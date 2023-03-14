Advanced search
    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:37 2023-03-14 pm EDT
34.45 BRL   +1.86%
06:10pBrazil development bank aims to pay out sums totaling 2% of GDP by 2026
RE
05:20pA Eletrobras (centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.a.) [b3 : ELET3 e ELET6 – NYSE: EBR e EBR-B – LATIBEX: XELTO and XELTB] - Form 6-K
PU
03/09Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : CERTIFICATE MINUTES OF THE NINE HUNDRED SIXTY-EIGHT MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. – ELETROBRAS - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil development bank aims to pay out sums totaling 2% of GDP by 2026

03/14/2023 | 06:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Shopping at a weekly street market in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - An executive at Brazilian state development bank BNDES said on Tuesday the bank aims to pay out the equivalent of 2% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2026.

BNDES did not specify the exact figure. According to Brazil's government statistics agency, the country's 2022 GDP amounted to 9.9 trillion reais ($1.88 trillion).

Speaking at a news conference, BNDES planning executive Nelson Barbosa also said there is more credit supply to the bank coming from abroad and that this could unlock more credit for South America's largest nation.

Barbosa added that this credit could be used to financing sustainable projects.

The comments follow the bank's 2022 earnings, in which it said it reported 46% jump year-on-year in its annual recurring net profit, reaching 12.5 billion reais.    The bank posted a net profit of 41.7 billion reais, boosted by factors such as dividend income from state-run oil company Petrobras', among others.

($1 = 5.2534 reais)

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -3.70% 77.56 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. 1.86% 34.45 Delayed Quote.-21.77%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.01% 5.632 Delayed Quote.-1.67%
JBS S.A. 1.17% 19.01 Delayed Quote.-14.55%
OI S.A. 0.94% 3.23 Delayed Quote.-37.25%
PETROBRAS -1.78% 23.76 Delayed Quote.-1.27%
WTI -3.53% 72.053 Delayed Quote.-4.16%
Financials
Sales 2022 33 931 M 6 461 M 6 461 M
Net income 2022 3 756 M 715 M 715 M
Net Debt 2022 32 400 M 6 170 M 6 170 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 3,50%
Capitalization 73 781 M 14 050 M 14 050 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
EV / Sales 2023 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 12 126
Free-Float 67,0%
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 33,82 BRL
Average target price 61,52 BRL
Spread / Average Target 81,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilson Pinto Ferreira Chief Executive Officer
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Ivan de Souza Monteiro Chairman
Camila Gualda Sampaio Araujo Chief Compliance Officer
Luiz Augusto Pereira de Andrade Figueira Chief Administrative & Sustainability Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.-21.77%14 060
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.0.33%72 353
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.13.56%13 459
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.10.96%8 649
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-0.57%8 376
CHINA SOUTHERN POWER GRID ENERGY STORAGE CO., LTD.2.01%6 897