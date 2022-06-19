Board members of Brazil's Eletrobras resign to allow privatization overhaul

BRASILIA, June 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian power utility
Eletrobras said on late Saturday that all but one of
its board members had submitted their resignations, opening the
door to an overhaul of the company that was privatized in a
share offering this month.
Chief Executive Rodrigo Limp submitted his resignation from
the board, but remains in charge of the company's management,
according to a securities filing. Carlos Eduardo Pereira, who
represents Eletrobras employees, was the only board member who
did not submit his resignation.
The exiting board members will remain in place until new
board members take over after their election at an extraordinary
shareholder meeting, Eletrobras said.
Eletrobras privatization raised 29.3 billion reais ($5.69
billion) earlier this month.
The operation represented Brazil’s first major privatization
under President Jair Bolsonaro, who had delivered few of the
state asset sales he pledged before taking office in 2019.
($1 = 5.1530 reais)
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)