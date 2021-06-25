Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Centogene N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNTG   NL0014040206

CENTOGENE N.V.

(CNTG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CENTOGENE Announces Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting

06/25/2021 | 06:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on generating data-driven insights to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases, today announced the voting results of the Company’s Annual General Meeting. The shareholders of the Company voted in favor of all proposals, which included the appointment of Rene Just as Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director of the company, as well as the re-appointment of Flemming Ørnskov, Hubert Birner, Holger Friedrich, Guido Alexander Prehn, Eric Souêtre, and Berndt Axel Edvard Modig to the Supervisory Board.

Peer Schatz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at CENTOGENE, said, “We would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support of the Company’s mission to have a meaningful impact on the reduction of the highly significant burden of rare diseases and to thereby create substantial value for its stakeholders.”

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical, genetic, and multiomic data to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge and data. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with over 3.9 billion weighted data points from approximately 600,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of December 31, 2020.

The Company’s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data that reflects a global population, as well as a biobank of patients’ blood samples and cell cultures. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform focused on comprehensive analysis of multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases. It allows for better identification and stratification of patients and their underlying diseases to enable and accelerate discovery, development, and access to orphan drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the Company collaborated with over 30 pharmaceutical partners.

Important Notice and Disclaimer

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that express the Company’s opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, or projections regarding future events or future results, in contrast with statements that reflect historical facts. Examples include discussion of our strategies, financing plans, growth opportunities, and market growth. In some cases, you can identify such forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “seek,” “project” or “expect,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” or “should,” the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. However, these forward- looking statements are not a guarantee of our performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties, and other variable circumstances, such as negative worldwide economic conditions and ongoing instability and volatility in the worldwide financial markets, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations, possible changes in current and proposed legislation, regulations and governmental policies, pressures from increasing competition and consolidation in our industry, the expense and uncertainty of regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, our reliance on third parties and collaboration partners, including our ability to manage growth and enter into new client relationships, our dependency on the rare disease industry, our ability to manage international expansion, our reliance on key personnel, our reliance on intellectual property protection, fluctuations of our operating results due to the effect of exchange rates, or other factors. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Many of these risks are outside of the Company’s control and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those it thought would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

For further information, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020, on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 15, 2021, and other reports and documents furnished to or filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You may get these documents by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.


Contact:

CENTOGENE
Lennart Streibel
Investor Relations
investor.relations@centogene.com

FTI Consulting
Bridie Lawlor O’Boyle
+1.917.929.5684
bridie.lawlor@fticonsulting.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CENTOGENE N.V.
06:30aCENTOGENE Announces Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual General Me..
GL
06/22CENTOGENE N  : Focuses on leveraging its unique rare disease-centric Bio/Databan..
PU
06/22PRESS RELEASE  : CENTOGENE Sets Mission to Enable -2-
DJ
06/22PRESS RELEASE  : CENTOGENE Sets Mission to Enable the Cure of 100 Rare Diseases ..
DJ
06/22CENTOGENE Sets Mission to Enable the Cure of 100 Rare Diseases Within the Nex..
GL
06/17CENTOGENE N  : Credit Suisse Lowers Centogene's PT to $14 from $15 After Weaker-..
MT
06/16CENTOGENE N  : Announced key additions to the management team, including Rene Ju..
PU
06/16CENTOGENE Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results in the Lead Up to Virt..
GL
06/09CENTOGENE N  : to Announce Q1 2021 Financial Results on June 16, 2021 (Form 6-K)
PU
06/09CENTOGENE N  : to Announce Q1 2021 Financial Results on June 16, 2021
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 144 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2021 -28,3 M -33,8 M -33,8 M
Net cash 2021 13,7 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,82x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 195 M 233 M 233 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 660
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart CENTOGENE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Centogene N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTOGENE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,69 €
Average target price 16,29 €
Spread / Average Target 87,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrin Oswald Chief Executive Officer
Richard Stoffelen Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Peer Michael Schatz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Volkmar Weckesser Chief Information Officer
Philip Lambert Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CENTOGENE N.V.-3.80%233
MODERNA, INC.110.72%88 392
LONZA GROUP AG16.70%53 670
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.34.45%46 441
CELLTRION, INC.-22.42%33 607
SEAGEN INC.-10.13%28 564