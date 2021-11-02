MD&A - English 11/02/2021 | 06:22pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CENTR BRANDS CORP. 100-2318 Oak Street Vancouver, BC V6H 4J1 October 29, 2021 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS This Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of CENTR Brands Corp. (the "Company") for the three months ended August 31, 2021 and related notes, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to the preparation of financial statements. All amounts in the financial statements and this MD&A are expressed in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Further information about the Company, its operations and other continuous disclosure is available through filings with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION This MD&A contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that are based on the beliefs of management of the Company as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. When used in this document, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or management of the Company, are intended to identify forward- looking statements. This MD&A contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, regulatory compliance, the sufficiency of current working capital, and the estimated cost and availability of funding for the continued development of the Company's beverages. These statements speak only as at the date they are made and are based on information currently available and on the then-current expectations of the party making the statement and assumptions concerning future events, which are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from that which was expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: the performance of the Company's business and operations; the intention to grow the business and operations of the Company; applicable laws, regulations and any amendments thereof; the competitive and business strategies of the Company; the general economic, financial market, regulatory and political conditions in which the Company operates; risks associated with economic conditions, dependence on management; and other risks described in this MD&A and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or the Company's achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on certain key expectations and assumptions, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning the success of the operations of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, because no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to the risks described above and other factors beyond the Company's control. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made in this MD&A are qualified by such cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the anticipated results or developments will actually be realized or, even if realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company. The cautionary statements contained or referred to in this MD&A should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company and/or persons acting on its behalf may issue. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Overview The Company was formed under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act ("BCBCA") on September 26, 2012 upon completion of the Amalgamation pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement with Ravencrest Resources Inc. ("Ravencrest"), a CNSX listed company, under the terms of an Arrangement Agreement among Ravencrest, River Wild Exploration Inc. ("Former River Wild"), a private British Columbia company, and 0943173 B.C. Ltd. ("SubCo"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ravencrest, pursuant to which the parties agreed to complete a plan of arrangement under sections 288 to 299 of the BCBCA whereby Former River Wild and SubCo would amalgamate to form the Company (the "Amalgamation"). The Arrangement was approved by the Ravencrest shareholders on August 9, 2012 and final court approval from the Supreme Court of British Columbia to the Arrangement was obtained on August 14, 2012. On April 1, 2019 the Company completed the acquisition of all of the share capital of CBD Lifestyle Corp. (the "Transaction"), which was incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario on September 17, 2018. Prior to the acquisition, CBD Lifestyle Corp. was an operational entity. In connection with the Transaction, the Company changed its name from River Wild Exploration Inc. to CENTR Brands Corp. Today, the Company is focused on the creation and launch of a range of non-alcoholic beverages, including a global brand for the cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverage industry. The Company's first products, called "CENTR" and "CENTR Sugar Free" (collectively, "CENTR"), are sparkling, low-calorie, CBD beverages that the Company manufactures and sells in the United States. The Company expects to launch further projects over the course of the next year. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer and Director Joseph Meehan, with Arjan Chima as President and Director, David Young as CFO and Director, and Anton Drescher and Campbell Becher as fellow Directors. Overall Performance As of today's date, the Company continues its marketing of CENTR in the U.S. and to support sales development and growth, the Company has built a team of sales managers and account representatives. The Company expects to continue to drive national consumer demand and interest for CENTR in fiscal 2022, expanding its sales footprint nationally as profitable sales dictate. As of April 23, 2021, the Company entered into a U.S. distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits ("SGWS"), the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol. The Company expects overall sales performance in the next year to continue to be strongly correlated to growth in U.S. distribution and clarification of a national regulatory structure for CBD-infused beverages in the U.S. As of today's date, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (the "FDA") continues to evaluate the regulatory frameworks that apply to CBD-related products, including those that are intended for non-drug uses. The FDA has been clear in its public guidance that there is a need for further study and high quality, scientific information about the safety and potential uses of CBD. 2 In March 2020 the World Health Organization declared coronavirus COVID-19 a global pandemic. This contagious disease outbreak, which has continued to spread, and many related adverse public health developments, has adversely affected workforces, economies, and financial markets globally, potentially leading to an economic downturn. Management has closely monitored the impact of COVID-19, with a focus on the health and safety of our employees, business continuity and communities where we sell and produce CENTR. Senior management implemented various measures to reduce the spread of the virus, including allowing our non-sales employees to frequently work from home, mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for all staff, implementing social distancing measures whenever possible, and recommending employees to adhere to preventative measures recommended by the WHO. As our non-sales workforce can effectively work remotely using various technology tools, we continue to maintain our full production and sales program, as well as internal controls over financial reporting and disclosures. At this time, we remain unable to estimate the long-term impact of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and/or cash flows. We expect COVID-19 to negatively affect our results of operations, as we expect the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak to continue past calendar year 2021, so long as the current measures used to contain the outbreak remain in effect. We believe we have sufficient liquidity available from cash on hand and our ability to raise cash as required to continue operations. Discussion of Operations The Company's initial beverage product, CENTR, commenced sales in fiscal Q1 2020 (August 2019). The Company released CENTR Sugar Free in January 2021. The Company has both focused on and used the proceeds of the financings that it has completed to date for (i) the continued development and marketing of the CENTR brand, (ii) innovating new products under the CENTR brand, (iii) support of its sales team in the U.S., (iv) continued introduction of the CENTR brand to potential retail sales partners in the U.S., and (v) further production of CENTR products. Overall success and future sales of CENTR, both regionally and nationally in the U.S., strongly depends on several factors, including (i) timely dissemination of a positive national regulatory framework for CBD beverages by the FDA (see "Overall Performance" above), and (ii) continued development of a sizeable and effective distribution channel for CENTR, both currently and thereafter. Summary of Quarterly Results (expressed in US dollars) Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Description 2022 2021 2021 2021 Inventory $1,272,919 $1,119,298 $549,615 $165,655 Gross sales 981,092 101,587 384,392 417,064 Net sales 920,116 17,473 293,815 317,845 Net and comprehensive loss (3,041,710) (11,969,702) (774,618) (726,616) for the period (1) (2) Net loss and diluted loss per share (0.05) (0.19) (0.01) (0.01) Q1 2022's net and comprehensive loss for the period includes non-cash losses of $2,019,519 for the revaluation of warrants as a liability for accounting purposes. Q4 2021's net and comprehensive loss for the period includes non-cash losses of $8,014,811 for the revaluation of warrants as a liability for accounting purposes and $1,917,361 for the vesting of restricted share units. 3 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Description 2021 2020 2020 2020 Inventory $198,928 $266,003 $394,285 $482,701 Gross sales 209,591 197,893 177,756 121,204 Net sales 133,414 180,673 155,331 113,368 Net and comprehensive loss (786,103) (764,501) (635,609) (705,498) for the period Net loss and diluted loss per share (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) Net and comprehensive loss in Q4 2021 was significantly higher as a result of the following: Non-cash losses relating to the issuance of warrants to private placement investors were revalued as a liability for accounting purposes which resulted in a loss of $8,014,811. The vesting of restricted share units resulted in the Company incurring a share-based compensation expense of $1,917,361. As the Company achieved a transformative national distribution partnership in April 2021 with SGWS (the largest distributor to licensed locations in America), the Company was required to execute an inventory buyback from local and regional distributors that previously distributed the Company's products. As a result of these buybacks, net sales for the period were reduced to $17,473. Results of Operations (expressed in US dollars) For the three-month period ended August 31, 2021 (Q1 2022) The Company incurred a net loss and comprehensive loss in Q1 2022 of $3,041,710, versus $786,103 in Q1 2021. Revenue Gross sales in Q1 2022 increased to $981,092, versus $209,591 in Q1 2021. CENTR's growth was largely driven by an increase in new accounts across a broader geographic footprint. Net sales in Q1 2022 were $920,116, versus $133,414 in Q1 2021. Expenses General and administrative General and administrative expenses for Q1 2022 was $1,270,458, versus $670,073 in Q1 2021 and significant amounts included the following: Salaries and payroll of $973,948, versus $473,606 in Q1 2021. This increase was driven, in part, by the addition of sale professionals across a larger geographic footprint. Other SG&A expenses of $157,731, versus $100,967 in Q1 2021. The increase in other SG&A was driven by an increased level of sales activity and the Company's increased geographic footprint. Professional Fees of $133,090, versus $88,203 in Q1 2021. 4 Marketing Marketing expenses for Q1 2022 were $83,515, versus $75,847 in Q1 2021. Increases in these expenses corresponded to the Company's increased national sales coverage, new product launches, and expenditures relating to the Company's on-boarding of SGWS. Share-based compensation Share-based compensation recognized in Q1 2022 was $119,090, versus $63,830 in Q1 2021. Liquidity and Capital Resources (expressed in US dollars) As of August 31, 2021, the Company had a cash position of $3,133,217. Working capital as of August 31, 2021 was $3,869,989. Operating activities are expected to continue to generate revenue in the next quarter and beyond. The Company believes that funds generated from its operations in conjunction with its current capital reserves will be sufficient to meet demands from its anticipated growth. Despite the Company's growth expectations, the Company has limited capital resources and may also rely upon the funds generated through the issuance of equity and or debt securities to fund its operating expenses, working capital requirements and any other strategic growth investments the Company may consider, including future acquisitions. To ensure the Company has the necessary capital to fund operations, growth and new product development activities, the Company has to-date raised money in the private placement market - most recently a private placement in July, August and September 2021 raised $5,903,280 CAD in units consisting of common shares and share purchase warrants. Transactions with Related Parties (expressed in US dollars) The Company transacts with key individuals from management who have authority and responsibility to plan, direct, and control the activities of the Company. Key management personnel are defined as the executive officers of the Company and the Board, including the Chief Executive Officer, President and Chief Financial Officer. The Company entered into certain transactions with key management personnel during the three months ended August 31, 2021, and 2020 as follows: Three months Three months ended ended August 31, August 31, 2021 2020 Salaries and benefits $ 112,500 $ 86,084 Share-based payments 113,775 53,835 Consulting fees 86,498 28,106 $ 312,773 $ 168,025 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer CENTR Brands Corp. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 22:21:00 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about CENTR BRANDS CORP. 06:22p MD&A - English PU 10/07 CENTR BRANDS : Launches with Leading Florida Chain ABC Fine Wines & Spirits AQ 10/01 CENTR BRANDS : & Sugar Free a Hit at Mar-Val Food Stores AQ 09/30 Mar-Val Food Stores Now Sells Both CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free CI 09/28 CENTR BRANDS : Audited annual financial statements - English PU 09/28 CENTR BRANDS : MD&A - English PU 09/28 CENTR Brands Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended May 31, 2021 CI 09/21 CENTR BRANDS CORP : . Announces Q1'22 473% Record Sales Increase AQ 09/20 CENTR Brands Corp. Announces Sales Results for the First Quarter Ended August 31, 2021 CI 09/15 CENTR Brands Corp. Now Sold at Mollie Stone's Markets NE