A Eletrobras (Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A.) [B3: ELET3 e ELET6 – NYSE: EBR e EBR-B – LATIBEX: XELTO and XELTB] - Form 6-K

[B3: ELET3 e ELET6 - NYSE: EBR e EBR-B - LATIBEX: XELTO and XELTB] Eletrobras, the largest company in the electricity sector in Latin America, active in the generation, transmission and commercialization segment, direct controller of 4 operating subsidiaries and a holding company - Eletropar - and direct and indirect participation in 74 Special Purpose Entities, announces, on this date, its results for the period referring to the first quarter of 2023. 1st QUARTER OF 2023 Eletrobras presented, in the first quarter of 2023 (1Q23), a net profit of R$ 406million, lower than the net profit of R$ 2,716 million obtained in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22). Despite the improvement in the operating result before the financial result, which went from R$2,067 million in 1Q22 to R$ 3,490 million in 1Q23, the company's profit was negatively impacted by the worsening of the financial result by R$ 3,722 million. Net Operating Revenue went from R$8,168 million in 1Q22 to R$ 9,210 million in 1Q23, an increase of 13%, influenced by the increase in generation revenues, in particular by the consolidation of Saesa (+R$ 1,149 million). Adjusted Ebitda grew by 10%, from R$ 5,105 million in 1Q22 to R$ 5,615 million in 1Q23, mainly influenced by the growth in revenues, in particular generation, higher than the increase in expenses and costs. The financial result went from a net income of R$ 589million to a net expense of R$3,133 million, mainly influenced by the higher charge of debts (+R$996 million), due to the consolidation of SAESA (R$709 million), and by charges and monetary restatement of obligations with the CDE and revitalization of hydrographic basins (which add up to R$1,372 million), the last two obligations provided for in the new concession contracts entered into in June 2022, for a period of 30 years. OTHER 1Q23 HIGHLIGHTS ØCash and Cash Equivalents + Bonds and Securities of R$ 20.1 billion and Net Debt of R$ 36.7 billion. Recurring EBITDA in 2022 of R$ 18.3 billion, forming a Net Debt/LTM Recurring EBITDA ratio of 2.0. ØFinancial expense related to the discount granted to ENBPar for the advance payment of credits due on Itaipu's shareholding of R$ 335 million. ØNet exchange variation of R$ 163 million in 1Q23 compared to R$ 1,049 million in 1Q22. ØDerivatives: net expense of R$ 233 million in 1Q23. ØAmortization Expenses of -R$ 345 million, referring to the new concession contracts related to the non-linear amortization of the concession contracts that are being discounted at 20% per year, starting in 2023, and of -R$ 204 million arising from the consolidation of Saesa. MARKETLETTER 1Q2023 Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding performed. 3 Marketletter 1Q23 MAIN INDICATORS (R$ Million) 1Q23 1Q22 % Energy Sold - Generation GWh (1) 32.4 30.4 6.7% Gross Revenue 10,997 9,817 12% Recurring Gross Revenue (2) 11,053 9,749 13% Net operating revenue 9,210 8,168 13% Recurring Net Operating Revenue (3) 9,266 8,107 14% EBITDA 4,890 3,403 44% Recurring EBITDA (4) 5,616 5,105 10% Ebitda Margin 53% 42% 11.4 Recurring Ebitda Margin 61% 63% -2.4 Gross debt without third party RGR 58,038 59,107 -2% Recurring Net Debt 36,717 34,717 6% Recurring Net Debt / Recurring LTM EBITDA 2,0 1,6 38% Net Profit 406 2,716 -85% Investments 1,597 523 206% Employees 9,154 12,090 -24% (1) Does not consider the energy allocated to quotas, from the plants renewed by Law 12,783 / 2013; (2), (3) and (4) Detailed adjustments in the consolidated analysis presented below. MARKETLETTER 1Q2023 Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding performed. 4 Marketletter 1Q23 1 ANALYSIS OF THE

CONSOLIDATED RESULT(R$ MILLION) CONSOLIDATED RESULTS Financial Statements 1Q23 1Q22 Generation Revenue 6,560 5,374 Transmission Revenue 4,216 4,241 Others Revenue 221 202 Gross Revenue 10,997 9,817 Deductions from Revenue -1,787 -1,649 Net Operating Revenue 9,210 8,168 Energy resale, grid, fuel and construction -2,289 -1,887 Personnel, Material, Services and Others -1,952 -1,772 Depreciation and amortization -903 -501 Operating Provisions -576 -1,941 3,490 2,067 Shareholding 509 626 Others Revenues and Expenses -11 121 3,987 2,814 Financial Result -3,133 589 Income before tax 854 3,403 Income tax and social contribution -448 -774 NET INCOME from Continuing Operations 406 2,629 Net income from Discontinued Operations 0 88 Consolidated net income 406 2,716 MARKETLETTER 1Q2023 Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding performed. 5 Marketletter 1Q23 RECURRING CONSOLIDATED RESULT DRE Ajustada 1Q23 1Q22 Generation Revenue Recurring 6,616 5,306 Transmission Revenue Recurring 4,216 4,241 Others Revenue Recurring 221 202 Gross Revenue Recurring 11,053 9,749 Deductions from Revenue Recurrent -1,787 -1,642 Net Operating Revenue Recurring 9,266 8,107 Operational costs Recurring -2,289 -1,883 Personnel, Material, Services and Others Recurring -1,870 -1,684 Depreciation and amortization Recurring -903 -501 Operating Provisions Recurring 0 -61 4,204 3,978 Shareholdings Recurring 509 626 Adjusted result before Financial Result 4,712 4,604 Adjusted Financial Result -2,446 753 Adjusted result before tax 2,266 5,357 Adjusted Income Tax and Social Contribution -448 -748 Adjusted net income 1,818 4,609 MARKETLETTER 1Q2023 Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding performed. 6 Marketletter 1Q23 1.1 MAIN VARIATIONS OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HIGHLIGHTS IN ANALYSIS OF VARIATION 1Q23 X 1Q22 Below, the main highlights of 1Q23 will be presented. OPERATING INCOME 1T23 1T22 Operating Revenue - Generation Eletrobras Eletrobras Furnas Eletrobras Chesf Eletrobras CGT Eletrosul Eletrobras Eletronorte Total Elimination Consolidated IFRS Eletrobras Eletrobras Furnas Eletrobras Chesf Eletrobras CGT Eletrosul Eletrobras Eletronorte Total Elimination Consolidated IFRS Generation Revenue Energy supply to distribution companies 0 1,803 133 378 1,770 4,084 -63 4,021 0 738 19 497 1,667 2,921 -57 2,865 Supply 0 471 201 0 403 1,074 0 1,074 0 333 189 0 415 937 0 937 CCEE 0 29 97 1 308 435 0 435 17 190 35 12 228 483 0 483 Operation and Maintenance Revenue 0 359 662 0 9 1,030 0 1,030 0 374 699 0 9 1,082 0 1,082 Construction Revenue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 3 0 3 Itaipu Transfer 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 4 0 4 Generation Revenue 0 2,662 1,093 379 2,490 6,624 -63 6,560 21 1,638 942 510 2,320 5,431 -57 5,374 Non-recurring events (-) Reversal Penalties for unavailability - CCEAR - CGT Eletrosul/ Reaccounts CCEE Furnas 0 56 0 0 0 56 0 56 0 0 0 -65 0 -65 0 -65 (-) Construction Generation 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0 0 0 -3 0 -3 Recurring Generation Revenue 0 2,718 1,093 379 2,490 6,680 -63 6,616 21 1,635 942 445 2,320 5,362 -57 5,306 MARKETLETTER 1Q2023 Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding performed. 7 Marketletter 1Q23 Analysis of the variation 1Q23X1Q22 The performance of Generation Revenue, by environment, is detailed in the tables below, with highlights: Regulated environment (ACR): (a) consolidation of Saesa, which resulted in +1,775 MWmed and +R$712 million in revenue; (ii) increase of 99 med-MW due to Eletronorte's new auction product, of 51 med-MW and an increase of 38 med-MW due to variation in the seasonality of the Balbina contract and other seasonality of contracts, resulting in + R$ 60 million revenue. Free Environment (ACL): (a) consolidation of Saesa, which resulted in + 725 MWmed and + R$ 438 Million in revenue; (ii) higher contracted volume (+560MW ad), despite the lower average price (201.62 in 1Q22 X R$189.83 in 1Q23), which resulted in + R$712 million in revenue; (iii) there was a reduction of about 136 med MW, equivalent to R$42 million, resulting from terminations or reductions in the UTE Itumbiara contracts entered into, pursuant to Law 13,182/2015. In accordance with article 10, °§12B of the said Law, consumers may request a reduction, without penalty, provided that they notify 6 months in advance of the beginning of the calendar year of the subsequent year. For termination, the Law establishes a minimum of 18 months for notice. Short Term: (i) increase in settled volume estimated (+568 MWavg) at the highest PLD (R$55.7 in 1Q22 against R$69.04 in 1Q23), resulting in +R$141 million; offset by (ii) - R$ 153 million, referring to Generation Outside the Order of Merit (GFOM) at UTE Santa Cruz in 1Q22). Volume (MWmed) 1T22 1T23 Var. Regulated Contract 2,185 4,059 86% Excluded Saesa 2,185 2,284 5% Saesa 1,775 100% Hydroelectric Quotas 7,464 5,264 -29% Bilateral Contract 4,464 5,749 29% Excluded Saesa 4,464 5,024 13% Saesa 725 100% MCP Settlement 2,125 2,693 27% Revenue (R$ million) 1T22 1T23 Var. Regulated Contract 1,849 2,620 42% Excluded Saesa 1,849 1,909 3% Saesa 712 100% Hydroelectric Quotas 1,082 1,030 -5% Bilateral Contract 2,010 2,538 26% Excluded Saesa 2,010 2,100 4% Saesa 438 100% CCEE 483 435 -10% Others * -49 -63 28% *Revenues from Construction, Financial Effect of Itaipu and Disposal (accounting adjustments - internal sales). Average Price (BRL/MWh) 1T22 1T23 Var. Regulated Contract 278,63 219,80 -21% Excluded Saesa 278,63 294,85 6% Saesa 185,56 Hydroelectric Quotas 67,10 90,58 35% Bilateral Contract 201,62 199,68 -1% Excluded Saesa 201,62 189,83 -6% MARKETLETTER 1Q2023 Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding performed. 8 Marketletter 1Q23 Volume (MWmed) 1T22 1T23 Var. Saesa 267,87 MCP Settlement 55,70 69,04 24% OBS: Average prices do not consider SPEs. The average price of the ACR does not consider the IPP contracts arising from the unbundling process of Amazonas Distribuidora and the thermal plant contracts based on availability. The price of Quotas was estimated considering the ratio between the revenue and the Physical Guarantee. ENERGY SUPPLY TO DISTRIBUTION COMPANIES: Revenue obtained from customers who are not final consumers, such as generators, traders and distributors. In the Regulated Contracting Environment (ACR): (i) consolidation of SAESA (Santo Antônio Energia), which took place in 3Q22, impacting R$ 711.6 million. Contracts are updated annually (IPCA). (ii) At CGT Eletrosul, reduction of R$ 65 million due to the recognition in 1Q22 of a court decision favorable to CGT Eletrosul, referring to retroaction of nullity of clause 14 - Penalties for unavailability - of CCEARs of the 1st Auction of New Energy of 2005, signed by the former CGTEE (today CGT Eletrosul); partially offset by the readjustment of prices of ACR contracts by the IPCA, impacting an increase of approximately R$ 27.1 million in revenues; In the Free Contracting Environment (ACL): (i) consolidation of SAESA (Santo Antônio Energia), which took place in 3Q22, impacting R$269.5 million. (ii) increase of 560 med MW in the sales contracts in the ACL in the accumulated in Mar/23, compared to the same period of the previous year, influenced by the increase in energy available for commercialization in the ACL due to the process of gradual decoupling of the Quota Power Plants (20% pa year), with emphasis on Furnas (+170 MWavg, excluding Saesa) and Chesf (+317 MWavg). (iii) Decrease of 24% in Contractual Prices, motivated by the large supply of energy, due to the hydroelectric reservoirs at historic levels and the increase in the generation of renewable sources encouraged (distributed mini-generation) and by the timid growth in demand, due to the slow in the recovery of the economy. Highlight for Eletronorte (-R$103 million): decrease of R$160 million in sales revenue from HPP Tucuruí (1Q22 R$713 million X 1Q23 R$553 million), in the ACL, due to the 24% decrease in Contract Prices (1Q22 R$ 194.93/MWh X 1Q23 R$ 148.66/MWh). (iv) At CGT Eletrosul, reduction of R$109 million due to the difference in ACL sales prices between the two periods; partially offset by the 47% increase in the amount of energy sold in the ACL (+ 112 MWavg), due to the seasonality of Physical Guarantees and energy purchase agreements, incurring an increase in revenue of approximately R$ 30 million. MARKETLETTER 1Q2023 Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding performed. 9 Marketletter 1Q23 SUPPLY FOR END CONSUMERS: Revenue obtained from the sale of energy to customers who are final consumers: · At Eletrobras Furnas (+R$137 million): (i) Consolidation of Saesa (+R$168 million) related to ACL customer billing; (ii) Entry of new ACL Supply contracts representing an increase of R$12 million; partially offset by: (iii) unilateral cancellation of 136 med MW right by the buyer of part of the supply contracts, pursuant to Law 13,182, linked to UHE Itumbiara de Furnas, resulting in a reduction of R$ -42 million in the period. · At Eletrobras Chesf (+R$12 million): contracting of 85 average MW, resulting in a total increase of 8 average MW which, together with the monetary restatement of prices, impacted the increase in revenue, partially offset by the reduction of around 77 MW averages in the consumption of industrial customers reached by Law 13,182/2015 in the accumulated until Mar/2023, justified by the reduction of the Physical Guarantee of the plants from Jan/2023 and consequent reduction of the contract with the consumers of the referred Law. · At Eletrobras Eletronorte (-R$12 million): (i) R$6.6 million decrease in Albrás' billing, due to variations in parameters, defined in the contract, used to calculate the final sale price, such as the of Aluminum, Dollar and Sector Charges: (a) 17% drop in average aluminum prices (US$ 2,972.1 1Q22 X US$ 2,468.5 1Q23); (b) negative variation of 1% in average dollar conversion (1Q22 R$5.23/US$ X 1Q23 R$5.19/US$); (ii) there was also a R$3.9 million reduction in revenues at South and at R$3.1 million at Alcan, due to the seasonality of MWm sold (15 MWm (1Q22) x 7.2MWm (1Q23) - SOUTH) and ( 8MWm (1Q22) x 2 MWm(1Q23)- ALCAN); CCEE (i) Decrease in the amount of electricity settled in the Short-Term Market is mainly due to the impact of Generation Outside the Order of Merit (GFOM) at UTE Santa Cruz de Furnas, which occurred in 1Q22, resulting in the difference in revenue of charges (of R$153 million), which led to a higher result in the MCP result in 2022. Partially offset by: (ii) the 24% increase in PLD (1Q22 R$ 55.7/MWh X 1Q23 R$ 69.0/MWh) impacting the uncontracted energy settled in the short term; (iii) At Eletronorte, a 21% increase in the settlement of the surplus under the MCP/CCEE (1Q22 1584.75 avg MW X 1Q23 1914.47 avg MW); (iv) GSF variation for the period (average of 95% in 2022 and 104% in 2023). (v) In Furnas, impact due to the effects of re-accounting, referring to the year 2016. Such re-accounting occurred due to CCEE having credited undue amounts to Furnas in May/22, whose impact in 1Q23 was in the order of a reduction of R$ 56 million. MARKETLETTER 1Q2023 Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding performed. 10 Marketletter 1Q23 Operation and Maintenance Revenue - Plants Renewed by Law 12,783/2013 (quota system) · The negative variation is mainly due to the beginning of the process of gradual release of quota holders (20% in each year, from January 2023), attenuated by the effects of the annual readjustment of the RAG of approximately 14%, in accordance with Ratifying Resolution No. 3068 /2022 (cycle 2022-2023), and the increase in CFURH in the accumulated in Mar/23 compared to the accumulated in Mar/22, with emphasis on the variations in Chesf (-R$37 million) and Furnas (-R$14 million). CONSTRUCTION REVENUE · In Furnas (-R$4 million): (i) with the enactment of Law 14,182/21, the treatment for quota-holding plants was changed and, as of June 2022, there is no longer any accounting of the generation financial asset in construction revenue, not resulting in an effect on the result with a corresponding entry in revenue. OPERATING INCOME 1Q23X1Q22 VARIATION ANALYSIS IFRS X Regulatory Transmission Revenue 1Q23 1Q22 Regulatory Variation IFRS Adjustment Regulatory IFRS Adjustment Regulatory 1Q23x1Q22 Furnas 1,522 11 1,532 1,597 -315 1,282 19.6% Chesf 1,449 -160 1,289 1,408 -313 1,095 17.7% CGT Eletrosul 514 -77 437 550 -139 411 6.1% Eletronorte 803 -62 741 749 -146 603 22.9% Eliminations -71 71 -69 -63 63 -42 - TOTAL 4,216 -218 3.929 4,241 -850 3.348 17,3% · The variation in the RAP (regulatory revenue) is mainly due to (i) inflation of 11.73% applied to the RAP for the 2022-2023 cycle, which started in July/2022; and (ii) the 15% increase in the RAP of the RBSE, net of the 11.73% inflation, due to the reprofiling of the RBSE. Transmission Revenue (IFRS) Operating Transmission Revenue 1Q23 1Q22 % Transmission Revenue 4,216 4,241 -1% Operation and Maintenance revenue 1,634 1,523 7% Construction Revenue 284 147 93% Contractual Revenue - Transmission 2,299 2,571 -11% Non-recurring events Recurring Transmission Operating Revenue 4,216 4,241 -1% MARKETLETTER 1Q2023 Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding performed. 11 Marketletter 1Q23 ANALYSIS OF VARIATION 1Q23X1Q22 Receita de O&M ·At Eletronorte (+R$65 million): (i) R$71.9 million increase in O&M revenue from the renewed contract (058/2001), due to: (a) R$133.5 million increase in billed revenue (1Q23 R$578.0 million x 1Q22 R$444.5 million) due to the 22% readjustment in the RAP of contract 058/2001 by Ratifying Resolution 3067/2022 effective from July/2022, mainly due to increase in the financial component of the RBSE due to the reprofiling instituted in the 2021/22 cycle; (b) Reduction of R$61.6 million due to the increase in amortization (R$300.7 million in 1Q23 x R$239.1 million in 1Q22), due to the 2022 tariff readjustment. (ii) R$ increase $0.8 million in O&M revenue due to accrual adjustment of TUST revenue. This revenue is no longer collected due to incentives given to free consumers who have discounts on the Tariff for the Use of the Transmission System (TUST). This portion of the RAP is received via the Energy Development Account (CDE) in the month following its accounting. As the accounting record must be done on an accrual basis, there is a time lag that is adjusted monthly; (iii) On the other hand, there was a reduction of R$7.7 million in O&M revenue from non-renewed contracts, due to: (a) Reduction of R$11.4 million due to the increase in amortization (R$85 .2 million 1Q23 x R$73.8 million 1Q22) due to the 2022 tariff readjustments - Ratifying Resolution 3067/2022; (b) On the other hand, there was an increase of R$ 3.7 million in billed revenue (1Q23 R$ 162.0 million x 1Q22 R$ 158.3 million). Despite the readjustment of the RAPs of all contracts having been relevant due to the IPCA of the cycle of Ratifying Resolution 3067/2022 (11.73% effective from July/2022), the adjustment portion of the previous cycle of ETE contracts and PVTE had a negative impact of R$15.6 million (annual basis) on billed revenue. ·Chesf (+R$47 million): (i) Publication of Aneel Ratifying Resolution 3067/2022, which contemplates the effects of the periodic tariff review of 10 Company concession contracts: 010/2007, 012/2007, 009/2011, 010 /2011, 2011/017, 2012/005, 2012/017, 2012/018, 2012/019, 2011/008; which resulted in an increase in RAP of R$ 19 million per cycle, which represents around 19.97% in the increase in RAP and a positive effect on the result of R$ 228 million; (ii) Tariff readjustment for the 22/23 cycle for the other non-reviewed contracts, as well as recognition of RAP's for small reinforcements, without previously established revenue, which caused an increase in revenue in the amount of R$ 13 million for the 2022 cycle /2023 and an effect of R$141 million on the Company's results. ·In Furnas (+R$24 million): due to the change in tariff cycles, based on the current regulation (REH nº. 3,067/22), which, in its annexes, details the readjustments of the Transmitters' RAPs. Highlight for the annual contractual readjustment by IPCA 11.73% or IGP-M 10.72%, depending on the Concession Contract. Incorporation by FURNAS of Concession Agreement nº 028/2009, of the former TGO (approximately R$ 1.5 million/month). Partially offset by: ·At CGT Eletrosul (-R$17 million): (i) reduction of approximately 53% of the O&M RAP related to MP 579/2012, which occurred gradually in 1/5 per cycle during the period 2018/19 to 2022/23, as stipulated by ANEEL in the periodic tariff review process, REH ANEEL nº 2.716/2020, generating a reduction of R$ 13.0 million in the analyzed period; ii) Concession Advance Apportionment 057/2001 with a negative effect of R$ 6.3 million. CONSTRUCTION REVENUE - TRANSMISSION ·The variation is mainly due to investments made (appropriated and allocated) in transmission projects in progress, associated with several concession contracts. The variation presented in the companies was: Chesf (+R$66 million); Furnas (+R$20 million); Eletronorte (+R$28 million); CGT Eletrosul (+R$22 million). MARKETLETTER 1Q2023 Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding performed. 12 Marketletter 1Q23 CONTRACTUAL REVENUE - TRANSMISSION · The reduction is mainly due to lower inflation rates (IPCA) in the period, which ended up offsetting the effects of the increase in contractual assets between March 2022 (BRL 2,571 billion) and 2023 (BRL 2,299 billion). The variation presented in the companies was: Furnas (-R$120 million); Chesf (-R$72 million); Eletronorte (-R$41 million); CGT Eletrosul (-R$40 million). This effect is due to the application of the IFRS rules and differs from the regulatory revenue, which had its readjustment, according to ReH nº. 3,067/22, in July 2022. OPERATIONAL COSTS AND EXPENSES Other Operating Income 1Q23 1Q22 % Other Revenue 221 202 9% OTHER INCOME ANALYSIS OF VARIATION 1Q23X1Q22 · At Eletrobras Eletronorte (+R$27 million): (a) R$36 million of variation in CDE revenues, due to the lag in the charging period of readjusted tariffs in 122 given that resolution 3034/22, which approved the budget of the fund for the year 2022, was only published on 04/26/2022. These effects were partially offset by the reduction in the following items: (a) R$6 million in Operation and Maintenance services; (b) R$4.4 million in revenues from telecommunications services; · At Eletrobras Holding (-R$ 13 million) related to revenue from services provided in 1Q22 with UTE Uruguay since there was no need to import energy. MARKETLETTER 1Q2023 Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding performed. 13 Marketletter 1Q23 OPERATIONAL COSTS AND EXPENSES OPERATIONAL COSTS AND EXPENSES Operational costs 1Q23 1Q22 Eletrobras Furnas Chesf CGT Eletrosul Eletronorte Eletropar Total Elimination Consolidated Eletrobras Furnas Chesf CGT Eletrosul Eletronorte Eletropar Total Elimination Consolidated IFRS IFRS Energy purchased for resale 0 -454 -49 -155 -44 0 -702 63 -639 -16 -277 -50 -148 -48 0 -540 57 -483 Charges on use of the electricity grid 0 -389 -253 -16 -222 0 -881 71 -810 0 -193 -220 -15 -211 0 -639 79 -560 Fuel for production electric power 0 -98 0 -33 -311 0 -442 0 -442 0 -302 0 -21 -315 0 -638 -131 -648 Construction 0 -36 -269 -55 -39 0 -398 0 -398 0 -19 -133 -33 -11 0 -195 0 -195 Personnel, Material, Services and Others -240 -559 -471 -202 -484 -1 -1.957 5 -1.952 -1.952 -193 -400 -462 -226 -1 -3.233 -1 -1.772 Depreciation and amortization -1 -370 -96 -58 -386 0 -911 0 -903 -1 -101 -35 -59 -325 0 -520 -142 -501 Operating Provisions -34 -255 -116 -101 -70 0 -576 0 -576 -648 -249 -158 -15 -957 0 -2.027 -43 -1.941 Total Operating Costs and Expenses -275 -2.161 -1.255 -620 -1.555 -1 -5.867 140 -5.720 -2.617 -1.335 -996 -751 -2.093 -1 -7.792 -181 -6.101 Non-recurring events (-) Non-recurring PMSO events 32 24 3 0 23 0 82 0 82 7 66 0 4 10 0 88 0 88 (-) Non-recurring provisions 59 258 142 99 77 0 635 -58 576 666 200 103 14 950 0 1.931 -51 1.880 (-) Generation Construction 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 3 0 3 Total Recurring Operating Costs and Expenses -184 -1.880 -1.110 -520 -1.456 -1 -5.151 82 -5.062 -1.944 -1.066 -893 -733 -1.133 -1 -5.770 -232 -4.129 MARKETLETTER 1Q2023 Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding performed. 14 Marketletter 1Q23 ANALYSIS OF VARIATION 1Q23X1Q22 ENERGY PURCHASED FOR RESALE · At Eletrobras Furnas (+R$176 million), influenced by the following factors: (i) Consolidation of SAESA (+R$159 million), whose composition consists of short-term energy (CCEE) and energy purchased for resale (Bilateral), being : (R$ 14 million and R$ 145 million) respectively, with an average MW of 379.62; (ii) price adjustment of approximately 5% in the purchase agreements in force in the period, representing an increase in expenses of approximately R$14 million; (iii) purchases made in 2023 (taking advantage of market opportunities, including incentivized energy), totaling an expense increase of R$13 million, when compared to the same period in 2022; and (iv) In Electric Energy purchased for Short-Term Resale, in Feb/23, there was a negative exposure in the MCP due to the effects of reaccounting, which led to the return of amounts received in the profile of UTE Santa Cruz, referring to the year 2016. · At Eletrobras CGT Eletrosul (+R$ 7 million), due to: (i) the 6% increase in the average price, increasing the cost by R$ 8.6 million; (ii) increase in energy purchased through the MCP, impacting a cost increase of R$1.8 million. These effects were partially offset by (iii) the lower quantity purchased in 1Q23, resulting in a reduction of R$7.6 million; (iv) reduction in PIS/COFINS credits amounted to R$4 million in 1Q23. Partially offset by: · In the holding (-R$16 million): improvement of the country's hydrological conditions, significantly reducing the need to import electricity from the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, accompanying the above-reported decline in CEEE revenue. FUEL FOR ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION · Eletrobras Furnas (-R$204 million), due to (i) lower dispatch from the Santa Cruz plant in 2023, 96 GWh 1Q23 x 558 GWh 1Q22, due to the condition of the reservoirs at the time; (ii) Generation dispatches, for the Santa Cruz plant in 2023, amounted to 96 GWh and, in the same period of 2022, were 558 GWh, due to the conditions of the reservoirs at the time. · Eletrobras Eletronorte (+R$ 4 million) net of expense recovery due to (i) increase of R$ 26.3 million due to the annual contractual readjustment of the installments that make up the price of gas. The volume of natural gas consumed had a small variation of 0.08% between quarters; (ii) increase of R$ 18.4 million referring to ancillary natural gas expenses (Transport Ship or Pay and Margin), due to the annual contractual readjustment of the 5.9% transport portion and the Distribution Margin Portion of Cigas in 7.2%. On the other hand, there was (iii) a reduction of R$ 15.2 million related to the reversal of ICMS on sales of energy produced by UTE Mauá 3, due to the consumption of natural gas. The reversal occurs because the sale is outside the state of AM and is exempt from ICMS. Expense recoveries increased by R$ 34 million due to the revenue from the accumulated CCC being 9.70% higher than in 1Q22, impacted by the annual contractual readjustment of the prices of Transport Installments and Cigás' Distribution Margin by an average of 6,76%. · Eletrobras CGT Eletrosul (+R$ 1.5 million) net of expense recovery due to: (i) readjustment of around 16.7% (parametric index) in the cost of coal, impacting an increase of R$ 4 million. In addition, the accounting for coal generally occurs with a delay of one month, however in Mar/23 it was paid within the accrual period with an impact of R$ 12 million. (ii) higher expenses with fuel oil of R$5.4 million, given the need to restart the Plant's boiler, in 2022 this item was released in material; (iii) the recovery of coal expenses in 1Q23 was R$38.5 million and around R$5.4 million in reimbursement of fuel oil, used in the process of restarting the boiler at Usina Candiota; (iv) recovery percentage - CDE reimbursement as of Feb/23 was 100% of the purchase, while in 1Q22 it was 44%. MARKETLETTER 1Q2023 Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding performed. 15 Marketletter 1Q23 CHARGES ON USE OF THE ELECTRICITY GRID Encargos de Uso de Rede · Readjustment of network usage charges, according to Ratifying Resolution 3066-ANEEL of 06/12/2022 of 15%. · Consolidation of SAESA (R$ 191 million), which consists of: (i) Charges on the use of the electricity network - TUST (R$ - 210.5 million), (ii) PIS and COFINS credits in the amount of (R$ 19.7 million). CONSTRUCTION · Chesf (+R$136 million): (i) Construction cost comes from investments made in ongoing transmission projects. The significant variation between the periods is associated with the end of the incremental period (Feb/18 to Jan/23) of the CTT 061/2001 RTP cycle. Considering that the projects that are the scope of the tariff review should be closed, all pending achievements were completed by the end of this window. As a result of the above, it is worth mentioning that the construction cost of JAN/23 represents 64% of the total construction cost of the 1st TRI of 2023. · At Eletronorte (+R$28 million): (i) Increase of R$29.5 million in the construction expense of several contracts: R$21.6 million in the renewed contract 058/2001, R$4.1 million in the contract 012/2009 (ETE), R$ 2.7 million from the new contract 013/2022 (SE Caladinho) and R$ 1.1 million in contract 010/2009 (Porto Velho TE)); (ii) Reduction of R$ 1 .1 million in construction expenses for contracts 004/2011 (SE Lucas do Rio Verde R$ 456 thousand), 001/2009 (LT Ribeiro Gonçalves-Balsas R$ 413 thousand) and 007/2008 (LT São Luís II- São Luís III BRL 231 thousand). · At CGT Eletrosul (+R$ 22 million): (i) investment of R$ 53.3 million in transmission in the accumulated period of 2023, against investment of R$ 27 million in 2022. The amount of construction expenses is related to the amount of investment in transmission. · In Furnas (+R$17 million): variation refers to contract 062/01 (in 2022 it was R$ -14.86 million and in 2023 it was R$ -33.79 million). In the other contracts, the values for 2022 and 2023 totaled R$ - 717 thousand and R$ - 2.02 million, respectively. In 1Q22, Generation Construction Expenses amounted to R$ -3.41 million. As of Jun/22, with the enactment of Law 14,182/21, the treatment for shareholder plants was changed and there will no longer be accounting of the Financial Asset Generation in Construction Expenses. MARKETLETTER 1Q2023 Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding performed. 16 Marketletter 1Q23 PERSONNEL, MATERIAL, SERVICES AND OTHER Personnel, Material, Services and Others 1Q23 1Q22 Eletrobras Furnas Chesf CGT Eletrosul Eletronorte Eletropar Total Eliminations Consolidated IFRS Eletrobras Furnas Chesf CGT Eletrosul Eletronorte Eletropar Total Eliminations Consolidated IFRS Personnel -95 -274 -248 -130 -288 0 -1,036 0 -1,036 -83 -193 -263 -121 -284 0 -944 -172 -1,116 Material -4 0 -3 0 17 0 10 0 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 Services 0 -17 -9 -5 -14 0 -45 0 -45 0 -6 -9 -16 -13 0 -44 -12 -56 Others -83 -172 -84 -49 -107 -1 -495 0 -495 -47 -121 -48 -72 -62 -1 -352 -72 -423 PMSO total -58 -96 -128 -17 -93 0 -392 5 -386 -63 -80 -141 -17 -43 0 -343 -29 -372 Non-Recurring Items -240 -559 -471 -202 -484 -1 -1,957 5 -1,952 -193 -400 -462 -226 -401 -1 -1,682 -282 -1,965 Incentive Plans (PAE, PDC) Personnel 4 0 3 0 -17 0 -10 0 -10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -2 -2 Indemnity Allowance Health Plan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 14 0 4 10 31 0 31 Expenses with consulting services associated with the transformation 28 0 0 0 0 28 0 28 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Personnel: Furnas labor claims/ Provision ACT 2021 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 52 0 0 0 0 52 0 52 Indemnities, losses and damages: CAEFE (2022)/ Losses of non-reversible goods Furnas 0 24 0 0 0 0 24 0 24 0 20 0 0 0 0 20 0 20 Legal costs (except labor)/ CDE Eletronorte Fiscalization 0 0 0 0 39 0 39 0 39 5 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 5 Recurring PMSO -208 -535 -468 -202 -462 -1 -1,876 5 -1,870 -186 -314 -462 -222 -391 -1 -1,575 -285 -1,859 MARKETLETTER 1Q2023 Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding performed. 17 Marketletter 1Q23 IMPACT PMSO CONSOLIDATION SAESA Personnel, Material, Services and Others 1Q23 Personnel 23 Material 7 Services 39 Others 3 PMSO total 72 ANALYSIS OF VARIATION 1Q23X1Q22 personnel · Consolidation of R$ 23 million from SAESA, as of 3Q22, while in 1Q22, SAESA was considered only in the equity interest account. · Collective Bargaining Agreement - ACT22/23, readjustment of 12.13% (IPCA), with an estimated impact of R$113 million in the quarter, offset by savings related to Dismissal Plan shutdowns, according to the months of shutdowns, reducing vacations, expenses with food/education/transport, overtime and dangerous work; and the launch of a surplus of the PreviNorte pension plan of R$ 4 million higher in 1Q22 than in 1Q23. · In Furnas, retroactive expenses related to ACT21 of R$ 52 million, recognized in 1Q22 after the conclusion of the Collective Agreement. · Payment, in 1Q22 with no counterpart in 1Q23, of a non-recurring indemnity allowance of around R$ 31 million referring to the change in health plan conditions and increased co-payment by the companies' employees. Material · In Furnas (+R$11 million): (i) consolidation of Saesa (+7 million), and increase in Operational Maintenance Material items (R$ -3 million), with emphasis on replacement of Siemens materials (R$ -1, 3 m at sea23), and Fuel and Lubricants - diesel oil, grease, lubricants, gasoline, ethanol, motor oil, etc. (R$ -858 thousand). Partially offset by: · CGT Eletrosul (-R$ 5 million): Limestone and other materials used directly in the production of UTE Candiota were reclassified to fuel for energy production. The amount is equivalent to R$ 5.8 million; (ii) In 1Q22, the expenditure on Virgin Lime was R$7.7 million and was not reclassified, and, (iii) in 1Q23, other operating materials were R$2.5 million lower than in the same period of the previous year UTE Candiota was undergoing scheduled maintenance requiring the acquisition and use of large amounts of material. ServiCES · In Furnas (+R$51 million): (i) consolidation of Saesa, with a total addition of R$39 million, in 1Q23, without comparison in 1Q22; (ii) Consulting services of +R$ 6 million (highlighting accounting, tax and actuarial advisory services aimed at complying with SEC/CVM regulations); (ii) Maintenance/Edif/Mobile Services of +R$ 3 million, and (iii) Computer Program Assignment of +R$ 3 million. MARKETLETTER 1Q2023 Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding performed. 18 Marketletter 1Q23 · Holding (+R$41 million): Increase of R$29 million in consulting and auditing, of which R$28 million related to the transformation office, R$5 million in legal services, R$3.4 million in IT Technical Service - Software and R$ 2.5 million for studies and projects. · At Chesf (+R$35 million): (i) R$12 million increase in expenses with cleaning and conservation of properties and facilities; (ii) R$ 6 million increase with asset surveillance automation services; (iii) increase with maintenance of operating assets by R$8 million; (iv) R$2 million increase with maintenance of right-of-way and access roads; (v) increase in spending on utilities and services by R$2 million; (vi) increase in hired labor of R$2 million; (vii) increase in expenses with information technology by R$ 2 million. · At Eletronorte (+R$29 million): (i) increase of R$7.1 million in maintenance of operational assets. The main reason was the payment of two months of equipment leasing for UTE Aparecida to MTU, which were paid in arrears due to the delay in issuing the INVOICE due to the need to prove the hours of operation to be paid; (ii) increase of R$6.2 million in transport services, including driver services. (iii) increase of R$4.1 million in contractor services, due to expenses with equipment maintenance services at the Tucuruí HPP and payment of the O&M service contract and HVDC tests, at SEs Araraquara and Porto Velho; (iv) increase of R$2.3 million in maintenance services for buildings, furniture and office equipment. (v) the remainder of the increase, R$7.3 million, occurred in miscellaneous services, such as financial system services, slash cleaning, technical and administrative services, security, and airline tickets. Partially offset by: · CGT Eletrosul (-R$22 million): (i) in 2023, operational maintenance services were R$23 million less than in 2022 due to the annual shutdown of UTE Candiota, in 1Q22, which demanded high expenses with services provided by the responsible company by maintenance. (ii) consulting services decreased by R$2.7 million, due to lower expenses with legal consultations. (iii) offsetting travel, R$1.9 million, building maintenance, R$1.2 million, and IT services, R$2 million, increased in 1Q23. OTHERS · At Eletronorte (+R$ 50 million): (i) increase in 1Q23 in other operating expenses of R$ 38.6 million, due to the return of funds from the CDE, to Eletrobras, used in the Luz para Todos program, paid in March 2023; (ii) increase in Donations of R$17 million in contributions to CEPEL; (iii) in 1Q23, in recovery of expenses of R$ 5.8 million, due to adjustments to property, plant and equipment from assets incorporated by Amazonas Geração e Transmissão, as a reduction account, reducing expenses in 1Q22, which did not occur in 1Q23; (iv) increase of R$4.7 million in taxes and compulsory fees; On the other hand, there was a reduction of R$ 17.5 million, R$ 13.9 million in insurance for installations, equipment and inventories, and R$ 3.5 million in rental of movable property for commercial purposes. · Furnas (+ R$36 million): (i) Losses on the Deactivation of Non-Reversible Assets, due to the write-off of materials not in conditions of use (unusable) in January/23, in the amount of R$ -24 million, resulting from the process of Physical Property Inventory of Furnas General Equipment, which included the validation of equipment at the company's 93 units, in compliance with internal regulations and SOX certification. Consolidation of SAESA, with an impact of R$ 3 million in 1Q23; (iii) increase in the amount of the contribution to CEPEL, which was higher in 2023: R$2.41 million/month in 2022 against R$6.03 million/month in 2023. MARKETLETTER 1Q2023 Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding performed. 19 Marketletter 1Q23 · At Chesf (-R$30 million): (i) R$12 million increase in expenses with retiree benefits, due to the increase in the cost of interest on the BD benefit plan; (ii) increase with judicial convictions of R$ 21 million. · Holding (+R$23 million): (i) R$ 25 million related to changes in the risk of lawsuits and payments. (ii) higher expense with property rental R$-4.5 million. These impacts were partially offset by: (iii) reduction of R$31 million in donations. In 1Q22, R$ 31 million of Contribution to CEPEL, according to Resolution 644/2022 there will be no further contribution by the Holding in 2023. Other Costs and Expenses 1Q23 1Q22 Outras Despesas Taxes (other than deductions from operating income) -29 -17 Leases and Rentals -14 -11 Insurance -33 -50 Bank guarantee -16 -14 Civil indemnities -36 -12 Retired Benefit -84 -3 Losses on Deactivation of Non-Reversible Assets -24 0 Return of resources from the CDE -39 0 Other expenses -33 -44 1. OTHER EXPENSES -309 -151 2. OTHER COSTS -31 -31 3. DONATIONS AND CONTRIBUTIONS -47 -47 TOTAL OTHERS (1+2+3) -386 -319 DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION Depreciation and amortization Depreciation and amortization 1Q23 1Q22 % Depreciation and amortization -903 -501 80% 1Q23X1Q22 VARIATION ANALYSIS DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION · Consolidation of Saesa, with an impact of R$ 204 million, without comparison with 1Q22. · Amortization of new Concession contracts in the amount of R$ 344 million in 1Q23, with no counterpart in 1Q22 (detail of amortization schedule, by plant, below). MARKETLETTER 1Q2023 Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding performed. 20 Marketletter 1Q23 Plants Companie Type Value per plant - initial recognition 2023 (R$ thousand) Boa Esperança Chesf Shareholder 876,032 6.371 Complexo Paulo Afonso Chesf Shareholder 10,590,724 77.023 Luiz Gonzaga Chesf Shareholder 4,693,535 34.135 Xingó Chesf Shareholder 11,267,333 81.944 Sobradinho Chesf PIE 874,546 29.152 Funil - BA Chesf Shareholder 28,489 207 Pedra Chesf Shareholder 7,122 52 Coaracy Nunes Eletronorte Shareholder 582,030 4.233 Tucuruí Eletronorte PIE 25,542,126 851.404 Curuá-Una Eletronorte PIE 160,582 5.353 Corumbá I Furnas Shareholder 1,431,622 10.412 Estreito Furnas Shareholder 3,177,816 23.111 Funil - RJ Furnas Shareholder 590,624 4.295 Furnas Furnas Shareholder 4,025,234 29.274 Marimbondo Furnas Shareholder 4,416,843 32.122 Porto Colômbia Furnas Shareholder 1,322,485 9.618 Itumbiara Furnas PIE 2,958,106 98.604 Masc de Moraes Furnas PIE 2,476,008 82.534 Total 75.021.257 1,379,845 Empresa Value (initial recognition) Amortization result 1Q 2023 Chesf 28,337,781 - 57,221 Eletronorte 26,284,738 - 215,247 Furnas 20,398,738 - 72,493 Total 75,021,257 - 344,961 MARKETLETTER 1Q2023 Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding performed. 21 Marketletter 1Q23 OPERATING PROVISIONS Operating Provisions 1Q23 1Q22 % Operating Provisions/Reversals -576 -1.941 -70% Non-recurring provisions/reversals Provision for Disputes -550 -655 -16% PECLD - Financing and loans -4 -364 -99% PECLD: Eletronorte 1Q22 referring to the customer Amazonas Energia 0 -811 Estimated losses on investments 0 -16 -100% Provision for Implementation of Shares - Compulsory Loan -22 -11 102% Provision for unsecured liabilities 0 -23 -100% Non-recurring provisions/reversals Warranties 2 3 -32% PCLD (excluding PCLD Prospective Estimate of Prospective Credit Loss (CPC 48)) -57 -85 -33% GAG improvement 33 -75 -144% Others 22 96 -77% Recurring provisions/reversals 0 -61 -100% The positive values in the table above mean reversal of provision. ANALYSIS OF VARIATION 1Q23X1Q22 The variation is mainly explained by: · Provision for Litigation of R$550 million in 1Q23, compared to a provision of R$655 million in 1Q22, mainly due to: Eletrobras Furnas (i) lawsuits filed by Integral Engenharia Ltda, totaling R$147 million, requiring payments pending in administrative contracts, the object of which is the implementation of the new section of the Centro Atlântica Railway, in the Municipalities of Chiador and Além Paraíba/MG, for AHE Simplício - Queda Única. There was an unfavorable decision for Furnas, which reclassified the risk to probable; (ii) net reversal of R$ 30 million referring to the lawsuit filed by CONBAT - Consortium Supplier of the Batalha Power Plant, resulting from the Judicial Agreement between the parties; (iii) Constitution of Labor Contingencies in the amount of R$68 million, with emphasis on the constitution, in the amount of R$21 million, referring to a lawsuit filed by the Union of Electricians of Furnas, with the purpose of preventing the reduction of the calculation basis for the value of the premium for hazardous work, which is now levied on the base salary and no longer on all wage-related amounts. There was a court decision against FURNAS; At Eletrobras Chesf (iv) Correction of the K Factor process, partly based on the IGPM, in the amount of R$ 41.9 million; (v) R$70.2 million increase in civil provisions due to process updates and (vi) R$11 million reduction in labor provisions; At Eletrobras CGT Eletrosul, the following stand out (vi) provision for labor contingencies of R$ 49 million, due to updating values and reclassifications of risks; (vii) civil contingencies increased by R$25 million mainly due to two lawsuits: Engevix related to the construction of Usina São Domingos and Renobrax arising from the lawsuit related to the assignment of Eólicas Hermenegildo projects. Eletrobras Holding: (viii) net reversal of R$25 million related to the Compulsory Loan, due to the reversal of R$77 million due to discounts on lawsuit agreements and the constitution of a provision for unfavorable decisions of R$52 million, against a net provision of R$300 million in 1Q22. In 1Q22, the total amount (inventory) of the provision for compulsory loan lawsuits (2nd phase) reduced to R$24,226 million (X R$24,340 million in 4Q22), highlighting the total reduction of R$120 million due to court agreements , of which R$ 43 million were payments for agreements; and 77 million discounts obtained from agreements signed in the period, and the monetary restatement of R$ 376.6 million - the latter with an impact on the financial result); The provision entries were also partially offset by: (viii) Write-off in the amount of R$89.8 million, referring to the claim filed by the Consortium Supplier Batalha Conbat, due to the court agreement entered into in the records. MARKETLETTER 1Q2023 Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding performed. 22 Marketletter 1Q23 · Provision for PCLD - Consumers and Resellers: +R$ 17 million at Chesf and +R$ 33 million at Eletronorte referring to the provision of R$ 20.6 million referring to current energy supply · Reversal of the provision for GAG Melhoria in the amount of R$ 75 million due to the discounting of generation revenue (Law 14,182/2021), compared to a constitution of R$ 33 million in 1Q22. SHAREHOLDINGS Shareholdings Shareholdings 1Q23 1Q22 % Income from Equity Interests 509 626 -19% Shareholdings 1Q23 1Q22 % Affiliated Highlights Eletronuclear -31 74 -141% Itaipu 0 116 -100% CTEEP 263 190 38% Cemar 54 43 25% Lajeado Energia 28 24 19% Destaques SPEs IE Madeira 60 79 -25% Chapecoense 44 31 43% Norte Energia (Belo Monte) -61 -83 -26% Outras Equivalências 152 152 -0,1% TOTAL OTHERS (1+2+3) 509 626 -19% ANALYSIS OF VARIATION 1Q23X1Q22 SHAREHOLDINGS · Equity interest went from R$626 million in 1Q22 to R$509 million in 1Q23, a negative variation of 19%, mainly impacted by: (i) Eletronuclear's equity pick-up, which went from a positive amount of R$74 million in 1Q22 to a negative amount of R$31 million in 1Q23; (ii) Itaipu's Equity Income, which was R$116 million in 1Q22 with no contra entry in 1Q23, considering the sale of the shareholding. These movements were partially offset by: (iii) an improvement (+R$73 million) in the equity result of the interest in CTEEP, mainly due to the readjustment of the RAP and higher revenues related to new investments (reinforcements and improvements and entry of IE Ivaí, in partial operational phase). MARKETLETTER 1Q2023 Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding performed. 23 Marketletter 1Q23 FINANCIAL RESULT Financial Income and Expenses Financial Result 1Q23 1Q22 % Financial income Interest income, commissions and fees 145 215 -32% Revenue from financial investments 786 329 139% Moratorium addition on electricity 57 113 -49% Interest income on dividends 0 62 -100% Other financial income 150 108 38% (-) Taxes on financial income -67 -60 11% Financial Expenses Debt charges -1,852 -856 116% Other financial expenses -181 -110 64% Financial items, net Monetary variations -394 -181 117% Exchange Variations 163 1,049 -84% Derivatives -233 -79 193% Charges of obligations with CDE -553 0 - Charges for revitalizing watersheds -88 0 - Financial discount in advance - ENBpar -335 0 - Financial Result -3,133 589 -632% Adjustments (-) Emp, Distributors + AIC -35 -163 -79% (-) Monetary update, company compulsory 378 362 5% (-) Interest and exchange variation on ITAIPU sale to ENBPar 335 0 - (-) Reversal of penalties for unavailability / delays in the collection of deferred ICMS on the purchase of mineral coal - CGT Eletrosul 8 -34 -100% Recurring Financial Result -2,446 753 -425% MARKETLETTER 1Q2023 Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding performed. 24 Marketletter 1Q23 FINANCIAL RESULT: VARIATION ANALYSIS 1Q23X1Q22 In 1Q23, the financial result presented a negative variation, having presented a positive result of R$589 million in 1Q22 and a negative result of R$3,133 million in 1Q23. The main variations were: · Debt Charges, from R$856 million in 1Q22 to R$1,852 million in 1Q23, with emphasis on the consolidation of Saesa, which recorded expenses of R$709 million. Of this amount, financial charges and FNO represent R$495 million and charges on debentures R$214 million. Updates for 1Q23 were average IPCA 0.7% for debts and debentures and for FNO with a fixed update of 8.5% p.a. In addition, Eletrobras Furnas raised 3 new loan agreements in 2Q22, with an impact of R$96 million more on the 1Q23 result. · Monetary restatement expenses, due to the application of Selic on a portion of the provision for compulsory loan lawsuits (2nd phase - book-entry credits) of R$377 million in 1Q23, against R$362 million in 1Q22. · Net exchange variation, with a positive net impact of R$1,049 million in 1Q22 against a positive impact of R$163 million in 1Q23, mainly due to the variation in the dollar exchange rate in the period compared (-15.1% in 1Q22 and -4.9% in 1Q23), detailed below in item 1.3.1. · Financial expense of R$ 335 million, non-recurring, referring to the discount granted to ENBPar for the early payment of credits due on Itaipu's shareholding. · Financial Expenses of IPCA + Charges on the outstanding balance of obligations with the CDE (being the charge of 7.6% per year) of R$1,157 million and the obligations with the revitalization projects of the hydrographic basins and the Legal Amazon (charge of 5.67%), of R$216 million in 1Q23, without counterpart in 1Q22. These obligations were established by Law 14,182/21 (Eletrobras Privatization), as one of the conditions for obtaining new concession grants for electricity generation, for another 30 years. Charges were calculated based on data published in Resolution CNPE 015/2021: (i) present value of the obligation; (ii) the future flow of payments; and (iii) the payment period. Charges with the CDE and Projects - Law 14.182/2021 1st Quarter 2023 - In R$ million Chesf Eletronorte Furnas Totais Debt charges - Obligations with the CDE -159 -231 -163 -553 Debt charges - Revitalization of watersheds -23 -35 -30 -88 Passive monetary restatement - Obligations with the CDE -174 -252 -178 -604 Passive monetary update - Revitalization of watersheds -33 -51 -43 -127 Total charges with the CDE and Projects - Law 14,182/2021 -389 -570 -413 -1,372 OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES Other Income and Expenses 1Q23 1Q22 % Other Income and Expenses -11 121 -109% MARKETLETTER 1Q2023 Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding performed. 25 Marketletter 1Q23 INCOME TAX Income tax and social contribution 1Q23 1Q22 % Current income tax and social contribution -398 -694 -43% Deferred income tax and social contribution -50 -80 -38% Total income tax and social contribution -448 -774 -42% Adjustment (-) Eletrosul Adjustments / Estimate Chesf PCLD/IR Furnas SAESA 0 26 -100% Recurring income tax and social contribution -448 -748 -40% DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 1Q23 1Q22 % Discontinued Operations 0 88 -100% As provided for in Law No. 14,182/2021, the capitalization of Eletrobras was conditioned to the corporate restructuring to maintain, directly or indirectly, the companies Eletronuclear and Itaipu Binacional under the control, directly or indirectly, of the Union, through the transfer of control to ENBpar. The effect on the result, as well as the comparison, were disclosed in 2Q22 in accordance with accounting pronouncement CPC 31/IFRS 5, to present the transactions of the segments mentioned above separately from the continuing operations. Thus, after the capitalization, Eletrobras' shareholding in the total capital of Eletronuclear increased from 99.95% to 67.95%, but Eletrobras does not hold the majority of common shares and no longer has control. In this sense, since 2Q22, Eletronuclear ceased to be a controlled company and became an affiliated company. MARKETLETTER 1Q2023 Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding performed. 26 Marketletter 1Q23 1.2 EBITDA Consolidated EBITDA Detail EBITDA 1Q23 1Q22 % Result of the Exercise 406 2,716 -85% + Provision for Income Tax and Social Contribution 448 774 -42% + Financial Result 3,133 -589 -632% + Amortization and Depreciation 903 501 80% = EBITDA 4,890 3,403 44% ADJUSTMENTS Adjustments Recipes (pages 7, 11 and 13) 56 -57 -198% Cost and Expense Adjustments (pages 14 and 17) 81 88 -8% Adjustments Provisions (page 22) 576 1,880 -69% Adjustments Equity Interest (page 23) 0 0 - Adjustments Other Income and Expenses (page 26) 11 -121 -109% Adjustments Discontinued Operations (page 26) 0 -88 -100% = EBITDA Ajusted 5,615 5,105 10% Note: As of 2019, the Company began to consider, in its adjusted EBITDA, the RBSE revenue from the extended concessions in light of Law 12,783/2013, in order to maintain a protocol similar to the debenture covenants issued in 2019. In addition, considering the privatization of the distributors was completed in April 2019, and these operations are no longer part of its core business, the company treated as unadjusted the relevant effects of financial income, expenses, reversals of PL and provisions for prospective PCLD (CPC 48) of loans contracted with them before or as a result of the privatization process, although revenues and eventual provisions arising from loans contracted may continue to affect the company's accounting result until their complete exhaustion. However, they were treated as adjusted PCLD for effective outstanding debt of distributors, as well as their debts related to energy supply, except, therefore, for prospective PCLD provisions (CPC 48) for energy supply. Adjusted Cash Generation with Regulatory Transmission RAP Adjustment 1Q23 1Q22 1. EBITDA Recurrent 5,615 5,105 2. (-) Total Corporate Revenue from Transmission 4,216 4,241 O&M Revenue 1,634 1,523 Construction Revenue 284 147 Contractual Revenue Transmission 2,299 2,571 3. (+) Total Payment of Allowed Annual Revenue 3,929 3,348 Revenue of RAP and indemnities 3,929 3,348 4 = 1 - 2 + 3 : Approximate Cash Generation 5,328 4,212 * Disclosure of 1Q22 adjusted and disregards impacts from Eletronuclear

MARKETLETTER 1Q2023 Disclaimer: This material contains calculations that may not produce an accurate sum or result due to rounding performed. 27 Marketletter 1Q23 1.3 Consolidated Results by Continued Operations segment: FINANCIAL STATEMENT BY SEGMENT - R$ THOUSAND 2023 Finacial Statement by Segment Administration Generation Transmission Eliminations Total Net Operating Revenue 14 5,549 3,786 (140) 9,210 Operating Costs (0) (3,257) (892) 134 (4,015) Operating Expenses (279) (570) (862) 5 (1,705) Operating Income Before Financial Result (265) 1,722 2,032 - 3,490 Financial Result - - - - (3,133) Result of Equity Interests - - - - 509 Other income and expenses - - - - (11) Income tax and social contribution - - - - (448) Net income - - - - 406 2022 Finacial Statement by Segment Administration Generation Transmission Eliminations Total Net Operating Revenue 19 4,455 3,816 (122) 8,168 Operating Costs (17) (2,625) (681) 119 (3,204) Operating Expenses (844) (1,495) (561) 3 (2,897) Regulatory remeasurements - Transmission Agreements (842) 334 2,574 - 2,067 Operating Income Before Financial Result 19 4,455 3,816 (122) 8,168 Financial Result 589 Result of Equity Interests 626 Outras receitas e despesas 121 Income tax and social contribution (774) Net income from discontinued operations 88 Net profit 2,716 Attachments Original Link

