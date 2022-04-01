Brazil approves secondary share offering for state-run Eletrobras

April 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's government said on Friday it
authorized a secondary share offering from state-run power
company Eletrobras, to attract more funding for the
national energy firm.
In a decree announcing the offering, the government said the
shares to be sold, all held by Brazilian development bank BNDES
or its subsidiaries, amount to 16.78% of Eletrobras' total
common shares.
The government has said that the share offering
authorization gives greater security to the Eletrobras
privatization process, expected to happen this year.
(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia
and William Mallard)