    CNTG   NL0014040206

CENTOGENE N.V.

(CNTG)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-08-02 pm EDT
1.470 USD   +5.00%
CENTOGENE N : Company presentation - August 2022
PU
07/18SVB Securities Adjusts Centogene's Price Target to $6 from $10, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
07/15CENTOGENE N : Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
Centogene N : Company presentation - August 2022

08/03/2022 | 05:46am EDT
The Essential

Biodata Life

Science Partner in

Rare and

Neurodegenerative

Diseases

CENTOGENE (CNTG) Company Presentation August 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by CENTOGENE N.V. (the "Company"), is made for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of any of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The information set forth herein does not purport to be complete or to contain all of the information you may desire. Statements contained herein are made as of the date of this presentation unless stated otherwise, and neither the delivery of this presentation at any time, nor any sale of securities, shall under any circumstances create an implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time after such date or that information will be updated or revised to reflect information that subsequently becomes available or changes occurring after the date hereof.

This presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that express the Company's opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results, in contrast with statements that reflect historical facts. Examples include discussion of our strategies, financing plans, growth opportunities and market growth. In some cases, you can identify such forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "seek," "project" or "expect," "may," "will," "would," "could" or "should," the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. However, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of our performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances, such as negative economic and geopolitical conditions and instability and volatility in the worldwide financial markets, possible changes in current and proposed legislation, regulations and governmental policies, pressures from increasing competition and consolidation in our industry, the expense and uncertainty of regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, our reliance on third parties and collaboration partners, including our ability to manage growth and enter into new client relationships, our dependency on the rare disease industry, our ability to manage international expansion, our reliance on key personnel, our reliance on intellectual property protection, fluctuations of our operating results due to the effect of exchange rates or other factors. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Many of these risks are outside of the Company's control and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those it thought would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

Certain information contained in this presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While the Company believes these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, all of the market data included in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Finally, while the Company believes its own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.

For further information, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020, on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022, and other current reports and documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You may get these documents by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

2

CENTOGENE @ a glance

  • Headquarters Rostock, Germany with locations in Boston, MA, Berlin, Germany, and Rotkreuz, Switzerland
  • ~500 employees
  • Listed on Nasdaq in November 2019 (Ticker: CNTG)
  • CENTOGENE Biodatabank, the world's largest real-world data repository for rare and neurodegenerative diseases
  • State-of-the-art genomics and multiomics reference lab (ISO, CAP, & CLIA certified)
  • FY2021 revenues of €43.5 million
  • Guidance* 2022:
    • Revenues of ~ €50 - €52 million
      YoY growth 15-20%
  • >50 collaborations with biotech/biopharma partners, covering over 46 rare diseases
  • Market access and expansion, clinical development, target and drug screening

3 * Guidance as communicated per Q1 2022 earnings announcement. As of Q1 2022, the Company reported COVID-19 testing as discontinued operations. I.e. FY2021 only reflects revenues from the Company's Diagnostics & Pharma segments. The COVID-19 testing business has been exited at the end of Q1 2022.

Our ambition is to be the essential biodata life science partner in rare and neurodegenerative diseases

Fueling revenues, growing CENTOGENE Biodatabank, and building biopharma partnerships

3 STRATEGIC

PILLARS

1 DIAGNOSTICS

2 CENTOGENE

BIODATABANK

Highly differentiated

Fuel CENTOGENE

testing portfolio

Biodatabank with

Easy logistics via

biomaterial,

multiomics, as well as

CentoCard &

clinical data

CentoCloud

WES/WGS

Productize

CENTOGENE

Multiomics

Biodatabank (data

Network of ~29,000

monetization)

active physicians

3 BIOPHARMA PARTNERSHIPS

MARKET ACCESS

CLINICAL

TARGET & DRUG

& EXPANSION

DEVELOPMENT

SCREENING

Real world Registry

Observational Studies (e.g.,

Patient- derived Cell

Early Access Programs

epidemiology, patient finding,

Models & Multiomics

genetic & biomarker profiling)

Patient Stratification, Genetic

POC/ Ph II/III:

Biomarker/ Assay

& Biomarker Profiling,

Identification &

Modelling

Patient Multiomic Profiling,

Validation

Patient Identification &

Stratification, Modelling, Efficacy

Marker

Diagnostics

Patient Identification &

Diagnostic

CENTOGENE BIODATA NETWORK (Insight Reports & Biodata licenses)

4

The Breadth and Depth of CENTOGENE's Biodatabank make it a Unique Resource

>680,000 individuals >30,000 via clinical studies

>400,000 biosamples from >120 countries

Nearly 30,000 active physicians in our network

>2,500 rare diseases diagnosed

Clinical

Diagnostics

High diversity in geographies,

ethnicities and

patient characteristics

Market Access

Clin. Development

& Expansion

Support

>13k families with trio analysis

>31 million unique variants

High share of pediatric cases

~50% of individuals with broad research consent

Target & Drug

Screening

Metrics per March 31, 2022. *Active defined as contact with CENTOGENE within the last 5 years, respectively.

5

Disclaimer

Centogene NV published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 09:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
