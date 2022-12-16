Brazil's Eletrobras, Iberdrola unit swap power stakes worth $148 mln

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian power companies
Neoenergia and Eletronorte, a subsidiary of utility
Eletrobras, agreed on Friday to stake swaps worth
787.8 million reais ($148 million), in moves that will mainly
exchange holdings in hydropower plants.
Under the deal, Neoenergia - controlled by Spain's Iberdrola
SA - will take a 49% stake in the Dardanelos
hydroelectric plant, and 0.04% in Neoenergia Coelba, Neoenergia
Cosern and transmission firm Afluente T.
Eletrobras, in turn, will take 51% of the Teles Pires
hydroelectric plant, giving it full ownership of the company,
plus Neoenergia's 51% stake in the UHE Baguari hydropower plant
building consortium.
This would give Eletrobras 66% of UHE Baguari's assets, it
said in a joint statement with Neoenergia.
Eletrobras said the deal would bring its installed capacity
up to 872 MW and grow its operating cash generation by 397
million reais per year.
The deal remains subject to approval from creditors and the
Brazilian antitrust regulator CADE.
($1 = 5.3140 reais)
(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)