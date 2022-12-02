Brazil development bank mulls $1.34 billion sale of Eletrobras' shares -report

SAO PAULO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Brazil development bank BNDES is mulling a 7 billion real ($1.34 billion) sale of its stake in power company Eletrobras, according to a report from local newspaper Valor Economico on Friday.

The bank could sell ordinary shares in the utility giant in a block trade after the lock-up imposed by the firm's privatization offer ends on Dec. 7, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

BNDES holds 74.55 million ordinary shares in Eletrobras directly and 71.96 million through its investment vehicle BNDESPar, according to Refinitiv data.

The development bank declined to comment on the matter.

Eletrobras was

privatized

in June when Brazil's government diluted its stake in the company through a 33.68 billion real share offering.

($1 = 5.2072 reais) (Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)