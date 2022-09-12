Advanced search
    CNTG   NL0014040206

CENTOGENE N.V.

(CNTG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  10:12 2022-09-12 am EDT
1.520 USD   -0.65%
CENTOGENE N : Company presentation – H.C. Wainwright Conference Sept. 2022
PU
05:30aCENTOGENE N : Company presentation - September 2022
PU
09/01CENTOGENE to Present at Upcoming Investor & Partnering Conferences in September
GL
Centogene N : Company presentation – H.C. Wainwright Conference Sept. 2022

09/12/2022 | 10:30am EDT
The Essential

Biodata Life

Science Partner in

Rare and

Neurodegenerative

Diseases

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

CENTOGENE NV (NASDAQ: CNTG)

September 12, 2022 - New York

Presenter: Kim Stratton, CEO

Safe Harbour and Disclaimer Statement

This presentation has been prepared by CENTOGENE N.V. (the "Company"), is made for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of any of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The information set forth herein does not purport to be complete or to contain all of the information you may desire. Statements contained herein are made as of the date of this presentation unless stated otherwise, and neither the delivery of this presentation at any time, nor any sale of securities, shall under any circumstances create an implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time after such date or that information will be updated or revised to reflect information that subsequently becomes available or changes occurring after the date hereof.

This presentation contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that express the Company's opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results, in contrast with statements that reflect historical facts. Examples include discussion of our strategies, financing plans, growth opportunities and market growth. In some cases, you can identify such forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "seek," "project" or "expect," "may," "will," "would," "could" or "should," the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. However, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of our performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances, such as negative economic and geopolitical conditions and instability and volatility in the worldwide financial markets, possible changes in current and proposed legislation, regulations and governmental policies, pressures from increasing competition and consolidation in our industry, the expense and uncertainty of regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, our reliance on third parties and collaboration partners, including our ability to manage growth and enter into new client relationships, our dependency on the rare disease industry, our ability to manage international expansion, our reliance on key personnel, our reliance on intellectual property protection, fluctuations of our operating results due to the effect of exchange rates or other factors. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Many of these risks are outside of the Company's control and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those it thought would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

Certain information contained in this presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While the Company believes these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, all of the market data included in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Finally, while the Company believes its own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.

For further information, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020, on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022, and other current reports and documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You may get these documents by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

2

Essential Life Science Partner in Rare and Neurodegenerative Diseases

Biotech

AI Partners

Disease

foundations

Physicians and

Patients &

professional

groups, e.g.,

CRO's

patient groups

geneticists

Health economic

access/pricing

Healthcareproviders

Providers/

Payors

  • Largest Real-World Data Repository for Rare & Neuro Diseases
  • Broadest diagnostic testing portfolio for rare diseases
  • Accelerate & De-riskfrom discovery to market access

HTA - Experts

Pharma

/ agencies

Drug screening

Clinical trials Labelling

Market access/

expansion

3

Insights to 2,500 Rare and Neurodegenerative to Support Breakthrough Therapies

Bone,

Skin,

Immune

Rare Hem

HAE

Ophtha

Vascular

Reproductive

ENT

Rare Liver,

Kidney,

Endocrinology

Largest Real-World Data

PKD

Repository for Rare & Neuro

Diseases

Rare Metabolic Disorders

Broadest diagnostic testing

portfolio for rare diseases

Fabry disease

Accelerate & De-riskfrom

Gaucher disease

discovery to market access

Malformation

MPS II

and Retardation

NPC

Neurodegenerative

GBA-PD

Disorders

Parkinson's disease

Friedreich's ataxia

Cardio

Alzheimer's disease

and Lung

Frontotemporal dementia

Rare

Duchenne muscular

cancers

dystrophy

4

Opportunity: By 2024, 18% of Rx Worldwide Expected to Target Rare Diseases

Significant Need Rare Diseases

Growing Market for Rare Rx

Stakeholder Pressure to Act

  • ~350 million people affected by rare genetic diseases, ~90% undiagnosed
  • Estimated 80% of ~7,000 rare diseases are genetic in origin: ~5,6001
  • Public datasets are ~80% of European descent2
  • <5% of rare diseases have meaningful therapies
  • Rare diseases market expected to grow 11+% to 20243
  • By 2024 rare disease products expected ~18% sales4
  • FDA have approved 23 gene/cell therapies to date5
  • >50% of FDA approvals in 2021 were orphan drugs6
    • Regulatory/payor scrutiny raises standards for approval, access and entry
    • Patient engagement for new RD, NDD & gene therapies; even with premium priced products
    • Stratification and patient profiling can improve labelling, pricing optimization and success

5

1 Compare Centogene 20-F for FY2021 p. 56 I 2 CENTOGENE Biodatabank statistic per Dec 31, 2021. I 2 The Scientist (2019) "Lack of Diversity in Genetic Datasets is Risky for Treating Disease", reflecting distribution of ancestry of individuals in

genome-wide association studies (GWAS) as of January 2019 I * Statements reflect internal management estimates. I 3 & 4 EvaluatePharma - Orphan Drug Report 2020 p. 2 I 5 Based on FDA approvals per May 2022. [Approved Cellular and Gene

Therapy Products | FDA] I 6 EvaluatePharma - Orphan Drug Report 2022 p. 2

Disclaimer

Centogene NV published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 14:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 49,9 M 50,1 M 50,1 M
Net income 2022 -33,0 M -33,2 M -33,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,08x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 41,3 M 41,4 M 41,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 808
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart CENTOGENE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Centogene N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTOGENE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,52 €
Average target price 5,95 €
Spread / Average Target 290%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kim Stratton Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Miguel Coego Rios Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Peer Michael Schatz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Dost Senior Director-Information Technology Operations
Krishna Kumar Kandaswamy Director-Research & Development Bioinformatics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTOGENE N.V.-70.74%41
MODERNA, INC.-43.98%55 660
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-20.90%41 623
LONZA GROUP AG-30.38%40 911
SEAGEN INC.0.56%28 674
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.31.66%26 798