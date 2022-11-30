Advanced search
    CNTA   US1523091007

CENTESSA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

(CNTA)
2022-11-29
3.890 USD   -2.26%
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Announces New Chief People Officer Karen Anderson
GL
08:00aCentessa Pharmaceuticals Announces New Chief People Officer Karen Anderson
AQ
11/10CENTESSA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Announces New Chief People Officer Karen Anderson

11/30/2022
BOSTON and LONDON, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing medicines that are transformational for patients, today announced Karen Anderson as its new Chief People Officer. In this newly created position, Karen will lead the Company’s human resources function and help define Centessa’s people and culture strategy.

Karen joins Centessa with over 25 years of experience in human resources roles spanning the biotechnology/pharmaceutical, technology and healthcare industries. Prior to joining Centessa, Karen was Chief Human Resources Officer at Mimecast Limited. Previously, she was Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals where she supported the strategic direction and business growth from a few hundred employees to more than 1,000 employees in 16 global legal entities. Karen was also Vice President of Human Resources at Pfizer, supporting the Commercial business unit in both developed and emerging markets. Earlier in her career she was responsible for compensation, benefits and systems for Bayer Canada before becoming the Global Human Resources Director for Baxter where she had a strong focus on mergers and acquisitions.

“Centessa attracts the industry’s best and brightest people,” said Saurabh Saha MD PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Centessa. “Karen is highly qualified and has a strong track record building and supporting high-performing teams. We are excited to work with her as we continue to drive our strategy forward and build on our agile culture.”

“I believe in the mission at Centessa to develop medicines that can be transformational for patients,” said Karen Anderson. “I look forward to working with this talented team to help nurture the culture and support the company’s ambitious and exciting future.”

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that aims to discover and develop medicines that are transformational for patients. Our programs span discovery-stage to late-stage development and cover a range of high-value indications. We operate with the conviction that each one of our programs has the potential to change the current treatment paradigm and establish a new standard of care. For more information, visit www.centessa.com, which does not form part of this release.

Contact:
Kristen K. Sheppard, Esq.
SVP of Investor Relations
investors@centessa.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 376 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 368 M 368 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 68
Free-Float 86,4%
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,89 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 54,2%
Managers and Directors
Saurabh Saha Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory Mark Weinhoff Chief Financial Officer
Thomas S. Templeman Chief Technology Officer
David Chao Chief Administrative Officer
Francesco de Rubertis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTESSA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-65.45%368
MODERNA, INC.-31.83%66 521
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-24.68%39 470
LONZA GROUP AG-36.15%37 899
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.20.76%25 195
SEAGEN INC.-24.08%21 791