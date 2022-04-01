Log in
    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
Brazil approves secondary share offering for state-run Eletrobras

04/01/2022 | 09:31pm EDT
April 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's government said on Friday it authorized a secondary share offering from state-run power company Eletrobras, to attract more funding for the national energy firm.

In a decree announcing the offering, the government said the shares to be sold, all held by Brazilian development bank BNDES or its subsidiaries, amount to 16.78% of Eletrobras' total common shares.

The government has said that the share offering authorization gives greater security to the Eletrobras privatization process, expected to happen this year.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 31 902 M 6 787 M 6 787 M
Net income 2022 7 045 M 1 499 M 1 499 M
Net Debt 2022 19 070 M 4 057 M 4 057 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,24x
Yield 2022 6,98%
Capitalization 61 545 M 13 094 M 13 094 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 12 126
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 38,88 BRL
Average target price 50,49 BRL
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodrigo Limp Nascimento Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Ruy Flaks Schneider Chairman
Luiz Augusto Pereira de Andrade Figueira Chief Administrative & Sustainability Officer
Carlos Eduardo Rodrigues Pereira Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.13.60%12 510
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-2.11%78 916
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.13.24%19 462
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED5.15%9 034
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.-13.44%7 464
MERCURY NZ LIMITED-2.29%5 631