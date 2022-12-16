Advanced search
    CNTG   NL0014040206

CENTOGENE N.V.

(CNTG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
0.9201 USD   +2.20%
04:31pCENTOGENE Receives Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice
GL
04:30pCENTOGENE Receives Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice
AQ
12/02CENTOGENE to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in December 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CENTOGENE Receives Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice

12/16/2022 | 04:31pm EST
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), the essential life science partner for data-driven answers in rare and neurodegenerative diseases, has received notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Listing Qualifications Department that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Rule 5450(a)(1) since the closing bid price for the Company's common shares listed on Nasdaq was below US$1.00 for 30 consecutive business days. Nasdaq Rule 5450(a)(1) requires the shares to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Nasdaq Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that failure to meet such a requirement exists when the bid price of the shares is below US$1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days. These notifications do not impact the Company’s listing on the Nasdaq Global Market at this time. In accordance with Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a period of 180 calendar days from the date of notification, or until June 12, 2023, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, during which time the shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market. If at any time during the 180-calendar day period, the bid price of the shares closes at or above US$1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written notification that the Company has achieved compliance with the minimum bid price requirement and will consider such deficiency matters closed.

The Company intends to evaluate all available options to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with Nasdaq Rule 5450(a)(1).

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE’s mission is to provide data-driven, life-changing answers to patients, physicians, and pharma companies for rare and neurodegenerative diseases. We integrate multiomic technologies with the CENTOGENE Biodatabank – providing dimensional analysis to guide the next generation of precision medicine. Our unique approach enables rapid and reliable diagnosis for patients, supports a more precise physician understanding of disease states, and accelerates and de-risks targeted pharma drug discovery, development, and commercialization.

Since our founding in 2006, CENTOGENE has been offering rapid and reliable diagnosis – building a network of approximately 30,000 active physicians. Our ISO, CAP, and CLIA certified multiomic reference laboratories in Germany utilize Phenomic, Genomic, Transcriptomic, Epigenomic, Proteomic, and Metabolomic datasets. This data is captured in our CENTOGENE Biodatabank, with nearly 700,000 patients represented from over 120 highly diverse countries, over 70% of whom are of non-European descent. To date, the CENTOGENE Biodatabank has contributed to generating novel insights for more than 260 peer-reviewed publications.

By translating our data and expertise into tangible insights, we have supported over 50 collaborations with pharma partners. Together, we accelerate and de-risk drug discovery, development, and commercialization in target & drug screening, clinical development, market access and expansion, as well as offering CENTOGENE Biodatabank Licenses and Insight Reports to enable a world healed of all rare and neurodegenerative diseases.

To discover more about our products, pipeline, and patient-driven purpose, visit www.centogene.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continues,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project,” and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “can,” and “may,” are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause CENTOGENE’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, negative economic and geopolitical conditions and instability and volatility in the worldwide financial markets, possible changes in current and proposed legislation, regulations and governmental policies, pressures from increasing competition and consolidation in our industry, the expense and uncertainty of regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, our reliance on third parties and collaboration partners, including our ability to manage growth and enter into new client relationships, our dependency on the rare disease industry, our ability to manage international expansion, our reliance on key personnel, our reliance on intellectual property protection, fluctuations of our operating results due to the effect of exchange rates, our ability to streamline cash usage, our requirement for additional financing, or other factors. For further information on the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to CENTOGENE’s business in general, see CENTOGENE’s risk factors set forth in CENTOGENE’s Form 20-F filed on March 31, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and CENTOGENE’s specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:  

CENTOGENE  

Ben Legg 
Corporate Communications 
Press@centogene.com

Lennart Streibel
Investor Relations
IR@centogene.com

 


Financials
Sales 2022 50,4 M 53,6 M 53,6 M
Net income 2022 -33,0 M -35,1 M -35,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,60x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22,9 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 808
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart CENTOGENE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Centogene N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTOGENE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,85 €
Average target price 4,18 €
Spread / Average Target 394%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kim Stratton Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Miguel Coego Rios Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Peer Michael Schatz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Dost Senior Director-Information Technology Operations
Krishna Kumar Kandaswamy Director-Research & Development Bioinformatics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTOGENE N.V.-82.78%24
MODERNA, INC.-17.73%79 621
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.13%38 710
LONZA GROUP AG-39.82%36 615
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.37.93%28 219
SEAGEN INC.-16.94%23 841