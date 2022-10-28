Brazil's Eletrobras offers buyout to cut over 2,300 jobs, a fifth of workforce

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, said the voluntary layoff program will apply to 2,312 employees and will cost up to 1 billion reais ($189 million). At the end of June, the firm had 10,508 workers.

Electrobras said the offer included cash payments equivalent to three years' healthcare, a year of food aid, and nine months' salary, as well as a compensation companies must pay out in cases of unjustified dismissal.

The move is part of a major overhaul after the Brazilian government privatized its largest utility through a 33.68 billion-real ($6.54 billion) offering, and brought back its former chief executive Wilson Ferreira Junior to the company's helm..

In a securities filing, Eletrobras said the program is a measure to streamline its costs and expenses and it expects to recoup the money it spends in around 11 months.

($1 = 5.2949 reais)

