Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2024) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) ("CENTR" or the "Company"), today announced with immediate effect:

the appointment of Jeffrey Holmgren to the Board of Directors; and

the appointment of Campbell Becher as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Changes to the Leadership Team of the Company

The Board is pleased to appoint Mr. Holmgren to the Board of Directors.

In 2013, Mr. Holmgren co-founded Kaisen Energy Corp. and served as the CFO until his departure in 2018 when he joined NewLeaf Cannabis as CFO in the early phase of its ascent to becoming one of Canada's largest cannabis retail company prior to its sale in September 2018 to Meta Growth Corp. Soon after he co-founded OCH, and on March 1, 2021, in connection with the closing of the amalgamation of Trees SubCo and OCH, Mr. Holmgren assumed the rile of Chief Financial Officer and director of Trees Corporation and on February 7, 2022, Mr. Holmgren assumed the role of the President of Trees Corporation.

The Company also announced that Mr. Holmgren has been appointed to the Audit Committee along with current board members, Campbell Becher and Anton Drescher.

Additionally, Campbell Becher has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

CENTR remains committed to its mission of delivering quality wellness beverages to its customers and will continue to pursue growth strategies with the same vigor and commitment.

About CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America's leading functional wellness beverage companies dedicated to promoting holistic well-being. With a commitment to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer experiences, CENTR offers a range of functional wellness beverages that support individuals in their pursuit of balanced and healthy lifestyles. By leveraging innovative technology and embracing consumer-centric strategies, CENTR empowers customers to prioritize their well-being and discover the benefits of wellness beverages.

The Company produces CENTR Enhanced, a family of refreshing, ZERO calorie, non-CBD, nootropic and adaptogen sparkling waters incorporating a variety of science-backed ingredients. The Company recently discontinued 2 product lines, CENTR CBD and CENTR Instant, facilitating the exit of the company within the CBD category.

The Company's ethos revolves around functional efficacy, exceptional flavor, and a visual design that resonates with consumers seeking a well-rounded approach to wellness.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's intentions regarding the Company's expectations with respect to the performance of its US Subsidiaries, as well as the implications for the Company's stakeholders, creditors, and other interested parties, the Company's pursuit of strategic alternatives, the selling of the Company's products in Canada and the Company's objectives, goals or future plans and statements. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

