Brazil's Eletrobras brings back former CEO Ferreira, elects new chairman

SAO PAULO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The new board of directors of
Brazilian power company Eletrobras on Friday chose
former CEO Wilson Ferreira Junior to return to the job and
elected former Petrobras CEO Ivan Monteiro as chairman of the
board of directors, the company said in a statement.
Shareholders also appointed a new board of directors for the
newly privatized utility on Friday.
Ferreira will take office by Sept. 20, returning to the
position after serving as Eletrobras' CEO from 2016 to 2021.
Outgoing CEO Rodrigo Limp will stay in the company as
regulations head.
Ferreira had left Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as
Eletrobras is formally known, in early 2021, after seeing the
company's privatization bid lose traction, saying at the time
that the process had been delayed by the pandemic and stalled in
Congress.
The government, however, did manage to privatize Latin
America's largest utility earlier this year in a 33.68
billion-real ($6.5 billion) deal that paved the way for
Ferreira's return to his old job.
The move represents a new beginning for Ferreira, who first
took the reins of Eletrobras in 2016, appointed by former
President Michel Temer to overlook the privatization process
from its first steps.
He retained the position under President Jair Bolsonaro, but
left the power giant last year to lead fuel distributor Vibra
Energia SA as he felt the privatization bid would not
be successful.
Rumors of his return to Eletrobras had circulated since he
resigned his position at Vibra last month.
"Markets should see it as positive," Credit Suisse said last
month. "(Ferreira) was CEO from 2016-2021 and started the
turnaround of the company, so implementation of a new efficiency
plan could be faster."
