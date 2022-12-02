Advanced search
    ELET6   BRELETACNPB7

CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.

(ELET6)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  01:09 2022-12-02 pm EST
48.37 BRL   +0.60%
11/29Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : CERTIFICATE MINUTES OF THE NINTH HUNDREDTH FIFTY-SIXTH MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. – ELETROBRAS - Form 6-K
PU
11/29Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : RELEVANT FACT - Form 6-K
PU
11/29Brazil's Eletrobras halts 'Novo Mercado' migration
RE
Brazil development bank mulls $1.34 billion sale of Eletrobras' shares -report

12/02/2022 | 12:45pm EST
SAO PAULO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Brazil development bank BNDES is mulling a 7 billion real ($1.34 billion) sale of its stake in power company Eletrobras, according to a report from local newspaper Valor Economico on Friday.

The bank could sell ordinary shares in the utility giant in a block trade after the lock-up imposed by the firm's privatization offer ends on Dec. 7, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

BNDES holds 74.55 million ordinary shares in Eletrobras directly and 71.96 million through its investment vehicle BNDESPar, according to Refinitiv data.

The development bank declined to comment on the matter.

Eletrobras was

privatized

in June when Brazil's government diluted its stake in the company through a 33.68 billion real share offering.

($1 = 5.2072 reais) (Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. 0.54% 48.34 Delayed Quote.46.23%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.33% 5.4849 Delayed Quote.-14.92%
Financials
Sales 2022 33 007 M 6 283 M 6 283 M
Net income 2022 4 116 M 784 M 784 M
Net Debt 2022 34 468 M 6 561 M 6 561 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,6x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 140 B 26 567 M 26 567 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,27x
EV / Sales 2023 4,81x
Nbr of Employees 12 126
Free-Float 67,0%
Technical analysis trends CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 49,08 BRL
Average target price 66,17 BRL
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilson Pinto Ferreira Chief Executive Officer
Elvira Baracuhy Cavalcanti Presta Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Ivan de Souza Monteiro Chairman
Camila Gualda Sampaio Araujo Chief Compliance Officer
Luiz Augusto Pereira de Andrade Figueira Chief Administrative & Sustainability Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.46.23%26 567
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-6.52%68 129
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-15.10%13 289
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED1.44%7 867
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.-4.56%7 491
GUANGXI GUIGUAN ELECTRIC POWERCO.,LTD.-3.58%6 888