ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRANSACTION WITH RELATED PARTY - Form 6-K

ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRANSACTION WITH RELATED PARTY

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S/A CNPJ: 00.001.180/0001-26 | NIRE: 533.0000085-9 OPEN COMPANY

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ("Company" or "Eletrobras") (B3: ELET3, ELET5 & ELET6; NYSE: EBR & EBR.B; LATIBEX: XELT.O & XELT.B) hereby in compliance with Annex 30-XXXIII of CVM Instruction No. 552, dated October 9, 2014, informs its shareholders and the market in general of the following related party transaction:

Related Party Names Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A (Eletrobras) and Specific Purpose Company ("SPE") Chapada do Piauí II Issuer Relationships Eletrobras is a shareholder in that SPE, holding a relevant stake in its capital stock (49%). Date of the transaction 10/25/2021 Object of the Agreement Issuance of a bank guarantee by a market financial institution (Guarantor) as a guarantee to be provided to the creditor of the financing contract of SPE Chapada do Piauí II, in accordance with an obligation previously established in the scope of this financing contract. Eletrobras will provide a corporate counter guarantee (Fidejussória) to the Guarantor, guaranteeing the obligations of its Related Party (SPE Chapada do Piauí II) in case of default, thus enabling the issuance of bank guarantee. Main Terms and Conditions The corporate counter guarantee to be provided by the Company is equivalent to the amount of the bank guarantee corresponding to Eletrobras' shareholding in the project (SPE Chapada do Piauí II), 49%, thus comprising a total of BRL 84.28 million. The contractual instrument and the respective personal guarantee provided will have a duration of 24 months from the date of signature of the instrument. It should be noted that, due to the characteristic of the transaction depicted (provision of personal guarantee), there is no direct financial flow to be established between the Related Parties described in this announcement. In addition, only in the event of contractual default by the aforementioned SPE, Eletrobras, as guarantor of part of its obligations, may be called upon to honor such obligations with the Guarantor. Detailed justification of the reasons why the Company's Management considers that the transaction observed commutative conditions or provides for adequate compensatory payment The conditions of the proposed bank guarantee come from a process of consultation/competitive quotation with the market carried out by the SPE.

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.

Eventual participation of the counterparty, its partners or administrators in the decision process of the issuer's subsidiary regarding the transaction or the negotiation of the transaction as representatives of the Company, describing these interests. The request to provide a counter-guarantee to Eletrobras comes from the Financial Institution (Non-Related Party) that won the selection process carried out in the market by the Related Party in question to obtain bank guarantee, and is therefore the result of the competition process itself. In addition, the Company's conclusion for effectively providing the Counter-guarantee emanates from a decision-making process in its governance bodies, thus not having the participation of the aforementioned Related Party.

Rio de Janeiro, November 04, 2021.

Elvira Cavalcanti Presta

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

This document may contain estimates and forecasts that are not statements of fact that occurred in the past but reflect our management beliefs and expectations and may constitute future events' forecasts and estimates under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and related words are intended to identify estimates that necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, known or unknown . Known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, regulatory, political and commercial conditions in Brazil and abroad, changes in interest rates, inflation and value of the Real, changes in volumes and the pattern of use of electricity by consumer, competitive conditions, our level of indebtedness, the possibility of receiving payments related to our receivables, changes in rainfall and water levels in the reservoirs used to operate our hydroelectric plants, our financing and capital investment plans, existing and future government regulations , and other risks described in our annual report and other documents filed with CVM and SEC. Estimates and forecasts refer only to the date they were expressed and we assume no obligation to update any of these estimates or forecasts due to the occurrence of new information or future events. Future results of the Company's operations and initiatives may differ from current expectations and the investor should not rely solely on the information contained herein. This material contains calculations that may not reflect accurate results due to rounding.