $ 21,176 $ 18,082 $ 19,299 $ 15,642 $ 60,880 $ 43,426 Per Share Data Net income (loss) per share and Unit - diluted $ (0.14) $ (0.30) $ (0.68) $ (0.61) $ (0.81) $ (1.11) $ 0.12 FFO per share and Unit - diluted $ 1.13 $ 1.02 $ 1.01 $ 1.07 $ 0.60 $ 3.16 $ 2.44 Core FFO per share and Unit - diluted $ 1.15 $ 1.12 $ 0.98 $ 1.08 $ 0.98 $ 3.25 $ 2.91 Weighted average shares - basic 15,373 15,369 15,097 14,541 14,065 15,280 13,501 Effect of redeemable operating partnership units 984 995 965 838 865 980 917 Effect of Series D preferred units 228 228 228 228 228 228 228 Effect of Series E preferred units 2,186 2,186 2,186 2,186 705 2,186 239 Effect of dilutive restricted stock units and stock options 30 48 66 75 59 48 32 Weighted average shares and Units - diluted 18,801 18,826 18,542 17,868 15,922 18,722 14,917

(1)Costs are related to a two-year implementation.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Controlling Interests to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain/loss from involuntary conversion; and other non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. The company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, the cost of debt, or non-operating gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) available to controlling interests $ (523) $ (2,991) $ (8,589) $ (7,208) $ (9,492) $ (12,103) $ 7,179 Adjustments: Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders 160 160 160 160 160 480 480 Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units (439) (950) (2,157) (1,793) (1,930) (3,546) (1,013) Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units $ (802) $ (3,781) $ (10,586) $ (8,841) $ (11,262) $ (15,169) $ 6,646 Adjustments: Interest expense 7,856 7,547 7,700 7,440 7,287 23,103 21,578 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 5 - 2 530 5 533 Depreciation and amortization related to real estate investments 23,699 24,759 30,980 30,397 22,423 79,438 61,676 Non-cash casualty (gain) loss 46 163 25 - - 234 - Interest income (82) (74) (464) (644) (769) (620) (1,759) (Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments - (27) - (678) - (27) (26,840) Technology implementation costs 234 447 103 534 625 784 1,486 Commercial lease termination proceeds - - - - (450) - (450) Acquisition related costs - - - 90 140 - 140 Interest rate swap termination and mark-to-market - 18 (582) (359) 5,361 (564) 5,361 Pursuit costs 38 1,127 - - - 1,165 - Other miscellaneous items 17 100 (4) (61) (3) 113 (3) Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,006 $ 30,284 $ 27,172 $ 27,880 $ 23,882 $ 88,462 $ 68,368





CENTERSPACE

DEBT ANALYSIS

(in thousands)

Debt Maturity Schedule

Annual Expirations

Future Maturities of Debt Secured Fixed

Debt Unsecured Fixed

Debt Unsecured Variable Debt Total

Debt % of

Total Debt Weighted Average Interest Rate(1) 2022 (remainder) $ - $ - $ - $ - - - 2023 41,722 - - 41,722 4.3 % 4.02 % 2024 - - - - - - 2025 31,490 - 171,500 202,990 20.9 % 4.06 % 2026 52,395 - - 52,395 5.4 % 3.73 % Thereafter 374,199 300,000 - 674,199 69.4 % 3.21 % Total debt $ 499,806 $ 300,000 $ 171,500 $ 971,306 100.0 % 3.45 %

(1)Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year.





9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Debt Balances Outstanding Secured fixed rate - other mortgages $ 300,956 $ 302,360 $ 326,113 $ 284,934 $ 293,547 Secured fixed rate - Fannie Mae credit facility 198,850 198,850 198,850 198,850 198,850 Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(1) - - - 75,000 57,000 Unsecured variable rate line of credit 171,500 73,000 46,000 1,000 - Unsecured senior notes 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 300,000 Debt total $ 971,306 $ 874,210 $ 870,963 $ 859,784 $ 849,397 Other mortgages rate 3.85 % 3.85 % 3.85 % 3.81 % 3.83 % Fannie Mae Credit Facility rate 2.78 % 2.78 % 2.78 % 2.78 % 2.78 % Lines of credit rate (rate with swap)(1) 4.13 % 3.04 % 2.56 % 4.22 % 2.79 % Senior notes rate 3.12 % 3.12 % 3.12 % 3.12 % 3.12 % Total debt 3.45 % 3.27 % 3.29 % 3.26 % 3.23 %

(1)The current rate on our line of credit is LIBOR plus 150 basis points. The LIBOR exposure on the line of credit was hedged using an interest rate swap with a notional of $75.0 million and a fixed rate of 2.81% which was terminated in February 2022.





CENTERSPACE

CAPITAL ANALYSIS

(in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)

Three Months Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Equity Capitalization Common shares outstanding 15,376 15,373 15,365 15,016 14,281 Operating partnership units outstanding 980 995 997 832 845 Series E preferred units (as converted) 2,186 2,186 2,186 2,186 2,186 Total common shares and units outstanding 18,542 18,554 18,548 18,034 17,312 Market price per common share (closing price at end of period) $ 67.32 $ 81.55 $ 98.12 $ 110.90 $ 94.50 Equity capitalization-common shares and units $ 1,248,247 $ 1,513,079 $ 1,819,930 $ 1,999,971 $ 1,635,984 Recorded book value of preferred shares $ 93,530 $ 93,530 $ 93,530 $ 93,530 $ 93,530 Total equity capitalization $ 1,341,777 $ 1,606,609 $ 1,913,460 $ 2,093,501 $ 1,729,514 Series D Preferred Units $ 16,560 $ 18,627 $ 22,412 $ 25,331 $ 21,585 Debt Capitalization Total debt $ 971,306 $ 874,210 $ 870,963 $ 859,784 $ 849,397 Total capitalization $ 2,329,643 $ 2,499,446 $ 2,806,835 $ 2,978,616 $ 2,600,496 Total debt to total capitalization(1) 41.7 % 35.0 % 31.0 % 28.9 % 32.7 %

(1)Total debt to total market capitalization is total debt from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet, market value of common shares, operating partnership units, and the as converted Series E preferred units, and book value of Series C preferred shares and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Debt service coverage ratio(1) 3.35 x 3.39 x 2.93 x 3.17 x 2.75 x 3.22 x 2.63 x Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred distributions and principal amortization 2.81 x 2.83 x 2.50 x 2.68 x 2.32 x 2.70 x 2.22 x Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(2) 7.71 x 7.11 x 7.89 x 7.43 x 8.67 x 8.11 x 9.09 x Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted EBITDA(2) 8.60 x 8.03 x 8.96 x 8.50 x 9.88 x 9.04 x 10.35 x Distribution Data Common shares and Units outstanding at record date 16,354 16,367 16,363 15,848 15,126 16,354 15,126 Total common distribution declared $ 11,939 $ 11,948 $ 11,944 $ 11,411 $ 10,890 $ 35,831 $ 31,257 Common distribution per share and Unit $ 0.73 $ 0.73 $ 0.73 $ 0.72 $ 0.72 $ 2.19 $ 2.12 Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis)(3) 63.5 % 65.2 % 74.5 % 66.7 % 73.5 % 67.4 % 72.9 %

(1)Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

(2)Net debt is the total outstanding debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). Adjusted EBITDA is annualized for periods less than one year. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

(3)Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per diluted share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Core FFO definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE THIRD QUARTER COMPARISONS

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment Homes Included Revenues Expenses NOI Regions Q3 2022 Q3 2021 % Change Q3 2022 Q3 2021 % Change Q3 2022 Q3 2021 % Change Denver, CO 1,457 $ 8,922 $ 8,012 11.4 % $ 3,121 $ 2,764 12.9 % $ 5,801 $ 5,248 10.5 % Minneapolis, MN 2,538 13,057 12,132 7.6 % 5,768 4,991 15.6 % 7,289 7,141 2.1 % North Dakota 2,422 8,784 8,183 7.3 % 3,457 3,378 2.3 % 5,327 4,805 10.9 % Omaha, NE 1,370 4,703 4,166 12.9 % 2,084 1,933 7.8 % 2,619 2,233 17.3 % Rochester, MN 1,129 5,451 4,874 11.8 % 2,039 1,924 6.0 % 3,412 2,950 15.7 % St. Cloud, MN 1,192 4,370 3,683 18.7 % 2,154 1,750 23.1 % 2,216 1,933 14.6 % Other Mountain West 1,222 4,966 4,202 18.2 % 1,766 1,694 4.3 % 3,200 2,508 27.6 % Same-Store Total 11,330 $ 50,253 $ 45,252 11.1 % $ 20,389 $ 18,434 10.6 % $ 29,864 $ 26,818 11.4 %





% of NOI Contribution Weighted Average Occupancy (1) Average Monthly

Rental Rate (2) Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home (3) Regions Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Growth Q3 2022 Q3 2021 % Change Q3 2022 Q3 2021 % Change Denver, CO 19.5 % 96.4 % 94.6 % 1.8 % $ 1,902 $ 1,746 8.9 % $ 2,118 $ 1,937 9.3 % Minneapolis, MN 24.4 % 94.2 % 94.6 % (0.4) % 1,623 1,564 3.8 % 1,821 1,684 8.1 % North Dakota 17.8 % 96.2 % 94.2 % 2.0 % 1,148 1,107 3.7 % 1,257 1,195 5.2 % Omaha, NE 8.8 % 94.7 % 94.6 % 0.1 % 1,083 962 12.6 % 1,208 1,072 12.7 % Rochester, MN 11.4 % 93.5 % 93.2 % 0.3 % 1,619 1,453 11.4 % 1,721 1,545 11.4 % St. Cloud, MN 7.4 % 88.1 % 91.5 % (3.4) % 1,206 1,063 13.5 % 1,387 1,125 23.3 % Other Mountain West 10.7 % 95.7 % 96.6 % (0.9) % 1,279 1,081 18.3 % 1,415 1,186 19.3 % Same-Store Total 100.0 % 94.5 % 94.3 % 0.2 % $ 1,411 $ 1,301 8.5 % $ 1,565 $ 1,412 10.8 %

(1)Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.

(2)Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes.

(3)Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment Homes Included Revenues Expenses NOI Regions Q3 2022 Q2 2022 % Change Q3 2022 Q2 2022 % Change Q3 2022 Q2 2022 % Change Denver, CO 1,457 $ 8,922 $ 8,667 2.9 % $ 3,121 $ 2,816 10.8 % $ 5,801 $ 5,851 (0.9) % Minneapolis, MN 2,538 13,057 12,911 1.1 % 5,768 5,480 5.3 % 7,289 7,431 (1.9) % North Dakota 2,422 8,784 8,482 3.6 % 3,457 3,523 (1.9) % 5,327 4,959 7.4 % Omaha, NE 1,370 4,703 4,501 4.5 % 2,084 1,931 7.9 % 2,619 2,570 1.9 % Rochester, MN 1,129 5,451 5,235 4.1 % 2,039 2,138 (4.6) % 3,412 3,097 10.2 % St. Cloud, MN 1,192 4,370 4,353 0.4 % 2,154 1,992 8.1 % 2,216 2,361 (6.1) % Other Mountain West 1,222 4,966 4,718 5.3 % 1,766 1,820 (3.0) % 3,200 2,898 10.4 % Same-Store Total 11,330 $ 50,253 $ 48,867 2.8 % $ 20,389 $ 19,700 3.5 % $ 29,864 $ 29,167 2.4 %





% of NOI Contribution Weighted Average Occupancy Average Monthly

Rental Rate Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home Regions Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Growth Q3 2022 Q2 2022 % Change Q3 2022 Q2 2022 % Change Denver, CO 19.5 % 96.4 % 94.0 % 2.4 % $ 1,902 $ 1,856 2.5 % $ 2,118 $ 2,109 0.4 % Minneapolis, MN 24.4 % 94.2 % 94.2 % - 1,623 1,600 1.4 % 1,821 1,799 1.2 % North Dakota 17.8 % 96.2 % 95.6 % 0.6 % 1,148 1,118 2.7 % 1,257 1,221 2.9 % Omaha, NE 8.8 % 94.7 % 97.1 % (2.4) % 1,083 1,028 5.4 % 1,208 1,128 7.1 % Rochester, MN 11.4 % 93.5 % 95.2 % (1.7) % 1,619 1,536 5.4 % 1,721 1,624 6.0 % St. Cloud, MN 7.4 % 88.1 % 91.5 % (3.4) % 1,206 1,150 4.9 % 1,387 1,330 4.3 % Other Mountain West 10.7 % 95.7 % 96.5 % (0.8) % 1,279 1,207 6.0 % 1,415 1,333 6.2 % Same-Store Total 100.0 % 94.5 % 94.8 % (0.3) % $ 1,411 $ 1,365 3.4 % $ 1,565 $ 1,517 3.2 %





CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARISONS

For the Nine Months Ended

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment Homes Included Revenues Expenses NOI Regions 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Denver, CO 1,457 $ 26,047 $ 23,549 10.6 % $ 8,404 $ 7,838 7.2 % $ 17,643 $ 15,711 12.3 % Minneapolis, MN 2,538 38,359 34,928 9.8 % 16,647 14,935 11.5 % 21,712 19,993 8.6 % North Dakota 2,422 25,423 24,209 5.0 % 10,633 9,848 8.0 % 14,790 14,361 3.0 % Omaha, NE 1,370 13,567 12,229 10.9 % 5,913 5,580 6.0 % 7,654 6,649 15.1 % Rochester, MN 1,129 15,689 14,227 10.3 % 6,274 5,847 7.3 % 9,415 8,380 12.4 % St. Cloud, MN 1,192 12,888 10,972 17.5 % 6,230 4,967 25.4 % 6,658 6,005 10.9 % Other Mountain West 1,222 14,037 12,094 16.1 % 5,204 4,559 14.1 % 8,833 7,535 17.2 % Same-Store Total 11,330 $ 146,010 $ 132,208 10.4 % $ 59,305 $ 53,574 10.7 % $ 86,705 $ 78,634 10.3 %





% of NOI Contribution Weighted Average Occupancy Average Monthly

Rental Rate Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home Regions 2022 2021 Growth 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Denver, CO 20.3 % 94.9 % 94.2 % 0.7 % $ 1,859 $ 1,707 8.9 % $ 2,092 $ 1,906 9.8 % Minneapolis, MN 25.0 % 93.9 % 93.9 % - 1,602 1,528 4.8 % 1,788 1,628 9.8 % North Dakota 17.1 % 95.5 % 95.4 % 0.1 % 1,123 1,082 3.8 % 1,221 1,164 4.9 % Omaha, NE 8.8 % 95.6 % 95.0 % 0.6 % 1,037 934 11.0 % 1,151 1,044 10.2 % Rochester, MN 10.9 % 93.9 % 94.4 % (0.5) % 1,554 1,404 10.7 % 1,645 1,484 10.8 % St. Cloud, MN 7.7 % 90.8 % 92.9 % (2.1) % 1,159 1,013 14.4 % 1,323 1,101 20.2 % Other Mountain West 10.2 % 95.4 % 97.5 % (2.1) % 1,213 1,027 18.1 % 1,337 1,128 18.5 % Same-Store Total 100.0 % 94.4 % 94.6 % (0.2) % $ 1,371 $ 1,263 8.6 % $ 1,517 $ 1,370 10.7 %

CENTERSPACE

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY(1)

Three Months Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Number of Apartment Homes at Period End Same-Store 11,330 11,319 11,319 10,672 10,676 Non-Same-Store 3,734 3,519 3,519 3,769 3,599 All Communities 15,064 14,838 14,838 14,441 14,275 Average Monthly Rental Rate(2) Same-Store $ 1,411 $ 1,366 $ 1,339 $ 1,314 $ 1,279 Non-Same-Store 1,286 1,245 1,218 1,225 1,506 All Communities $ 1,381 $ 1,337 $ 1,292 $ 1,291 $ 1,293 Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3) Same-Store $ 1,565 $ 1,518 $ 1,471 $ 1,463 $ 1,392 Non-Same-Store 1,417 1,329 1,271 1,306 1,606 All Communities $ 1,530 $ 1,473 $ 1,424 $ 1,423 $ 1,397 Weighted Average Occupancy(4) Same-Store 94.5 % 94.8 % 93.9 % 93.4 % 94.3 % Non-Same-Store 94.6 % 95.0 % 94.5 % 94.7 % 95.1 % All Communities 94.5 % 94.8 % 94.0 % 93.7 % 94.4 % Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent Same-Store 42.5 % 40.3 % 41.0 % 39.5 % 41.8 % Non-Same-Store 48.7 % 47.1 % 50.6 % 44.1 % 39.9 % All Communities 43.9 % 41.8 % 43.0 % 40.6 % 41.6 % Capital Expenditures Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store $ 465 $ 196 $ 145 $ 369 $ 255

(1)Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool.

(2)Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.

(3)Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

(4)Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. The company believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy and the calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs.

CENTERSPACE

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

($ in thousands, except per home amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Same Store Capital Expenditures 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Total Same-Store Apartment Homes 11,330 11,330 11,330 11,330 Building - Exterior $ 1,443 $ 1,251 $ 2,042 $ 2,151 Building - Interior 214 205 250 348 Mechanical, Electrical, & Plumbing 1,178 155 2,038 572 Furniture & Equipment 120 (4) 312 103 Landscaping & Grounds 765 211 989 365 Turnover 1,544 991 3,490 2,377 Capital Expenditures - Same-Store $ 5,264 $ 2,809 $ 9,121 $ 5,916 Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store $ 465 $ 248 $ 805 $ 522 Value Add $ 10,536 $ 6,837 $ 22,336 $ 14,017 Total Capital Spend - Same-Store $ 15,800 $ 9,646 $ 31,457 $ 19,933 Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home - Same-Store $ 1,395 $ 851 $ 2,776 $ 1,759 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Capital Expenditures - All Properties 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 All Properties - Weighted Average Apartment Homes 14,981 12,472 14,882 11,874 Capital Expenditures $ 6,835 $ 2,826 $ 11,175 $ 6,174 Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home $ 456 $ 227 $ 751 $ 520 Value Add 10,752 6,837 22,610 14,024 Acquisition Capital 2,740 265 5,727 1,225 Total Capital Spend 20,327 9,928 39,512 21,423 Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home $ 1,357 $ 796 $ 2,655 $ 1,804 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Value Add Capital Expenditures 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Interior - Units Same-Store $ 7,564 $ 4,574 $ 14,520 $ 9,380 Non-Same-Store 80 - 79 1 Total Interior Units $ 7,644 $ 4,574 $ 14,599 $ 9,381 Common Areas and Exteriors Same-Store $ 2,972 $ 2,263 $ 7,816 $ 4,637 Non-Same-Store 136 - 195 6 Total Common Areas and Exteriors $ 3,108 $ 2,263 $ 8,011 $ 4,643 Total Value-Add Capital Expenditures Same-Store $ 10,536 $ 6,837 $ 22,336 $ 14,017 Non-Same-Store 216 - 274 7 Total Portfolio Value-Add $ 10,752 $ 6,837 $ 22,610 $ 14,024





CENTERSPACE

2022 Financial Outlook

(in thousands, except per share and per home amounts)

Centerspace revised its outlook for 2022 in the table below.

Nine Months Ended 2022 Previous Outlook Range 2022 Revised Outlook Range September 30, 2022 Low High Low High YTD Actual Amount Amount Amount Amount Same-store growth Revenue $ 146,010 9.00 % 10.50 % 9.75 % 10.25 % Controllable expenses 38,200 10.00 % 11.50 % 13.50 % 14.50 % Non-controllable expenses 21,105 3.00 % 3.50 % 3.00 % 3.50 % Total Expenses $ 59,305 7.50 % 8.50 % 9.50 % 10.00 % Same-store NOI $ 86,705 10.00 % 12.00 % 9.75 % 10.75 % Components of NOI Same-store NOI $ 86,705 $ 118,200 $ 119,800 $ 117,900 $ 118,800 Non-same-store NOI (1) 20,758 29,200 29,700 27,800 27,900 Other Commercial NOI 1,990 2,200 2,300 2,300 2,400 Other Sold NOI $ (3) $ - $ - $ - $ - Total NOI $ 109,450 $ 149,600 $ 151,800 $ 148,000 $ 149,100 Accretion (dilution) from investments and capital market activity, excluding impact from change in share count $ - - - (350) (300) Interest expense $ (23,147) (32,200) (31,800) (31,700) (31,600) Dividends to preferred shareholders $ (4,821) (6,400) (6,400) (6,400) (6,400) Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments $ 27 - - - - Recurring income and expenses Interest and other income $ 996 $ 1,380 $ 1,550 $ 1,180 $ 1,300 General and administrative and property management (21,777) (28,900) (28,600) (28,150) (27,950) Casualty losses (1,256) (1,800) (1,700) (1,700) (1,600) Non-real estate depreciation and amortization (296) (375) (325) (375) (325) Non-controlling interest (46) (110) (100) (110) (100) Total recurring income and expenses $ (22,379) $ (29,805) $ (29,175) $ (29,155) $ (28,675) FFO $ 59,130 $ 81,195 $ 84,425 $ 80,395 $ 82,125 Non-core income and expenses Non-cash casualty (gain) loss $ 234 $ 500 $ 400 $ 400 $ 300 Technology implementation costs 784 1,000 900 1,100 1,000 Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market (204) (100) (100) (100) (100) Amortization of assumed debt (347) - - - - Pursuit costs 1,165 1,100 1,100 1,100 1,200 Other miscellaneous items 118 (100) - (300) (350) Total non-core income and expenses $ 1,750 $ 2,400 $ 2,300 $ 2,200 $ 2,050 Core FFO $ 60,880 $ 83,595 $ 86,725 $ 82,595 $ 84,175 EPS - Diluted $ (1.11) $ (0.31) $ (0.14) $ (0.50) $ (0.41) FFO per diluted share $ 3.16 $ 4.32 $ 4.49 $ 4.30 $ 4.39 Core FFO per diluted share $ 3.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.61 $ 4.42 $ 4.50 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 18,722 18,800 18,800 18,700 18,700 Additional Assumptions Same-store capital expenditures (per home) $ 805 $ 950 1,000 $ 950 1,000 Value-add expenditures $ 22,610 $ 26,000 $ 29,000 $ 26,000 $ 29,000

S-17





Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO

The following table presents reconciliations of Net income (loss) available to common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO, which are non-GAAP financial measures described in greater detail under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." They should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. The outlook and projections provided below are based on current expectations and are forward-looking.

Previous Outlook Revised Outlook Nine Months Ended 12 Months Ended 12 Months Ended September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 Actual Low High Low High Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (16,924) $ 2,002 $ 5,172 $ (1,506) $ 164 Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units (3,546) (7,885) (7,885) (7,885) (7,885) Depreciation and amortization 79,489 86,923 86,923 89,631 89,631 Less depreciation - non real estate (296) (375) (325) (375) (325) Less depreciation - partially owned entities (46) (110) (100) (110) (100) (Gain) loss on sale of real estate (27) - - - - Dividends to preferred unitholders 480 640 640 640 640 FFO applicable to common shares and Units $ 59,130 $ 81,195 $ 84,425 $ 80,395 $ 82,125 Adjustments to Core FFO: Non-cash casualty (gain) loss 234 500 400 400 300 Technology implementation costs 784 1,000 900 1,100 1,000 Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market (204) (100) (100) (100) (100) Amortization of assumed debt (347) - - - - Pursuit costs 1,165 1,100 1,100 1,100 1,200 Other miscellaneous items 118 (100) - (300) (350) Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units $ 60,880 $ 83,595 $ 86,725 $ 82,595 $ 84,175 Net income per share - diluted $ (1.11) $ (0.31) $ (0.14) $ (0.50) $ (0.41) FFO per share - diluted $ 3.16 $ 4.32 $ 4.49 $ 4.30 $ 4.39 Core FFO per share - diluted $ 3.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.61 $ 4.42 $ 4.50

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.

Previous Outlook Revised Outlook Nine Months Ended 12 Months Ended 12 Months Ended September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 Actual Low High Low High Operating income (loss) $ 6,955 $ 31,977 $ 34,577 $ 28,519 $ 29,919 Adjustments: General and administrative and property management expenses 21,777 28,900 28,600 28,150 27,950 Casualty loss 1,256 1,800 1,700 1,700 1,600 Depreciation and amortization 79,489 86,923 86,923 89,631 89,631 (Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments (27) - - - - Net operating income $ 109,450 $ 149,600 $ 151,800 $ 148,000 $ 149,100