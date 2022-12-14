Brazil's BNDES no longer selling Eletrobras shares this year, sources say

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's state
development bank BNDES will no longer sell shares it owns in
power firm Eletrobras this year, two sources familiar
with the matter said, citing a lack of time for a potential sale
of a stake in the company to be concluded as well as worsening
macroeconomic conditions.
Eletrobras, Latin America's largest utility, was privatized
earlier in 2022 when the federal government diluted its stake in
the firm, but a lock-up prevented additional share sales until
early December.
With the deadline reached, markets had expected BNDES to
sell part of its stake in the firm, formally known as Centrais
Eletricas Brasileiras SA.
Local newspaper Valor Economico reported earlier this month
that BNDES was mulling a 7 billion-real ($1.3 billion) sale of
its stake in Eletrobras in a block trade.
According to the sources, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, the development bank carried out internal assessments
on a potential transaction, but the idea did not go ahead.
"The bank will not sell these Eletrobras shares, decision
taken," said one of the people close to the matter.
BNDES did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A second source also said that the possibility was
considered, but time was too short and there would also be
governance hurdles for the transaction to be concluded.
BNDES holds 74.55 million ordinary shares in Eletrobras
directly and 71.96 million through its investment vehicle
BNDESPar, according to Refinitiv data.
Selling shares in companies such as Eletrobras, miner Vale
SA and meatpackers JBS SA and Marfrig
Global Foods SA was a major profit driver for BNDES
during President Jair Bolsonaro's administration.
The strategy is likely to change next year, however, as
Bolsonaro recently had his re-election bid frustrated by
President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is expected to
pause such divestments after taking office on Jan. 1.
Investors have been rattled by some of Lula's decisions,
including tapping a veteran from his Workers Party, Aloizio
Mercadante, as the next head of BNDES.
One of the sources said that worsening economic conditions
also made it impossible for BNDES to sell Eletrobras shares.
"When you have a big macro change, and that's what happened
now, you need to redo a much of the work," the source said. "The
'Brazil risk' today is much higher, interest rates are higher,
so you have to redo and update the internal analyses."
($1 = 5.3266 reais)
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro
Writing by Gabriel Araujo
Editing by Matthew Lewis)