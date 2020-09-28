Log in
CENTOGENE's Information Security Management System Awarded ISO/IEC 27001:2017 Accreditation

09/28/2020 | 06:31am EDT
  • Company awarded ISO 27001 Accreditation for its Information Security Management System
  • The internationally recognized certification is set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), in partnership with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)
  • Accreditation demonstrates the Company’s Information Security Management System successful adherence to the highest standards

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany, and BERLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that that the Company has been awarded ISO/IEC 27001:2017 certification following an extensive audit of its Information Security Management System.

The accreditation is based on the standards set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in partnership with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). This certification verifies that the Company’s processes and IT systems support the highest level of confidentiality, availability, and integrity of all processed data, e.g., patient data, employee data, customer data, business partner data, etc.

Prof. Arndt Rolfs, CEO of CENTOGENE, said, “It is our responsibility to implement the most stringent technology infrastructures that provides the secure data measures and peace of mind for all those we work with. This accreditation is another milestone for our company, which validates our commitment to quality, security, and reliability.”

“CENTOGENE is proud to have received this authorization, which recognizes our continued efforts in meeting the highest quality standards,” added Dr. Volkmar Weckesser, CENTOGENE’s Chief Information Officer. “Secure, data-protected processes are especially vital in the biotechnology field, and we are proud of the services we offer to our patients and partners. This milestone underlines the importance of adhering to the strictest quality criteria in the field to meet diagnostic, clinical trial, and research and development needs.”

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge, including epidemiological and clinical data, as well as innovative biomarkers. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with over 3.6 billion weighted data points from approximately 570,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of August 31, 2020.

The Company’s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data that reflects a global population, and also a biobank of these patients’ blood samples. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform that comprehensively analyzes multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases, which can aid in the identification of patients and improve our pharmaceutical partners’ ability to bring orphan drugs to the market. As of August 31, 2020, the Company collaborated with over 40 pharmaceutical partners covering over 45 different rare diseases.

Important Notice and Disclaimer

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward looking statements” as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that express the Company’s opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results, in contrast with statements that reflect historical facts. Examples include discussion of our strategies, financing plans, growth opportunities and market growth. In some cases, you can identify such forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “seek,” “project” or “expect,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “should,” the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. However, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of our performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances, such as negative worldwide economic conditions and ongoing instability and volatility in the worldwide financial markets, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations, possible changes in current and proposed legislation, regulations and govern-mental policies, pressures from increasing competition and consolidation in our industry, the expense and uncertainty of regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, our reliance on third parties and collaboration partners, including our ability to manage growth and enter into new client relationships, our dependency on the rare disease industry, our ability to manage international expansion, our reliance on key personnel, our reliance on intellectual property protection, fluctuations of our operating results due to the effect of exchange rates or other factors. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Many of these risks are outside of the Company’s control and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those it thought would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

For further information, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 23, 2020, Form 6-K containing our financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on June 15, 2020 and other current reports and documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You may get these documents by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

Media Contact:

CENTOGENE 
Ben Legg 
Corporate Communications 
press@centogene.com    

FTI Consulting 
Bridie Lawlor 
+1.917.929.5684 
bridie.lawlor@fticonsulting.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
