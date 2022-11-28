Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Top Firm, Reminds Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) Investors of Class Action Deadline and Encourages Investors to Actively Participate

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (“Centessa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CNTA) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired: (a) Centessa American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about May 28, 2021 (the “IPO” or “Offering”); and/or (b) Centessa securities between May 28, 2021 and June 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cnta.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, and specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) lixivaptan was less safe than Defendants had represented; (2) Defendants overstated lixivaptan’s clinical and commercial prospects; (3) ZF874 was less safe than Defendants had represented; (4) Defendants overstated ZF874’s clinical and commercial prospects while downplaying the drug’s safety issues; and (5) as a result, the Offering Documents and the Company’s public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Centessa you have until November 28, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

